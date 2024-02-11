Halftime Report

Oakland is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wright State 36-24.

If Oakland keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-10 in no time. On the other hand, Wright State will have to make due with a 14-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Oakland 15-10, Wright State 14-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Titans didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Raiders walked away with a 92-85 victory over the Titans. That's two games straight that Wright State has won by exactly seven points.

Meanwhile, Oakland fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Norse on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 99-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Norse. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (83), Oakland still had to take the loss.

Even though they lost, Oakland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Raiders have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-11 record this season. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their loss dropped their record down to 15-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86 points per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

Wright State is a 4-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.