Nevada takes another slice at Potato Bowl, Tulane
Nevada is back in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, but the Wolf Pack's opponent offers something unfamiliar.
Tulane and Nevada meet for just the second time in 28 years when they face off Tuesday in Boise, Idaho.
No fans will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only meeting between the schools was in 1992 at the Superdome in New Orleans with Tulane winning 34-17.
Nevada (6-2) fell to San Jose State 30-20 on Dec. 11 with the chance to play in the Mountain West championship game on the line. The Wolf Pack started the year 5-0 before losing two of their last three games.
The Wolf Pack lost to Ohio in last year's Potato Bowl. Nevada is 0-3 in the game all-time including losses to Miami (2006) and Maryland (2008).
Tulane (6-5) finished 3-5 in the American Athletic Conference but won four of its last five games in the regular season. The Green Wave feature a strong running game (217.7 yards per game) and an offense that averages 35 points per game.
"I am so proud of everyone in our program that have dedicated themselves all season to allow our team the opportunity to compete in a bowl game," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. "Everyone from the players to the coaches to the staff have played a key role in getting our team to this point."
Nevada features quarterback Carson Strong, a sophomore who was selected the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
He completed 227 of 327 passes for 2,587 yards, 22 touchdowns with only four interceptions during a regular season shortened by the pandemic. He led the Mountain West in completions, completion percentage, TDs, passing yards and points responsible for. He was second in yards per game, passing efficiency and total offense.
"I just think he's got a unique work ethic," Nevada coach Jay Norvell said. "And we've really poured a lot of preparation and development into that kid, and he's accepted it. One of the things you have to have to be a good quarterback in our system is you have to have a real appetite to want to learn. Carson has that."
Joining Strong on the All-Mountain West first team were wide receiver Romeo Doubs, tight end Cole Turner and placekicker Brandon Talton.
Tulane's efficient running game was bolstered by a pair of All-AAC second-team offensive linemen in guard Corey Dublin and tackle Sincere Haynesworth.
--Field Level Media
|
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
168 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 25 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Strong
12 QB
271 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 5 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|365
|480
|Total Plays
|63
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|197
|209
|Rush Attempts
|38
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|168
|271
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-31
|9-100
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.3
|3-23.3
|Return Yards
|27
|56
|Punts - Returns
|1-27
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-56
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|168
|PASS YDS
|271
|
|
|197
|RUSH YDS
|209
|
|
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|12/25
|168
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|10
|120
|1
|65
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|10
|52
|0
|10
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|18
|25
|1
|39
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|8
|2
|69
|2
|41
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|7
|5
|52
|0
|17
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 41 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 54 DE
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|3
|36.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|22/28
|271
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|18
|105
|0
|39
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|20
|102
|1
|50
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|4
|5
|0
|9
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|6
|6
|77
|1
|44
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|5
|5
|60
|2
|28
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|6
|5
|42
|0
|27
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|3
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
J. Lockhart 17 WR
|J. Lockhart
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Nichols 95 DT
|T. Nichols
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 19 DB
|K. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Love 73 DT
|C. Love
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 14 DB
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 92 DT
|A. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/1
|0
|2/4
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|61.0
|61
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
I. Jernagin 5 WR
|I. Jernagin
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 8 yards (33-K.Henry).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 33(14:25 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 31 for -2 yards (33-K.Henry48-D.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(13:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 6 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(13:17 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 44 for 7 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 44(12:36 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 38 for 18 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(11:53 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 7-R.Doubs False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 38. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 43(11:50 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to TUL 48 for -5 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 48(10:52 - 1st) 25-A.Morrow to TUL 50 for -2 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 22 - NEVADA 50(10:30 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to TUL 35 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+23 YD
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 35(10:00 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to TUL 12 for 23 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(9:42 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 4 for 8 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 4(8:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 2 yards enforced at TUL 4. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(8:27 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 3 for -1 yard (3-A.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3(7:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 1 for 2 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1(7:07 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 1 for no gain (24-D.Williams31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 1(6:28 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to TUL 1 for no gain (31-L.Brooks3-A.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(6:10 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 4 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall4-E.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 4(5:53 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|Int
