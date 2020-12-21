|
|
|MEMP
|FAU
FAU braces for Memphis' passing attack in Montgomery Bowl
Florida Atlantic senior cornerback Zyon Gilbert, a native of Montgomery, Ala., will be back home on Wednesday night, but visiting his family won't be his primary objective.
Gilbert will lead the Owls (5-3) against the Memphis Tigers (7-3) in the inaugural Montgomery Bowl. Memphis, based on its stellar pass offense, is a 10-point favorite.
Gilbert is one of two Owls considered prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, and he is joined in that regard by senior defensive end Leighton McCarthy, who leads FAU with 12.5 tackles for loss and ranks fifth nationally with 1.12 sacks per game (nine total).
Gilbert is tied for the team lead with four passes defensed.
"I grew up an Alabama fan," said Gilbert, who was an all-state defensive back at Jefferson Davis High. "Once you pick (Alabama over Auburn), you don't switch."
Gilbert hopes to impress the home fans while leading an Owls program that is 4-0 in bowl games. One of those wins came in 2007, when the Owls beat Memphis 44-27 in the New Orleans Bowl.
That was the first bowl game in Owls history, and it is the only previous meeting between Memphis and FAU.
Memphis will set a school record by playing in a bowl game for the seventh straight year. The Tigers are 5-8 in their bowl history, with 12 of their 13 appearances coming since 2003. But the Tigers have not won a bowl game since beating Brigham Young 55-48 in the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.
"Our guys are excited about the opportunity to win a bowl game for the first time in a long time," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said.
Memphis' biggest stars are senior quarterback Brady White and junior wide receiver Calvin Austin III.
White holds Memphis records for career passing yards (10,406), touchdown passes (87) and wins (27).
Austin, a Memphis native, is tied for fifth in the FBS with 10 touchdown grabs and is ninth in receiving yards (1,025). Austin also set a school record with five straight 100-yard games, and he is one of 10 athletes up for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to a player who started his career as a walk-on.
Austin, assuming a nagging leg injury won't keep him out of the bowl game, is set to face an FAU defense that ranks ninth nationally in points allowed (16.5 per game) and 17th in sacks (3.12 per game). FAU's defense had been third nationally in fewest points allowed before a 45-31 loss to Southern Miss on Dec. 10.
In that game, FAU's offensive leaders were quarterback Nick Tronti (162 passing yards, one TD, one interception), running back James Charles (79 rushing yards, two TDs) and receiver Brandon Robinson (five catches, 72 yards, one TD).
For Memphis, other players to watch include defensive linemen O'Bryan Goodson and Morris Joseph, defensive back Quindell Johnson, and senior tight end Sean Dykes, who set a school record with 1,169 career receiving yards at his position.
On special teams, watch for Memphis kicker Riley Patterson, who ranks second in school history in points (427) and field-goal percentage (77.8). His most recent kick was a 47-yarder as time expired to beat Houston 30-27 on Dec. 12. Patterson has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl next month.
--Field Level Media
|
|
B. White
3 QB
284 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|
|
N. Tronti
6 QB
146 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 33 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-13
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|469
|290
|Total Plays
|69
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|139
|Rush Attempts
|35
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|284
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|19-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|5-41.8
|Return Yards
|4
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|284
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|22/34
|284
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|15
|96
|0
|22
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|11
|38
|0
|6
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|4
|34
|0
|18
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|2
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|2
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|8
|7
|126
|1
|51
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|9
|8
|105
|0
|36
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|8
|3
|28
|1
|15
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tate Jr 87 WR
|J. Tate Jr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 37 DE
|J. Allen
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|5-3
|1.0
|1
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladele 6 DL
|K. Oladele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 26 LB
|C. Mashburn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collins 28 DB
|T. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|1/2
|53
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|2
|42.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Rogers 12 DB
|G. Rogers
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|16
|82
|0
|11
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|13
|33
|0
|19
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|5
|16
|0
|4
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|2
|2
|0
|11
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|7
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|5
|3
|26
|0
|20
|
B. Alexander 84 WR
|B. Alexander
|5
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|5
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|3
|2
|6
|1
|3
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|3
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
L. Peterson 47 TE
|L. Peterson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Adams 19 WR
|D. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 29 CB
|K. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moss 12 CB
|D. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cameron 49 TE
|R. Cameron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 96 DL
|L. Jean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|5
|41.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell10-M.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 30(14:29 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 34 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 34(14:05 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 35 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph40-T.Pickens).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(13:37 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 44 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 44(13:09 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 47 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph23-J.Russell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(12:41 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 50 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 50(12:01 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 47-L.Peterson. 47-L.Peterson pushed ob at MEM 45 for 5 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 45(11:19 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 47 for -2 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FAU 47(10:43 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from MEM 47 to MEM 12 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(10:35 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to MEM 16 for 4 yards (32-T.Young35-J.Helm).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 16(10:15 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 41 for 25 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(9:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 41(9:45 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to MEM 45 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 45(9:08 - 1st) 3-B.White scrambles runs ob at FAU 43 for 12 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(8:40 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to FAU 32 for 11 yards (25-C.Lasater35-J.Helm).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(8:19 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to FAU 30 for 2 yards (52-J.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 30(7:35 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Tate.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 30(7:29 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MEMP 35(7:26 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - MEMP 35(7:21 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(7:15 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 25(7:09 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander to FAU 29 for 4 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - FAU 29(6:31 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti complete to 84-B.Alexander. 