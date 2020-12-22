|
|
|HAWAII
|HOU
Houston, Hawaii meet in Texas-based New Mexico Bowl
Houston won't have too far to go to play in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 24. The Cougars do not have to head west to Albuquerque, where the game is normally played.
Instead, Houston will face Hawaii on Thursday in Frisco, Texas, near Dallas. The game was relocated from New Mexico due to that state's health guidelines regarding intercollegiate athletics and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game was set on Dec. 13, the day after both teams played their final regular-season game. Hawaii got its fourth win with a 38-21 triumph over UNLV, leveling its overall and Mountain West Conference marks at 4-4, then accepted the bowl invitation.
Houston (3-4, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) is headed to its seventh bowl in the past eight seasons and the first under second-year head coach Dana Holgorsen. The Cougars are 11-15-1 all time in bowl games, having lost their past three.
It's been a bumpy ride for teams all across college football, and the Houston program has not had it easy. The Cougars had eight games postponed, canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues. Between Nov. 14 and the upcoming bowl game, they played just one game, a 30-27 loss to Memphis on Dec. 12.
Houston is 19-7 all time against current Mountain West Conference teams, including losses in three straight bowl games to Mountain West teams.
"I challenge (our players) to win this game so we can buy some rings that say 'COVID CHAMPS' on them, something to remember 2020 by," Holgorsen told Houston radio station SportsTalk 790 last week. "Let's do something to feel good about what happened in 2020. Let's get a ring, put it on the shelf and look at it and say, 'I remember 2020,' and tell your kids about it one day."
Quarterback Clayton Tune has 1,832 passing yards with 13 touchdown tosses and seven interceptions. He also has 269 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground.
The Rainbow Warriors left early Monday morning for the mainland, and they will make just their third-ever trip to a bowl in the 48 contiguous states and first since the 2008 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. First-year head coach Todd Graham led Hawaii to its fourth bowl bid in the past five seasons.
Graham can reach 100 wins as a head coach with a win on Christmas Eve.
"I am so excited for our team and staff," Graham said in a release. "They've worked hard throughout this entire season, under such challenging circumstances. This game is a great chance to showcase our team to the people of Texas and to a national television audience. Houston is a fine program and we can't wait to compete against them on Christmas Eve."
The Rainbow Warriors are led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who has thrown for 1,947 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He leads the team in rushing with 450 yards and seven TDs.
The teams are set to meet for the second time in a bowl game. Hawaii edged Houston 54-48 in triple overtime at the 2003 Hawaii Bowl.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Cordeiro
12 QB
136 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
|
|
N. Dell
4 WR
112 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|20
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|267
|307
|Total Plays
|57
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|58
|Rush Attempts
|34
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|136
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|21-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.4
|7-43.7
|Return Yards
|4
|27
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|15/23
|136
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|12
|60
|0
|12
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|12
|44
|0
|15
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|8
|33
|0
|52
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|5
|4
|88
|1
|75
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|3
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|3
|3
|9
|1
|6
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|3
|2
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Eletise 76 OL
|M. Eletise
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Cephus 28 WR
|A. Cephus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Panoke 9 WR
|J. Panoke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Bowens 6 WR
|Z. Bowens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|11-3
|2.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|7-1
|1.0
|1
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Frazier 19 DB
|Q. Frazier
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Washington 21 DB
|M. Washington
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 50 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kapoi 94 DL
|A. Kapoi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 48 DL
|D. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bright 10 WR
|Q. Bright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 1 K
|M. Shipley
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|7
|41.3
|3
|44
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|18.0
|0
|18
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|2
|52.0
|92
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 87 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|20/38
|216
|2
|3
|
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
|L. Holgorsen
|1/5
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|15
|47
|0
|12
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|9
|30
|0
|7
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
|L. Holgorsen
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|10
|-16
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|10
|6
|112
|1
|39
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|6
|5
|88
|1
|26
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|9
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|7
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
K. Street 12 WR
|K. Street
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|4
|4
|3
|0
|7
|
C. McGowan 84 WR
|C. McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 17 S
|H. Hypolite
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 24 LB
|M. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 16 CB
|J. Rogers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 40 LB
|J. Carmouche
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 31 DL
|D. Parish
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Vaughn 33 S
|G. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 96 DL
|N. Ceaser
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|7
|43.7
