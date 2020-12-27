|
|
|LIB
|CSTCAR
No. 23 Liberty outlasts No. 9 Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Liberty ended Coastal Carolina's perfect season with a blocked kick in overtime.
Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi's 42-yard field goal attempt to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in a wild finish Saturday night in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.
Liberty (10-1) took the lead on Alex Barbir's 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession.
Coastal Carolina (11-1) got a huge break in regulation when Liberty's Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive.
''I thought it was a touchdown but they called it a fumble,'' said Liberty quarterback Malik Lewis, who set several records in the game. ''But the next opportunity we got, we took advantage of it.''
Willis ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns and completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards with two interceptions.
The Flames' only loss came to North Carolina State on a blocked field goal.
''No question this is the best season Liberty University has ever had,'' safety Javon Scruggs said.
Coastal Carolina overcame an early 14-0 deficit, and drove 72 yards to tie it in the fourth quarter. Grayson McCall ran in a 2-point conversion to make it 34-34 after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Greg Latushko with 3:01 remaining
Coastal Carolina had won 12 straight.
''We couldn't do anything with their quarterback,'' Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said. ''You see why he was a five-star player.''
McCall had a big game for Coastal Carolina, completing 21 of 32 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The red-shirt freshman also ran for 96 yards
It was the first time any ranked team had played in the six-year-old bowl, which was moved to prime time after being scheduled in the early afternoon. The teams were scheduled to meet Dec. 5, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19.
Willis led touchdown drives of 64 and 66 yards on the Flames' first two possessions, running 7 yards for the first touchdown and 6 yards to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Braden Matts' interception turned the game in Coastal Carolina's direction early in the second quarter. Biscardi's 21-yard field goal got the Chanticleers on the board, and McCall connected with tight end Isaiah Likely on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-10 with 2:02 left in the half.
Biscardi added a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the half after Barbir kicked a 37-yarder for Liberty.
Scruggs' 59-yard interception return set up the Flames at the Costal Carolina 10 early in the second half, and Willis' third TD run made it 24-13. Coastal Carolina answered quickly on McCall's 43-yard scoring pass to Latushko.
Javon Heiligh caught 16 passes for 168 yards for the Chanticleers, who never led in the game.
TAKEAWAY
Coastal Carolina: Missed a chance for a perfect season.
Liberty: Willis set school records for total touchdowns (passing and rushing) with 34, and for rushing yardage by a quarterback (944).
.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
M. Willis
7 QB
220 PaYds, 2 INTs, 137 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|
|
G. McCall
10 QB
318 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 96 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|475
|483
|Total Plays
|71
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|255
|165
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|220
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-53
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|59
|3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|318
|
|
|255
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|475
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|19/29
|220
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|21
|137
|4
|26
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|14
|105
|0
|22
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|4
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Bollinger 30 TE
|M. Bollinger
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|5
|5
|68
|0
|33
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|6
|5
|51
|0
|27
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|3
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|4
|2
|34
|0
|20
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|3
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 CB
|Q. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 DE
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 17 S
|B. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bowers 10 QB
|W. Bowers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|3/3
|44
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|28.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|21/32
|318
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|15
|96
|1
|21
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|7
|43
|0
|20
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|5
|10
|0
|7
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|16
|13
|178
|0
|45
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|10
|5
|84
|1
|25
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|2
|2
|48
|2
|43
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson II 3 S
|K. Johnson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|2/3
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|40.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 34 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(14:28 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 44 for 22 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(14:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to LIB 44 for no gain (10-T.Clark).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(13:26 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to LIB 36 for 8 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 36(12:47 - 1st) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at LIB 36 for no gain (4-C.Megginson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 36(12:00 - 1st) 2-R.White to LIB 36 for no gain (11-D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(11:53 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 38 for 2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 38(11:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 44 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LIB 44(10:32 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 44(10:25 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to LIB 48 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(9:54 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at CC 42 for 10 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(9:14 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to CC 40 for 2 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 40(8:50 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to CC 42 for -2 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 42(7:44 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to CC 15 for 27 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(7:23 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to CC 5 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LIB 5(7:05 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 5-S.Jones pushed ob at CC 21 for 21 yards (27-T.Sibley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:55 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:50 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 26 for 5 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 26(6:13 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to CC 30 for 4 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 30(5:31 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 36 yards from CC 30 out of bounds at the LIB 34.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(5:24 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 41 for 7 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 41(4:50 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to CC 45 for 14 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 45(4:21 - 1st) Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at CC 45. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(4:21 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to CC 23 for 7 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - LIB 23(3:41 - 1st) 7-M.Willis sacked at CC 26 for -3 yards (29-S.Kelly5-T.Geiger).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 26(2:52 - 1st) 30-M.Bollinger to CC 22 for 4 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 22(2:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis to CC 17 for 5 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(1:41 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to CC 8 for 9 yards (43-E.Makonzo7-D.Strong).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 8(0:50 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to CC 6 for 2 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(0:14 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 59 yards from LIB 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 28 for 22 yards (31-D.Darko).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(15:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 33 for 5 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 33(14:25 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 36 for 3 yards (6-A.Butler).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 36(13:47 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at CC 31 for -5 yards (11-D.Johnson10-T.Clark).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 31(13:04 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 26-B.Matts False start 5 yards enforced at CC 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 26(12:55 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 45 yards from CC 26 to the LIB 29 downed by 55-C.Shrimpf.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(12:44 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to LIB 43 for 14 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(12:27 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Douglas.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(12:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Matts at CC 27. 26-B.Matts pushed ob at CC 30 for 3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(12:11 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 37 for 7 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 37(11:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for 4 yards (17-B.Alexander6-A.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(11:14 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 49 for 8 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 49(10:34 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 32 for 19 yards (7-M.Haskins23-C.Stone).
