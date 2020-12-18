|
|
|TULANE
|NEVADA
Nevada takes another slice at Potato Bowl, Tulane
Nevada is back in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, but the Wolf Pack's opponent offers something unfamiliar.
Tulane and Nevada meet for just the second time in 28 years when they face off Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.
No fans will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only meeting between the schools was in 1992 at the Superdome in New Orleans with Tulane winning 34-17.
Nevada (6-2) fell to San Jose State 30-20 on Dec. 11 with the chance to play in the Mountain West championship game on the line. The Wolf Pack started the year 5-0 before losing two of their last three games.
The Wolf Pack lost to Ohio in last year's Potato Bowl. Nevada is 0-3 in the game all-time including losses to Miami (2006) and Maryland (2008).
Tulane (6-5) finished 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference but won four of its last five games in the regular season. The Green Wave feature a strong running game (217.7 yards per game) and an offense that averages 35 points per game.
"I am so proud of everyone in our program that have dedicated themselves all season to allow our team the opportunity to compete in a bowl game," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. "Everyone from the players to the coaches to the staff have played a key role in getting our team to this point."
Nevada features quarterback Carson Strong, a sophomore who was selected the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
He completed 227 of 327 passes for 2,587 yards, 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions during a regular season shortened by the pandemic. He led the Mountain West in completions, completion percentage, TDs, passing yards and points responsible for. He was second in yards per game, passing efficiency and total offense.
"I just think he's got a unique work ethic," Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. "And we've really poured a lot of preparation and development into that kid, and he's accepted it. One of the things you have to have to be a good quarterback in our system is you have to have a real appetite to want to learn. Carson has that."
Joining Strong on the All-Mountain West first team were wide receiver Romeo Doubs, tight end Cole Turner and placekicker Brandon Talton.
Tulane's efficient running game was bolstered by a pair of All-AAC second-team offensive linemen in guard Corey Dublin and tackle Sincere Haynesworth.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|14
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|231
|334
|Total Plays
|35
|41
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|142
|134
|Rush Attempts
|21
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.8
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|89
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|5-14
|14-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-12
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-26.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|89
|PASS YDS
|200
|
|
|142
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|231
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|5/14
|89
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9
|67
|0
|39
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|7
|51
|0
|26
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|5
|24
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|6
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 41 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|1
|26.0
|0
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|14/18
|200
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|13
|76
|1
|50
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|7
|44
|0
|18
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|4
|4
|58
|1
|28
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|3
|49
|1
|44
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|3
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|27
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|6-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Jackson 14 DB
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 92 DT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 29(12:02 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to NEV 22 for 7 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 36(12:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 29 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 34(13:09 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at NEV 36 for -2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:40 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 34 for 3 yards (15-J.Dedman30-L.Hall).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(14:04 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at NEV 37 for 26 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:32 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 4 yards (15-J.Dedman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 33 for 8 yards (30-L.Hall4-E.Muhammad).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 41(0:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong punts 34 yards from TUL 41 Downed at the TUL 7.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 41(0:49 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 41 for no gain (77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 41(0:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to TUL 41 for 4 yards (41-D.Hodges).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to TUL 45 for 10 yards (28-M.Moody24-D.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 17(2:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 45 for 28 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 17(2:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for no gain (41-D.Hodges24-D.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(3:29 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 6(3:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 10-L.Touray at NEV 1. 10-L.Touray to NEV 18 for 17 yards (4-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 6(3:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 10(4:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 6 for 4 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(4:57 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to NEV 10 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 19(5:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to NEV 12 for 7 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace to NEV 19 for 6 yards (15-J.Dedman38-C.Swint).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(6:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to NEV 25 for 22 yards (6-T.Williams5-E.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to NEV 47 for 13 yards (15-J.Dedman).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 32(6:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 8 yards (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 20(7:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 32 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:44 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 20 for -5 yards (30-L.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|+50 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 50(7:55 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 41(7:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to TUL 50 for 9 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 38(8:51 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 41 for 3 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(9:17 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 38 for 8 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 30 for 12 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(10:27 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 35. 35-T.Taua to NEV 28 for 15 yards (23-J.Toles). Team penalty on NEV Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|+41 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 41(10:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 41(10:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 44(10:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 41 for 3 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(11:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 44 for 3 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 42(11:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 47 for 11 yards (4-E.Muhammad31-M.Bradford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(12:42 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 42 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback. Penalty on NEV 31-M.Bradford Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TUL 25.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(12:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(12:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 48(13:27 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to TUL 44 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(14:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles runs ob at TUL 48 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 29(14:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 26 yards from TUL 29 out of bounds at the NEV 45.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 29(14:12 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 29 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Toles.
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(14:52 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 1. No Play.
|Penalty
|(14:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton. Penalty on TUL 21-A.Kerr Pass interference 2 yards enforced at TUL 3. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28(0:15 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to TUL 23 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(0:45 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 28 for 2 yards (54-C.Hatcher24-D.Williams).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 43(1:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to TUL 30 for 27 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(1:56 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 36(2:38 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 43 for 7 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(3:07 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 36 for 7 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 29(3:12 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 30(3:50 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 29 for 1 yard (5-E.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 32(4:30 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 30 for 2 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(4:35 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(4:58 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 32 for 39 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 36 yards from NEV 35 to TUL 29 fair catch by 5-S.Huderson.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:58 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is no good.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 11(5:05 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8(5:41 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 11 for -3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 4(5:49 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts INTERCEPTED by 38-C.Swint at TUL 23. 38-C.Swint pushed ob at TUL 16 for 7 yards (4-J.Jackson). Penalty on TUL 4-J.Jackson Facemasking 8 yards enforced at TUL 16.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 4(5:53 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(6:10 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 4 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall4-E.Muhammad).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 1(6:28 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 1 for no gain (31-L.Brooks3-A.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1(7:07 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 1 for no gain (24-D.Williams31-L.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3(7:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 1 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(8:27 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 3 for -1 yard (3-A.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 4(8:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 2 yards enforced at TUL 4. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(9:42 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 4 for 8 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 35(10:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to TUL 12 for 23 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 22 - NEVADA 50(10:30 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to TUL 35 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 48(10:52 - 1st) 25-A.Morrow to TUL 50 for -2 yards (37-M.Clark).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 43(11:50 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to TUL 48 for -5 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(11:53 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 7-R.Doubs False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 38. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 44(12:36 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 38 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(13:17 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 44 for 7 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(13:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 6 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 33(14:25 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for -2 yards (33-K.Henry48-D.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 8 yards (33-K.Henry).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