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 49 yards from HOU 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 28 for 12 yards (26-J.Morgan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(14:56 - 1st) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 41 for 13 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(14:33 - 1st) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 43 for 2 yards (95-J.Neal12-D.Anenih).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 43(14:03 - 1st) 0-D.Hunter to HOU 49 for 8 yards (40-J.Carmouche17-H.Hypolite).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 49(13:32 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HOU 49 for no gain (8-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 49(13:00 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HOU 43 for 6 yards (17-H.Hypolite). Penalty on HAW 79-M.Soliai Howlett Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - HAWAII 41(12:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 99-J.Laulu.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - HAWAII 41(12:44 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - HAWAII 41(12:38 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 39 yards from HAW 41 to HOU 20 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(12:30 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 22 for 2 yards (50-J.Tavai55-B.Ta'ala).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 22(11:50 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 17 for -5 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - HOU 17(11:25 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-P.Pavihi at HOU 10. 1-P.Pavihi to HOU 8 for 2 yards (3-C.Tune).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - HAWAII 8(11:18 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HOU 3 for 5 yards (2-D.Anderson17-H.Hypolite).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 3(10:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 0-D.Hunter. 0-D.Hunter runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 6-D.Williams to HOU 21 for 21 yards (33-S.Fiso28-N.Emerson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(10:37 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 19 for -2 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 19(9:56 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 26 for 7 yards (5-K.Bethley20-C.Lockridge).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 26(9:21 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 83-P.Sawyer. 83-P.Sawyer to HOU 34 for 8 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(8:43 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 49 for 15 yards (20-C.Lockridge29-D.Dalton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(8:06 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HAW 49 for 2 yards (90-J.Tuitupou94-A.Kapoi).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOU 49(7:28 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HAW 44 for 5 yards (20-C.Lockridge19-Q.Frazier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 44(6:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 83-P.Sawyer.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - HOU 44(6:49 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 71-M.Banes False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 44. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 49(6:49 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 34 yards from HAW 49 to HAW 15 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(6:41 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 27 for 12 yards (9-J.Stewart17-H.Hypolite).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(6:12 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 25 for -2 yards (9-J.Stewart).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 25(5:40 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 23 for -2 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HAWAII 23(4:56 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HAWAII 23(4:50 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 40 yards from HAW 23. 8-M.Jones to HAW 40 for 23 yards (33-S.Fiso96-A.Stack).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(4:36 - 1st) 34-M.Car to HAW 39 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - HOU 39(3:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Washington at HAW 23. 21-M.Washington to HAW 25 for 2 yards (4-N.Dell).
|Result
|Play
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(3:47 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good. Team penalty on HOU Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 40 for 15 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 40(3:20 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 40(3:11 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 44 for 4 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - HOU 44(2:33 - 1st) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 41 for -3 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - HOU 41(2:02 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 50 yards from HOU 41. 87-D.Scott to HAW 8 for -1 yard (84-C.McGowan).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 8(1:50 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 13 for 5 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 13(1:12 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 28 for 15 yards (17-H.Hypolite).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 28(0:48 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 25 for -3 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 25(0:09 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for -1 yard (28-T.Mwaniki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HAWAII 24(15:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HAWAII 24(14:52 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 41 yards from HAW 24. 8-M.Jones to HOU 32 for -3 yards (33-S.Fiso47-N.Kamana).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(14:42 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 32 for no gain (92-D.Matthews5-K.Bethley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(14:05 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 36 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley10-Q.Bright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - HOU 36(13:41 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 43 for 7 yards (21-M.Washington).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(12:52 - 2nd) Team penalty on HOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HOU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - HOU 38(12:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOU 38(12:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HAW 43 for 19 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(12:19 - 2nd) 8-C.Smith to HAW 43 for no gain (90-J.Tuitupou19-Q.Frazier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 43(11:59 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 83-P.Sawyer.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 43(11:54 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HAW 41 for 2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 41(11:29 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 41 yards from HAW 41 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(11:22 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 35 for 15 yards (92-L.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(10:56 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 36 for 1 yard (40-J.Carmouche10-C.Nwankwo).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 36(10:25 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 41 for 5 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|+52 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 41(9:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles to HOU 7 for 52 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - HAWAII 7(9:14 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HOU 3 for 4 yards (28-T.Mwaniki31-D.Parish).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 3(8:50 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HOU 4 for -1 yard (31-D.Parish32-G.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 4(8:10 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 99-J.Laulu. 99-J.Laulu runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 49 yards from HAW 35. 8-C.Smith to HOU 23 for 7 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(7:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Street.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(7:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOU 23(7:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOU 23(7:40 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 40 yards from HOU 23 to HAW 37 fair catch by 87-D.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(7:31 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 34 for -3 yards (14-R.Nunnery32-G.Owens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - HAWAII 34(7:31 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 28-A.Cephus.