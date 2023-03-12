The top two teams in the Ivy League square off for the conference tournament championship on Sunday when the second-seeded Princeton Tigers meet the top-seeded Yale Bulldogs. The Tigers (20-8, 10-4), who have won three in a row, defeated Pennsylvania 77-70 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (21-7, 10-4), who have won four in a row and 10 of 11, downed Cornell 80-60 in Saturday's semifinal. Yale has beaten Princeton twice during the regular season, including a 93-83 overtime win on Feb. 18.

Tip-off from the Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey, is set for noon ET. Princeton leads the all-time series 152-99. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Princeton vs. Yale odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 138.5.

Princeton vs. Yale spread: Yale -3.5

Princeton vs. Yale over/under: 138.5 points

Princeton vs. Yale money line: Princeton +135, Yale -175

PRIN: The Tigers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning straight-up record

YALE: The Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Why Yale can cover



Despite missing leading scorer Matt Knowling due to injury, the Bulldogs will look to secure their second consecutive Ivy League Tournament title after it wasn't played in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus. Leading the way in his absence is sophomore guard John Poulakidas. He is coming off a monster game in the win over Cornell on Saturday, scoring 25 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists in 32 minutes of action. For the season, Poulakidas averages 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Senior forward EJ Jarvis is one of five Yale players averaging double-digit scoring. He scored nine points, blocked four shots and grabbed four boards against Cornell. Jarvis is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He is effective from the floor, connecting on 56.3% of his field goals, including 43.3% from 3-point range, and 72.2% from the foul line. He has registered three double-doubles on the year, including a 34-point, 10-rebound effort against Cornell in a 76-58 win on Feb. 25.

Why Princeton can cover

The Tigers are led by senior forward Tosan Evbuomwan, who poured in 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in the semifinal win over Penn. He scored 15 points, grabbed seven boards and had six assists in an overtime win over Pennsylvania on March 4. For the season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He has two double-doubles on the year, including a 22-point and 10-rebound effort in an overtime loss to Yale on Feb. 18.

Senior guard Ryan Langborg is coming off a 12-point performance in the semifinals. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games, and in six of seven. He registered his lone double-double of the season in a 69-66 win over Harvard on Dec. 31. In that game, he scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

