Get ready for a Big Ten battle on Sunday as the Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 7 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is 6-13 overall and 5-5 at home, while the Badgers are 15-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Badgers are 7-1-2 against the spread in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 Sunday games.

The favorite is 3-0-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams. The Badgers are favored by six-points in the latest Northwestern vs. Wisconsin odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 132.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -6

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin over-under: 132 points

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin money line: Wisconsin -260, Northwestern +210

What you need to know about Northwestern



The Wildcats came up short against Illinois on Tuesday, falling 73-66. It was Northwestern's 12th straight loss. Chase Audige was a bright spot for the Wildcats, as he scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Of Northwestern's 12 straight losses, nine were against ranked teams. That includes a 68-52 loss to the Badgers on Jan. 20. Audige leads the Wildcats with 13.3 points per game, while Pete Nance pulls down 6.7 rebounds and Boo Buie deals 4.3 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Wisconsin

The Badgers have lost two straight, and three of their last four games. That includes a 77-62 loss to Iowa on Thursday. Micah Potter recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

D'mitrik Trice scores a game-high 13.5 points and dishes 4.0 assists per game, while Micah Potter grabs 6.1 rebounds per outing. Wisconsin scores 69.9 points per game, and allows 63.2 points per outing.

