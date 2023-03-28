A pair of No. 3 seeds meet Tuesday in the 2023 NIT semifinals as the North Texas Mean Green face the Wisconsin Badgers in the first of a prime-time doubleheader. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Both clubs have made the most of their postseason opportunity with a three-game winning streak to reach the NIT semifinals, and both picked up big road wins along the way. North Texas (29-7) advanced on the strength of a 65-59 overtime win at Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State, while Wisconsin (20-14) punched its ticket to the NIT semifinals with a 61-58 road win over top-seeded Oregon.

Wisconsin vs. North Texas spread: North Texas -1.5

Wisconsin vs. North Texas over/under: 114.5 points

Wisconsin vs. North Texas money line: North Texas -125, Wisconsin +105

WISC: 3-0 ATS in the NIT this year

UNT: 17-11 ATS as the favorite this year

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers have battled inconsistency and an inability to close out right games all season, while progressing with one of their least experienced rosters in recent memory. Tight losses to Purdue, Michigan and Rutgers down the stretch cost the Badgers a bid in the NCAA Tournament, when a win in any of those contests would likely have put them in the field.

Even so, they accepted the NIT bid and have shown growth in all key areas, sealing tight games with solid execution and showing the resilience for which the program is known. Inconsistent backcourt play has been a major concern, but the guards came up big in the quarterfinal win at Oregon. Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit combined for 30 points, both hitting a pair of 3-pointers and going a combined 8-for-9 at the free-throw line.

The Badgers have seen their improved performance on offense result in an average of 72.3 points in their three NIT contests, a significant bump ahead of their season scoring average of 63.8.

Why North Texas can cover

Although Tuesday's opponent, Wisconsin, is known for its rugged defense and physical style of play, the numbers suggest the Mean Green could beat the Badgers at their own game. The Mean Green are not only the top defensive club in the 2023 NIT field, they lead the country in scoring defense at 55.7 points per contest.

They have gotten even more stingy down the stretch, allowing no more than 59 points in three NIT contests while rolling to double-figure victories in two of their three games. Against Oklahoma State, North Texas squandered a seven-point halftime lead and missed numerous opportunities to win in regulation. But the defense tightened in overtime and yielded just four points in overtime and ended the contest on a 7-1 run.

The Mean Green also have shown the ability to come through in the clutch, going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line in the quarterfinal victory while the Cowboys missed 10 of their 25 attempts. Tylor Perry led the offense with 23 points.