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - HAWAII 34(7:31 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 0-D.Hunter. 0-D.Hunter to HAW 40 for 6 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HAWAII 40(6:56 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 34 yards from HAW 40 to HOU 26 fair catch by 6-D.Williams. Penalty on HOU 17-H.Hypolite Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at HAW 40. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 14(6:05 - 2nd) 34-M.Car to HOU 18 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 18(5:31 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 12-K.Street.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 18(5:26 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune scrambles to HOU 23 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau48-D.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 23(4:38 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 49 yards from HOU 23 to the HAW 28 downed by 23-A.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(4:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 31 for 3 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - HOU 31(3:57 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 31 for no gain (24-M.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 31(3:21 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 45 for 14 yards (23-A.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(2:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 6-Z.Bowens.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 45(2:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 48 for 3 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - HOU 48(2:01 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HOU 48(1:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro punts 18 yards from HAW 48 Downed at the HOU 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(1:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 37 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 37(1:25 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 41 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 41(0:35 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 31 for -10 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - HAWAII 31(0:13 - 2nd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 40 yards from HOU 31 to the HAW 29 downed by 84-C.McGowan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 23 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 23(14:37 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 83-P.Sawyer.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 23(14:30 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HOU 36 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(14:14 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 36 for no gain (90-J.Tuitupou).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 36(13:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 43 for 7 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 43(12:50 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 46 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau5-K.Bethley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 46(12:11 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HOU 49 for 3 yards (50-J.Tavai).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 49(11:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HAW 44 for 7 yards (21-M.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(11:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Smith to HAW 42 for 2 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 42(10:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 83-P.Sawyer. 83-P.Sawyer to HAW 35 for 7 yards (29-D.Dalton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 35(10:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to HAW 34 for 1 yard (92-D.Matthews).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(9:54 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HAW 27 for 7 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 27(9:32 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 27(9:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HAW 11 for 16 yards (21-M.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(9:04 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HAW 9 for 2 yards (18-C.Davis2-J.Pritchard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 9(8:25 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HAW 7 for 2 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 7(7:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 57 yards from HOU 35 out of bounds at the HAW 8.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(7:39 - 3rd) 0-D.Hunter to HAW 40 for 5 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 40(7:08 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 41 for 1 yard (17-H.Hypolite).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HOU 41(6:33 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 41 for no gain (17-H.Hypolite).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 41(5:55 - 3rd) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 41 to HOU 17 fair catch by 6-D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 17(5:48 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HAW 44 for 39 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(5:02 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HAW 38 for 6 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 38(4:27 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HAW 26 for 12 yards (19-Q.Frazier5-K.Bethley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(4:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 26(3:52 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 57 yards from HOU 35. 7-C.Turner runs 92 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:29 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 36 for 11 yards (21-M.Washington).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 36(3:04 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 12-K.Street. 12-K.Street to HOU 44 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOU 44(2:36 - 3rd) 34-M.Car to HOU 50 for 6 yards (19-Q.Frazier90-J.Tuitupou).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(2:01 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 48 for -2 yards. Penalty on HAW 90-J.Tuitupou Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at HOU 48. (2-J.Pritchard).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(1:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 84-C.McGowan INTERCEPTED by 53-D.Muasau at HAW 41. 53-D.Muasau to HAW 42 for 1 yard (3-C.Tune70-J.Boatman).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(1:33 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner scrambles runs ob at HAW 48 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 48(1:14 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 50 for 2 yards (92-L.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 50(0:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HOU 49 for 1 yard (17-H.Hypolite24-M.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 49(15:00 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HOU 45 for 4 yards (2-D.Anderson31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(14:25 - 4th) 0-D.Hunter to HOU 45 for no gain (31-D.Parish).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45(13:48 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 45(13:42 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HOU 32 for 13 yards (16-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32(13:06 - 4th) 0-D.Hunter to HOU 32 for no gain (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 32(12:35 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 99-J.Laulu. 99-J.Laulu to HOU 32 for no gain (2-D.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 32(12:02 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 0-D.Hunter. 0-D.Hunter to HOU 32 for no gain (17-H.Hypolite).