84-B.Alexander pushed ob at FAU 49 for 20 yards (41-S.Blake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 49(6:05 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FAU 49(5:55 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson. Penalty on MEM 11-S.Oliver Pass interference 6 yards enforced at FAU 49. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(5:51 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 48 FUMBLES. 2-T.Carter to MEM 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(5:44 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 44 for 8 yards (58-E.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 44(5:06 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to FAU 40 for 4 yards (48-E.Anderson94-R.Veingrad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(4:40 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to FAU 38 for 2 yards (92-M.Southall).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 38(4:08 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 17 for 21 yards (32-T.Young).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(3:42 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to FAU 13 for 4 yards (35-J.Helm32-T.Young).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 13(3:09 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to FAU 5 for 8 yards (35-J.Helm24-Z.Gilbert).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - MEMP 5(3:09 - 1st) Team penalty on MEM Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at FAU 5. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 20(2:54 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to FAU 5 for 15 yards (12-D.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 5(2:31 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:26 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to FAU 25 fair catch by 83-L.Wester.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(2:26 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 29 for 4 yards (37-J.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 29(2:19 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 34 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 34(1:35 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(1:09 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 37(1:05 - 1st) 10-W.Taggart to FAU 38 for 1 yard (22-T.Lindsey).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - FAU 38(0:27 - 1st) 6-N.Tronti sacked at FAU 31 for -7 yards (37-J.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - FAU 31(15:00 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 37 yards from FAU 31. 4-C.Austin to MEM 34 for 2 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(14:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 36 for 2 yards (58-E.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 36(14:21 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 42 for 6 yards (58-E.Williams48-E.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 42(13:48 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 44 for 2 yards (58-E.Williams24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(13:29 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 44(12:54 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 44(12:49 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to FAU 20 for 36 yards (12-D.Moss).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(12:37 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to FAU 5 for 15 yards (52-J.Joyner). Team penalty on MEM Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 20. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 30(12:04 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MEMP 30(11:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - MEMP 30(11:54 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to FAU 24 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|No Good
|
4 & 14 - MEMP 24(11:12 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(11:12 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 6 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 30(10:44 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for 6 yards (23-J.Russell37-J.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(10:17 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to FAU 38 for 2 yards (37-J.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 38(9:52 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell pushed ob at FAU 42 for 4 yards (2-T.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - FAU 42(9:36 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 76-B.Etienne False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 42. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - FAU 37(9:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for -1 yard (23-J.Russell).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FAU 36(8:42 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from FAU 36. 4-C.Austin to MEM 22 FUMBLES. 4-C.Austin to MEM 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(8:37 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 18 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(8:05 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 44 for 3 yards (48-E.Anderson96-L.Jean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 44(7:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 44 for no gain (52-J.Joyner).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 44(7:07 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 32 for 24 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(6:49 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Watkins.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 32(6:45 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin INTERCEPTED by 24-Z.Gilbert at FAU 7. 24-Z.Gilbert to FAU 18 for 11 yards (4-C.Austin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(6:35 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to FAU 21 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson30-R.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 21(6:10 - 2nd) 21-K.Dean to FAU 25 for 4 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - FAU 25(5:34 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey sacked at FAU 16 for -9 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FAU 16(4:54 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from FAU 16 to MEM 42 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(4:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 49 for 7 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 49(4:25 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to FAU 46 for 5 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(3:51 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to FAU 41 for 5 yards (29-K.Smith48-E.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 41(3:29 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 77-O.Eze False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 46(3:11 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin pushed ob at FAU 40 for 6 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 40(2:38 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark to FAU 30 for 10 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(2:24 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to FAU 29 for 1 yard (5-A.Ross).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 29(2:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory pushed ob at FAU 16 for 13 yards (32-T.Young).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(1:52 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to FAU 2 for 14 yards (30-A.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MEMP 2(1:16 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to FAU 2 for no gain (25-C.Lasater52-J.Joyner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 2(0:25 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 94-J.Dorceus. 94-J.Dorceus runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:22 - 2nd) 83-J.Hassell to FAU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(0:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 36 for 11 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 53-D.Noel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 36. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - FAU 21(0:15 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 7 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 63 yards from FAU 35. 12-G.Rogers to MEM 36 for 34 yards (59-A.Moultrie24-Z.Gilbert).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:52 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 41 for 5 yards (48-E.Anderson94-R.Veingrad).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 41(14:30 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 40 for -1 yard (5-A.Ross52-J.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 40(13:59 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to MEM 40 for no gain (49-R.Cameron).