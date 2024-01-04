The Wichita State Shockers and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic Conference clash at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 8-5 overall and 6-0 at home, while North Texas is 7-5 overall and 0-1 on the road. This is the first season for North Texas in the AAC, so this is a new rivalry but the two programs did go head-to-head in Dec. 2021. The Mean Green captured a 62-52 win in Wichita as 4-point underdogs.

This time around, the Shockers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under is 132 points.

Wichita State vs. North Texas spread: Wichita State -1.5

Wichita State vs. North Texas over/under: 132 points

Wichita State vs. North Texas money line: Wichita State: -122, North Texas: +101

What you need to know about Wichita State

The Shockers suffered a grim 86-67 defeat to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. Dalen Ridgnal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals, but it wasn't enough to prevent Wichita State from suffering its fourth loss in its last five games.

After averaging 80.3 points per game and shooting 47.3% from the floor during a 7-1 start to Paul Mills' first season at the helm, the Shockers are only averaging 67.4 points and shooting 38.1% from the field during their last five games. However, those losses did come against tough opponents, with neutral-court losses to Kansas and South Dakota State and away losses to Missouri and Kansas State.

What you need to know about North Texas

North Texas ended the year with a bang, routing the Louisiana State-Shreveport Pilots 80-57 on Saturday. Rubin Jones led all scorers with 16 points in the victory and Robert Allen managed a double-double off the bench, scoring 10 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Mean Green have played incredible defense so far this season, allowing only 58.9 points per game (fourth in Division I) with opponents shooting 38.4% from the floor (19th nationally). They're also an effective 3-point shooting team, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc to rank 67th in the nation.

