The Air Force Falcons will try to complete a season sweep against the Wyoming Cowboys when the teams square off on Friday night. Air Force notched an 82-74 win over Wyoming on Jan. 17, covering the spread as a 4.5-point home favorite. The Falcons have lost seven of their eight games since then, including an 80-65 setback at Utah State on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are favored by 5 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.5. Before entering any Air Force vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the season 66-38 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning almost $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wyoming vs. Air Force. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Air Force vs. Wyoming:

Wyoming vs. Air Force spread: Wyoming -5

Wyoming vs. Air Force over/under: 130.5 points

Wyoming vs. Air Force money line: Wyoming -210, Air Force +175

Wyoming vs. Air Force picks: See picks here

Why Wyoming can cover

Wyoming was able to snap its three-game losing streak with a 70-56 win at New Mexico on Tuesday, despite being a 9.5-point underdog in that matchup. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado had another big game, scoring 20 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists in a double-double effort. He is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Maldonado ranks second on the team in scoring behind sophomore guard Noah Reynolds, who was averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 assists before going down with a season-ending injury. The Cowboys have won four of their last six games against Air Force, and the Falcons are 4-16 in their last 20 road games. Air Force has lost seven of its last eight games since beating Wyoming in the first matchup between these teams.

Why Air Force can cover

Air Force has already picked up one win over Wyoming this season, and it was able to cover the spread as a 4.5-point favorite in that contest. The Falcons are now two-possession underdogs on the road, pointing to some potential value on them in the rematch. They notched a double-digit win over New Mexico last Friday before losing a road game at Utah State on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder leads Air Force with 14.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, despite scoring just eight points in the first game against Wyoming. Freshman forward Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, helping his team cover the spread 13 times in their last 20 games. Sophomore forward Beau Becker scored a team-high 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting in the win over Wyoming last month, while Wyoming's leading scorer from that game (Reynolds) will not be available for the rematch.

How to make Air Force vs. Wyoming picks

The model has simulated Wyoming vs. Air Force 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Air Force vs. Wyoming? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 66-38 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.