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 4(5:49 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts INTERCEPTED by 38-C.Swint at TUL 23. 38-C.Swint pushed ob at TUL 16 for 7 yards (4-J.Jackson). Penalty on TUL 4-J.Jackson Facemasking 8 yards enforced at TUL 16.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8(5:41 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 11 for -3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 11(5:05 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(4:58 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 36 yards from NEV 35 to TUL 29 fair catch by 5-S.Huderson.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(4:58 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 32 for 39 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(4:35 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 32(4:30 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 30 for 2 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 30(3:50 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 29 for 1 yard (5-E.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 29(3:12 - 1st) 62-M.Glover 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(3:07 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 36 for 7 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 36(2:38 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 43 for 7 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(1:56 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 43(1:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to TUL 30 for 27 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(0:45 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to TUL 28 for 2 yards (54-C.Hatcher24-D.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 28(0:15 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to TUL 23 for 5 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 23(15:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(14:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton. Penalty on TUL 21-A.Kerr Pass interference 2 yards enforced at TUL 3. No Play.
|Penalty
|(14:52 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 1. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Toles.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 29 for 4 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 29(14:12 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TULANE 29(14:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 26 yards from TUL 29 out of bounds at the NEV 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(14:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles runs ob at TUL 48 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 48(13:27 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to TUL 44 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(12:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(12:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback. Penalty on NEV 31-M.Bradford Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TUL 25.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(12:42 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 42 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 42(11:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 47 for 11 yards (4-E.Muhammad31-M.Bradford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(11:49 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 44 for 3 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 44(10:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 41 for 3 yards (13-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 41(10:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Carroll.
|+41 YD
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 41(10:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 35. 35-T.Taua to NEV 28 for 15 yards (23-J.Toles). Team penalty on NEV Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 28.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(10:27 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(9:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 30 for 12 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(9:17 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 38 for 8 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 38(8:51 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 41 for 3 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 41(8:35 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 41(7:55 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to TUL 50 for 9 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+50 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 50(7:55 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:44 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 20 for -5 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 20(7:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 32 for 12 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 32(6:47 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 40 for 8 yards (7-K.Toomer30-L.Hall).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to NEV 47 for 13 yards (15-J.Dedman).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(6:05 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to NEV 25 for 22 yards (6-T.Williams5-E.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace to NEV 19 for 6 yards (15-J.Dedman38-C.Swint).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 19(5:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to NEV 12 for 7 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(4:57 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to NEV 10 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 10(4:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 6 for 4 yards (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 6(3:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Int
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 6(3:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 10-L.Touray at NEV 1. 10-L.Touray to NEV 18 for 17 yards (4-J.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(3:29 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for -1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 17(2:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for no gain (41-D.Hodges24-D.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 17(2:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 45 for 28 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to TUL 45 for 10 yards (28-M.Moody24-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(1:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to TUL 41 for 4 yards (41-D.Hodges).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 41(0:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 41(0:49 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 41 for no gain (77-J.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 41(0:12 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong punts 34 yards from TUL 41 Downed at the TUL 7.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 33 for 8 yards (30-L.Hall4-E.Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 33(14:32 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 37 for 4 yards (15-J.Dedman).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(14:04 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll pushed ob at NEV 37 for 26 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(13:40 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 34 for 3 yards (15-J.Dedman30-L.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 34(13:09 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at NEV 36 for -2 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 36(12:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt to NEV 29 for 7 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 29(12:02 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to NEV 22 for 7 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:31 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to NEV 20 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer11-D.Henley).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 20(11:04 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to NEV 3 for 17 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - TULANE 3(10:42 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to NEV 1 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 1(10:21 - 3rd) Penalty on TUL 70-T.Shafter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 1. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 6(10:08 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(10:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 31 for 27 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(9:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33(9:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 38 for 5 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 38(8:44 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 39 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 39(8:00 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 48 yards from NEV 39. 