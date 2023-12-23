Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Seton Hall 8-4, Xavier 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Xavier and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cintas Center. Xavier might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Musketeers lost to the Red Storm on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin.

Xavier's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Desmond Claude, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Quincy Olivari who scored 13 points. That's the first time this season that Claude pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Xavier struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall waltzed into their game Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They strolled past the Huskies with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to Kadary Richmond, who scored 23 points along with eight steals and six rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jaden Bediako, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Musketeers' loss dropped their record down to 6-6. As for the Pirates, their victory bumped their record up to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Xavier took their victory against Seton Hall in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 82-60. With Xavier ahead 40-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Xavier and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.