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - HAWAII 32(11:20 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(11:15 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 32 for no gain (55-B.Ta'ala).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(10:45 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 83-P.Sawyer. 83-P.Sawyer to HOU 41 for 9 yards (20-C.Lockridge21-M.Washington).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 41(10:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 41 for no gain (2-J.Pritchard92-D.Matthews).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 41(9:57 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HOU 42 for 1 yard (2-J.Pritchard53-D.Muasau).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 42(9:35 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 43 for 1 yard (94-A.Kapoi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - HOU 43(8:52 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to HAW 39 for 18 yards (29-D.Dalton). Team penalty on HOU Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at HOU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - HOU 38(8:30 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 83-P.Sawyer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HOU 38(8:22 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - HOU 38(8:15 - 4th) 22-L.Wilkins punts 52 yards from HOU 38 out of bounds at the HAW 10.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(8:06 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HAW 18 for 8 yards (28-T.Mwaniki).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 18(7:35 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HAW 25 for 7 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|-19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(6:54 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 19 FUMBLES (24-M.Robinson). 0-D.Hunter to HAW 6 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 29 - HAWAII 6(6:02 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HAW 15 for 9 yards (24-M.Robinson).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - HAWAII 15(5:21 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at HAW 10 for -5 yards (14-R.Nunnery96-N.Ceaser).
|Punt
|
4 & 25 - HAWAII 10(5:13 - 4th) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 10 to the HOU 48 downed by 44-W.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 48(5:02 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 48(4:54 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HAW 44 for 8 yards (5-K.Bethley). Penalty on HAW 92-D.Matthews Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HAW 44.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 29(4:29 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to HAW 31 for -2 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - HOU 31(4:01 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HAW 25 for 6 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HOU 25(3:41 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - HOU 25(3:33 - 4th) 3-C.Tune sacked at HAW 39 for -14 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(3:26 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HAW 39 for no gain (6-D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(2:42 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HAW 46 for 7 yards (28-T.Mwaniki17-H.Hypolite).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 46(2:37 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 76-M.Eletise. 76-M.Eletise to HAW 47 for 1 yard (92-L.Hall). Penalty on HAW 76-M.Eletise Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - HAWAII 47(2:31 - 4th) 96-A.Stack punts 44 yards from HAW 47. 4-N.Dell to HOU 16 for 7 yards (16-L.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(2:19 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 23 for 7 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HOU 23(2:03 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 83-P.Sawyer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - HOU 23(1:56 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 83-P.Sawyer.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - HOU 23(1:52 - 4th) Penalty on HOU 75-J.Freeman False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 23. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
4 & 8 - HOU 18(1:52 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HAW 49 for 33 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(1:44 - 4th) 34-M.Car to HOU 49 for -2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HOU 49(1:17 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - HOU 49(1:09 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen sacked at HOU 41 for -8 yards (2-J.Pritchard).
|No Gain
|
4 & 20 - HOU 41(0:31 - 4th) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
-
TULANE
NEVADA
27
38
Final ESPN
-
UCF
16BYU
23
49
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
GAS
3
38
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
FAU
25
10
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
HOU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
BUFF
0
054 O/U
-4.5
Fri 2:30pm ESPN
-
19LALAF
TXSA
0
056 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WKY
GAST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
LIB
12CSTCAR
0
059.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
0
058.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 5:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
0
063.5 O/U
+9.5
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Wed 12:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
050 O/U
+14
Wed 4:00pm ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
0
071.5 O/U
+2.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Thu 12:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
0
062.5 O/U
-8.5
Thu 2:00pm CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
0
041.5 O/U
+7
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
057 O/U
-5.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
050.5 O/U
+7
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
066 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
066.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
057.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
067.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UAB
0
0
ABC