4-J.Jackson pushed ob at TUL 40 for 27 yards (49-J.Diaz). Penalty on NEV 49-J.Diaz Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TUL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(7:46 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to NEV 36 for 9 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 36(7:24 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to NEV 30 for 6 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(7:05 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to NEV 28 for 2 yards (95-T.Nichols11-D.Henley).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 28(6:37 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35. 3-J.Bell to TUL 35 for 61 yards (14-C.Daniels).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(6:21 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to TUL 34 for 1 yard (94-E.Hicks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 34(5:49 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to TUL 26 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 26(5:20 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 24 for 2 yards (77-J.Johnson31-L.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(4:51 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 22 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson37-M.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 22(4:08 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to TUL 16 for 6 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 16(3:30 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 15 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 15(3:00 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 14 for 1 yard (17-C.Dyson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(2:38 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to TUL 2 for 12 yards (17-C.Dyson37-M.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TUL 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 17 - NEVADA 17(2:06 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to TUL 15 for 2 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NEVADA 15(1:23 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 15(1:15 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - NEVADA 15(1:11 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(1:06 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 21 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 21(0:35 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 23 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 23(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on NEV 4-E.Muhammad Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 23. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(14:54 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 4-E.Muhammad at NEV 48. 4-E.Muhammad to TUL 20 for 32 yards (23-J.Toles).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(14:43 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to TUL 19 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 19(14:11 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to TUL 16 for 3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 16(13:33 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner. Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TUL 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(13:26 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:22 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 39 yards from NEV 35. 23-J.Toles to TUL 32 for 6 yards (38-C.Swint).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(13:19 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Toles.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 32(13:13 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 5 yards (25-A.King).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 37(12:54 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 9 yards (95-T.Nichols25-A.King).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(12:28 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace runs ob at NEV 45 for 9 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 45(12:04 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 45 for -10 yards (73-C.Love).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 45(11:29 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 45 for no gain (44-D.Grzesiak92-A.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 45(10:53 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 45 yards from TUL 45. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 10 for no gain (19-K.Harrison).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(10:43 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 13 for 3 yards (40-N.Anderson77-J.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 13(10:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 5 for -8 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - NEVADA 5(9:19 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 12 for 7 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NEVADA 12(8:37 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 15 yards from NEV 12 out of bounds at the NEV 27.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(8:29 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at NEV 33 for -6 yards (95-T.Nichols).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 33(7:57 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at NEV 43 for -10 yards (95-T.Nichols).
|Sack
|
3 & 26 - TULANE 43(7:25 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 49 for -8 yards (45-T.Price).
|Punt
|
4 & 34 - TULANE 49(6:48 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 38 yards from TUL 49 to NEV 13 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(6:40 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 17 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 17(6:02 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 21 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(5:22 - 4th) 2-D.Lee pushed ob at TUL 23 for 39 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(4:41 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to TUL 22 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 22(4:32 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to TUL 21 for 1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 21(4:25 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 3-J.Bell. 3-J.Bell runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 3(4:19 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TUL 3. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(4:19 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz kicks 63 yards from NEV 35. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 24 for 22 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(4:14 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Wallace.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 24(4:09 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to TUL 33 for 9 yards (11-D.Henley19-K.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 33(3:43 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 43 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams19-K.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(3:34 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 44 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 44(3:16 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 35 for -9 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TULANE 35(2:42 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 84-W.Wallace.
|Sack
|
4 & 18 - TULANE 35(2:36 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 29 for -6 yards (45-T.Price).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(2:27 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to TUL 28 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson24-D.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 28(1:46 - 4th) 12-C.Strong to TUL 31 FUMBLES. 12-C.Strong to TUL 31 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEVADA 31(1:05 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to TUL 20 for 11 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 20(0:22 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to TUL 20 for no gain (24-D.Williams40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(0:17 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TUL 20. No Play.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(0:17 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