|
1 & 10 - LIB(10:34 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 23-C.Stone Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LIB 32. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(10:08 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to LIB 4 for 28 yards (9-J.Treadwell). Penalty on CC 11-K.Brown Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at LIB 32. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - LIB 37(9:35 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to LIB 34 for 3 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 34(8:46 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 24 for 10 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LIB 24(8:08 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 2-R.White.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 24(8:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable pushed ob at LIB 4 for 20 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - LIB 4(7:34 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to LIB 4 for no gain (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LIB 4(6:52 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LIB 4(6:47 - 2nd) 2-R.White to LIB 4 for no gain (1-J.Scruggs6-A.Butler).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LIB 4(6:06 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 1-S.Louis to CC 20 for 76 yards. Penalty on LIB 17-B.Alexander Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 35.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:48 - 2nd) 25-P.Pickett to LIB 30 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(5:29 - 2nd) to LIB 26 for -4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(4:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles runs ob at LIB 29 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(4:15 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 33 yards from LIB 29 Downed at the CC 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 38(4:04 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 41-A.Mock Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(4:04 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at LIB 39 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 39(3:44 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to LIB 31 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(3:19 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to LIB 15 for 16 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(2:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to LIB 3 for 12 yards (10-T.Clark). Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 15. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 20 - LIB 25(2:09 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(2:02 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 64 yards from CC 20. 1-S.Louis to LIB 41 for 25 yards (1-S.Bruce14-M.Stokes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(1:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(1:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to CC 47 for 12 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(1:36 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to CC 27 for 20 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(1:22 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(1:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Daniels.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(1:11 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 8-J.Mack. 8-J.Mack to CC 19 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 19(0:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 35 yards from LIB 35. 31-B.Pinson to CC 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(0:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 35(0:37 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 47 for 12 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 47(0:34 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to LIB 37 for 16 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(0:26 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 27 for 10 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(0:15 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 27(0:08 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 15 for 12 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(0:04 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 50 yards from CC 35 to LIB 15 fair catch by 25-P.Pickett.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(15:00 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to LIB 30 for 15 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(14:43 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(14:39 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at CC 37 for 33 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(14:18 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to CC 25 for 12 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(14:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to CC 25 for no gain (94-J.Gunter).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(13:27 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley to CC 5 for 20 yards (26-B.Matts).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 5(13:16 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to CC 7 for -2 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(12:30 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at CC End Zone. 10-A.Spillum touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(12:22 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely runs ob at CC 39 for 19 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 39(12:02 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for -1 yard (6-A.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 38(11:24 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 43 for 5 yards (6-A.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 43(10:37 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to LIB 49 for 8 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(10:06 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to LIB 47 for 2 yards (10-T.Clark6-A.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 47(9:30 - 3rd) 2-R.White to LIB 46 for 1 yard (11-D.Johnson).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - LIB 46(8:48 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Scruggs at LIB 31. 1-J.Scruggs to CC 10 for 59 yards (6-J.Heiligh54-T.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(8:33 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 3rd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 45 yards from LIB 35 out of bounds at the CC 20.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(8:28 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 1-S.Bruce Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at CC 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(8:28 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 19 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 19(8:28 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 29 for 10 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(7:17 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall scrambles pushed ob at CC 46 for 17 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(6:39 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at LIB 42 for 12 yards (4-C.Megginson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 42(6:12 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to LIB 41 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LIB 41(5:35 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall sacked at LIB 43 for -2 yards (10-W.Bowers32-A.Pierre).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 11 - LIB 43(4:46 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:36 - 3rd) 6-J.Heiligh incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 25-P.Pickett.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(4:04 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 39 for 11 yards (94-J.Gunter43-E.Makonzo).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(3:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to LIB 46 for 7 yards (94-J.Gunter34-T.Gallagher).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 46(3:04 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 43 for -3 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 43(2:17 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles runs ob at CC 44 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to CC 38 for 6 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 38(0:55 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at CC 22 for 16 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(0:18 - 3rd) 8-J.Mack to CC 1 for 21 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(15:00 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 1 for no gain (94-J.Gunter).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(14:16 - 4th) 25-P.Pickett to CC 3 for -2 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(13:31 - 4th) 7-M.Willis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 57 yards from LIB 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 23 for 15 yards (21-M.Glaize19-B.Brumm).
