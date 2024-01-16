We've got another exciting Southern Conference matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Samford Bulldogs are set to tip at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Ramsey Center and you can catch all the action live on the CBS Sports Network. Western Carolina is 15-2 overall and 7-0 at home, while Samford is 15-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Bulldogs have won the last five head-to-head matchups with their SoCon rivals and have covered the spread in four of those games.

Western Carolina vs. Samford spread: Western Carolina -1.5

Western Carolina vs. Samford over/under: 157 points

Western Carolina vs. Samford money line: Western Carolina -135, Samford +113

What you need to know about Western Carolina

Western Carolina extended its winning streak to nine games with a victory over Mercer last time out. The Catamounts came out on top against the Bears by a score of 64-52 on Saturday. Vonterius Woolbright had 14 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in the victory and he continues to be the driving force behind Western Carolina's success.

Woolbright is averaging 20.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season and the 6-foot-5 G/F has managed a double-double in every game of the Catamounts' current winning streak. Russell Jones Jr. also had 14 points in the win over Mercer and he is averaging 11.5 points per game in 2023-24.

What you need to know about Samford

Meanwhile, Samford took its last game at home with ease, bagging a 134-96 win over the VMI Keydets to extend its winning streak to 15. The Bulldogs set a season high for points in that matchup. Achor Achor scored 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and Riley Allenspach also scored 18 points while pulling down nine rebounds.

Samford is the nation's leading scorer, averaging 91.5 points per game, while shooting 49.9% from the floor (12th in the nation) and 40.8% from the 3-point line (third in Division I men's basketball). The Bulldogs regularly go 11 or 12 deep and seven of the players in that rotation are currently shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc.

