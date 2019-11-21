Xavier vs. Towson odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 21 from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Xavier and Towson. Here are the results:
The No. 18 Xavier Musketeers will take on the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Xavier is 4-0, while Towson is 2-2. The game is one of the opening round matchups in the 2019 Charleston Classic. Xavier has won its last two games by an average of four points as it sets to play its first game away from the Cintas Center. This is Towson's second consecutive game against a ranked opponent. The Musketeers are favored by 10 points in the latest Towson vs. Xavier odds, while the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Xavier vs. Towson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Towson vs. Xavier 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, No. 15 Florida took down Towson 66-60 last week. One thing holding Towson back was the mediocre play of Brian Fobbs; he played for 36 minutes and shot 4 for 11 with five turnovers as he finished with 12 points. Allen Bertrand had 14 points for the Tigers.
Charles Thompson leads Towson in rebounds with 7.8 per game but has just eight in his last two outings after a 17-rebound performance on Nov. 8.
Meanwhile, the Musketeers also played a game with a lot of turnovers (37) and still won 59-56 over Missouri State. Among those leading the charge for Xavier was Paul Scruggs, who had 14 points and five assists. His layup with 11.6 seconds left helped seal the victory. Tyrique Jones had 15 points and six rebounds for Xavier.
The Musketeers missed 18 of 23 shots from 3-point range against Missouri State. The two teams could meet again in the Charleston Classic. This will be the first game away from the Cintas Center for Xavier, who is now 262-41 all-time at the site.
So who wins Xavier vs. Towson? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Xavier vs. Towson spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