|+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(13:17 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 32 for 45 yards (7-M.Haskins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(12:46 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to LIB 26 for 6 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - LIB 26(12:07 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to LIB 2 for 24 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LIB 2(11:37 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to LIB 1 for 1 yard (99-R.Rusins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 1(10:39 - 4th) 10-G.McCall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 12-T.Hobbs.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:34 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at LIB 34 for 9 yards (3-K.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(10:02 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 50 for 16 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(9:22 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to CC 48 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 48(8:34 - 4th) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 48(8:24 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles runs ob at CC 31 for 17 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(7:42 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 9 for 22 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(7:01 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 7 for 2 yards (5-T.Geiger9-T.Jackson).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(6:17 - 4th) 7-M.Willis to CC 17 for -10 yards (9-T.Jackson10-A.Spillum).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 17(5:34 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles to CC 14 for 3 yards (9-T.Jackson). Penalty on LIB 55-B.Schlittler Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - CSTCAR 14(5:10 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) 95-A.Barbir kicks 58 yards from LIB 35. 5-S.Jones to CC 28 for 21 yards (58-M.Terrell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 28(4:57 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 37 FUMBLES (1-J.Scruggs). 6-J.Heiligh to CC 37 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LIB 37(4:36 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 37(4:36 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 49 for 12 yards (16-Q.Reese).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(4:15 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely. Penalty on LIB 1-J.Scruggs Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CC 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(4:09 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 36(4:05 - 4th) 10-G.McCall scrambles runs ob at LIB 15 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(3:57 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on LIB 2-K.Shaa Holding 8 yards enforced at LIB 15. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - LIB 7(3:30 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to LIB 5 for 2 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 5(3:08 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(3:01 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to LIB 25 fair catch by 25-P.Pickett.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:01 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs ob at LIB 40 for 15 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(2:30 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith pushed ob at CC 50 for 10 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(2:02 - 4th) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at CC 24 for 26 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(1:51 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 20 for 4 yards (9-T.Jackson43-E.Makonzo).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 20(1:45 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 18 for 2 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 18(1:41 - 4th) 7-M.Willis complete to 8-J.Mack. 8-J.Mack to CC 3 for 15 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - CSTCAR 3(1:35 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 5 for -2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 5(0:51 - 4th) 8-J.Mack to CC 1 FUMBLES. 10-A.Spillum to CC 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 1(0:41 - 4th) Penalty on CC 76-K.Stewart False start 0 yards enforced at CC 1. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 1(0:41 - 4th) 2-R.White to CC 3 for 2 yards (23-C.Stone).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 3(0:37 - 4th) 2-R.White to CC 10 for 7 yards (24-A.Washington).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 10(0:30 - 4th) 10-G.McCall kneels at CC 5 for -5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to CC 20 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(0:00 - 5) 7-M.Willis complete to 8-J.Mack. 8-J.Mack to CC 21 for -1 yard (43-E.Makonzo).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 21(0:00 - 5) Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CC 21. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 26(0:00 - 5) 95-A.Barbir 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:00 - 5) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:00 - 5) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:00 - 5) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:00 - 5) 29-M.Biscardi 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-
TULANE
NEVADA
27
38
Final ESPN
-
UCF
16BYU
23
49
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
GAS
3
38
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
FAU
25
10
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
HOU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
BUFF
10
17
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
TXSA
31
24
Final ABC
-
WKY
GAST
21
39
Final ESPN
-
LIB
12CSTCAR
37
34
Final/OT ESPN
-
21OKLAST
18MIAMI
0
058.5 O/U
+2.5
Tue 5:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
COLO
0
063.5 O/U
+9.5
Tue 9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
WISC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Wed 12:00pm ESPN
-
15IOWA
MIZZOU
0
048.5 O/U
+14
Wed 4:00pm ESPN
-
7FLA
6OKLA
0
071.5 O/U
+3
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
24TULSA
MISSST
0
048 O/U
+2.5
Thu 12:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
22SJST
0
063 O/U
-9.5
Thu 2:00pm CBS
-
WVU
ARMY
0
041.5 O/U
+7
Thu 4:00pm ESPN
-
ARK
TCU
0
057 O/U
-5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
9UGA
8CINCY
0
050 O/U
+7
Fri 12:00pm ESPN
-
AUBURN
14NWEST
0
043.5 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:00pm ABC
-
4ND
1BAMA
0
065.5 O/U
-19.5
Fri 4:00pm ESPN
-
3OHIOST
2CLEM
0
066.5 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm ESPN
-
23NCST
UK
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
11IND
0
066.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:30pm ABC
-
25OREG
10IOWAST
0
057.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
5TXAM
13UNC
0
067.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UAB
0
0
ABC