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 40(13:20 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 33 yards from MEM 40 out of bounds at the FAU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(13:07 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 37 for 10 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(12:53 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 45 for 8 yards (11-S.Oliver10-M.Joseph).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - FAU 45(12:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to MEM 44 for 11 yards (15-Q.Johnson40-T.Pickens).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 44(12:03 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 87-M.Irvin. 87-M.Irvin to MEM 18 for 26 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 18(11:42 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 21-K.Dean. 21-K.Dean to MEM 18 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 18(11:02 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 18(10:56 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to MEM 1 for 17 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - FAU 1(10:40 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 3 for -2 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FAU 3(9:59 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(9:53 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 28-J.Charles.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 24(9:42 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 20 for 4 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 20(9:10 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to MEM 13 for 7 yards (37-J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 13(8:33 - 3rd) 83-L.Wester pushed ob at MEM 13 for no gain (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 13(8:14 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 13(8:06 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti scrambles pushed ob at MEM 8 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 8(7:44 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:38 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 83-J.Hassell.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(7:38 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 34 FUMBLES (25-C.Lasater). 67-M.Orona-Lopez to MEM 34 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 34(7:10 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 37 for 3 yards (58-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(6:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 37(6:35 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 37(6:30 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to FAU 12 for 51 yards (29-K.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 12(6:05 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to FAU 7 for 5 yards (25-C.Lasater5-A.Ross).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FAU 7(5:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to FAU 25 fair catch by 83-L.Wester.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:14 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Adams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:08 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to FAU 28 for 3 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 28(4:23 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to FAU 43 for 15 yards (41-S.Blake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(4:01 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 43(3:55 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to FAU 47 for 4 yards (40-T.Pickens16-C.Mashburn).
|
3 & 6 - MEMP(3:22 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander. Penalty on MEM 30-R.Owens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FAU 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 47(3:22 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Alexander.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 47(3:17 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 53 yards from FAU 47 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 33(3:06 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to MEM 30 for 3 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 30(2:30 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to MEM 27 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph2-T.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 27(1:40 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to MEM 24 for 3 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FAU 24(1:17 - 3rd) 21-K.Dean to MEM 22 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 22(0:40 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti pushed ob at MEM 3 for 19 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - FAU 3(0:22 - 3rd) 28-J.Charles to MEM 3 for no gain (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - FAU 3(15:00 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to MEM 3 for no gain (2-T.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 3(14:18 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to MEM 1 for 2 yards (30-R.Owens40-T.Pickens).
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - FAU 1(13:38 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MEM 5 for -4 yards (30-R.Owens22-T.Lindsey).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 5(13:29 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 16 for 11 yards (48-E.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(13:01 - 4th) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 18 for 2 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 18(12:26 - 4th) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 25 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater5-A.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 25(11:43 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 30 for 5 yards (29-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(11:14 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 31 for 1 yard (48-E.Anderson52-J.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 31(10:32 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 31(10:26 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 42 for 11 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(9:49 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 48 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 48(9:11 - 4th) 2-R.Clark to MEM 49 for 1 yard (58-E.Williams29-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 49(8:25 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MEMP 49(8:19 - 4th) 48-A.Williams punts 51 yards from MEM 49 to FAU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(8:09 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 31 for 11 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(7:49 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 10-W.Taggart.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 31(7:39 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 36 for 5 yards (97-W.Ducksworth28-T.Collins).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - FAU 36(7:14 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 83-L.Wester. 83-L.Wester to FAU 46 for 10 yards (46-C.Mashburn2-T.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(6:44 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to FAU 50 for 4 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FAU 50(6:29 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti scrambles to MEM 45 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 45(5:48 - 4th) 81-J.Merrell to MEM 40 for 5 yards (41-S.Blake).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(5:17 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 40(5:10 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Merrell.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 40(5:04 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 89-B.Robinson. 89-B.Robinson to MEM 37 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 7 - FAU 37(4:40 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to MEM 17 for 20 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 17(4:13 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 17(4:07 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FAU 17(4:02 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|Int
|
4 & 10 - FAU 17(3:57 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 40-T.Pickens at MEM 1. 40-T.Pickens to MEM 2 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 2(3:50 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 24 for 22 yards (30-A.Adams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(3:15 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 36 for 12 yards (58-E.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(2:34 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 38 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater58-E.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 38(1:45 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to MEM 44 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 44(0:58 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to FAU 48 for 8 yards (30-A.Adams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 48(0:16 - 4th) 3-B.White kneels at FAU 50 for -2 yards.
