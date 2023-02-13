Who's Playing

Towson @ William & Mary

Current Records: Towson 17-9; William & Mary 9-17

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Towson Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2021. William & Mary and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaplan Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, the Tribe lost to the Elon Phoenix on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin.

Meanwhile, Towson came up short against the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday, falling 73-66.

William & Mary ended up a good deal behind Towson when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 92-73. Maybe William & Mary will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won nine out of their last 16 games against William & Mary.