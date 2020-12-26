|
|
|WKY
|GAST
Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Redshirt freshman Cornelius ''Quad'' Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.
The Panthers (6-4) scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown's touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers.
Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State.
Western Kentucky (5-7) scored first, driving 80 yards in 14 plays for quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome's 2-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead with 4:02 left in the first. Georgia State answered with a largely run-based drive, capped by Coates' 11-yard run that made it 7-7 with eight seconds remaining in the first.
The Panthers scored again on their next possession to take a 14-7 lead, with Brown hitting Sam Pinckney with a 26-yard strike at the goal line with 9:50 left in the half. After Pigrome threw his first interception of the year three plays later, Georgia State again got into the end zone on Brown's 5-yard pass to Jamari Thrash for a 21-7 lead at the 2:09 mark of the second.
Georgia State picked off another of Pigrome's passes moments later, and again it led to points. The Panthers drove 80 yards to the end zone, with Brown hitting Cornelius McCoy on an 8-yard touchdown pass for a 27-7 lead with 8 seconds left in the half.
Western Kentucky scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half, with Gaej Walker running in from the 2. That made it 27-14 with 11:27 left in the third.
Georgia State added Noel Ruiz's 45-yard field goal for a 30-14 lead midway through the third. Western Kentucky then had a chance to make it a one-score game, but the Panthers stopped the Hilltoppers on fourth-and-1 from the 2.
Ruiz booted a 29-yard field goal with 11:19 left to make it a three-score game again at 33-14. Back-up quarterback Mikele Colasurdo capped the Panthers' scoring with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Cadarrius Thompson with 5:13 remaining (the extra point failed due to a bad snap).
Western Kentucky tacked on a touchdown with 2:18 left, when C.J. Jones ran in from two yards out. The Hilltoppers were outgained 478 yards to 284 in the game.
Brown completed 15 of 29 passes with an interception and ran for 40 yards on 10 attempts before giving way to Colasurdo midway through the fourth quarter
Pigrome, like Brown an Alabama native playing back in his home state, was 17 of 33 for 180 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia State: The Panthers finished with a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the program's 11-year history. They enter the offseason on a three-game winning streak.
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers - who had a three-game winning streak snapped -finish with a losing record for the third time in four years, with a 9-4 mark in 2019 the highlight.
STREAK ENDED
Pigrome entered the game having not thrown an interception in 264 attempts this season, but the streak ended at 278 when Georgia State's Antarious Lane made a diving pickoff midway through the second quarter. The streak was the longest in WKU history and in the FBS this season.
ABOVE & BELOW .500
Georgia State is 2-1 in bowls, with both wins over Western Kentucky. The Panthers also beat the Hilltoppers 27-17 in the 2017 Cure Bowl. Western Kentucky is 3-3 in bowls.
UP NEXT
Georgia State: The Panthers' future appears bright, as Brown was just a redshirt freshman in 2020. Only five seniors started for Shawn Elliott's GSU team on Saturday, and all could potentially return next season under an NCAA eligibility waiver passed due to COVID-19.
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers took a step back in Year 2 under coach Tyson Helton, but also have youth throughout the starting lineup. Pigrome, a fifth-year senior, must decide if he will return in 2021.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
G. Walker
5 RB
31 RuYds, RuTD, 30 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
C. Brown IV
4 QB
226 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 40 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|27
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|14-22
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|284
|478
|Total Plays
|59
|85
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|227
|Rush Attempts
|26
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|180
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-117
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|284
|TOTAL YDS
|478
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|17/33
|180
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 25 RB
|C. Jones
|5
|57
|1
|32
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|8
|31
|1
|12
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|10
|9
|1
|12
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|6
|4
|84
|0
|40
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|2
|30
|0
|15
|
D. Thomas 15 WR
|D. Thomas
|5
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|4
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
M. Corley 23 WR
|M. Corley
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
|S. Witchoskey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Jones 25 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Traynor 85 WR
|T. Traynor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Days 5 LB
|N. Days
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 10 RB
|M. Staples
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DT
|M. Bragg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 35 LB
|W. Ignont
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 91 DT
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|3
|41.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bishop 29 DB
|B. Bishop
|4
|30.8
|43
|0
|
N. Whittington 20 RB
|N. Whittington
|3
|27.3
|21
|0
|
J. Evans 90 DE
|J. Evans
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 17 TE
|D. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Collier 17 DB
|T. Collier
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|15/29
|226
|3
|1
|
M. Colasurdo 10 QB
|M. Colasurdo
|1/1
|25
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|23
|117
|1
|18
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|10
|45
|0
|20
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|10
|40
|0
|15
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|8
|27
|0
|13
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Pruitt 31 RB
|M. Pruitt
|3
|-4
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|8
|5
|88
|1
|33
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|6
|3
|62
|1
|26
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|4
|2
|29
|0
|26
|
C. Thompson 11 WR
|C. Thompson
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|3
|2
|24
|1
|19
|
J. Williams 21 CB
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Payne 88 TE
|A. Payne
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dixon 0 WR
|T. Dixon
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moore 28 S
|C. Moore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carter 35 S
|K. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pennimon 8 S
|J. Pennimon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Heyward 37 LB
|V. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Jones 27 CB
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DE
|T. Moore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 10 LB
|J. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lane 34 S
|A. Lane
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Wilson 52 NT
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 91 DL
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bacon 3 S
|C. Bacon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 5 CB
|B. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|2/2
|45
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 25(14:55 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to GST 26 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GAST 26(14:36 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GAST 26(14:28 - 1st) 39-M.Hayes punts 51 yards from GST 26 to the WKY 23 downed by 5-B.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(14:11 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 4 yards (54-T.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WKY 27(13:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Bishop.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 27(13:24 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 27(13:17 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 44 yards from WKY 27 out of bounds at the GST 29.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(13:10 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to GST 42 for 13 yards (2-D.Key31-A.Kincade).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(12:58 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WKY 25 for 33 yards (28-D.Cain).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:38 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 26 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 26(12:02 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to WKY 24 for 2 yards (5-N.Days).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 24(11:26 - 1st) 4-C.Brown to WKY 9 for 15 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - GAST 9(11:02 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 8 for 1 yard (5-N.Days).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 8(10:37 - 1st) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 7 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey50-R.Barber).
|Int
|
3 & 7 - GAST 7(10:02 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Key at WKY End Zone. 2-D.Key touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(9:54 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to WKY 21 for 1 yard (34-A.Lane).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - WKY 21(9:11 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas pushed ob at WKY 29 for 8 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 29(8:45 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 31 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(8:17 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 36 for 5 yards (10-J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WKY 36(7:41 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WKY 36(7:35 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 46 for 10 yards (20-Q.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(7:02 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 50 for 4 yards (28-C.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 50(6:26 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to GST 38 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(5:55 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to GST 37 for 1 yard (10-J.Crawford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WKY 37(5:38 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WKY 37(5:31 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Bishop.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 9 - WKY 37(5:14 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to GST 26 for 11 yards (1-J.Hunter27-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(4:46 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 29-B.Bishop. 29-B.Bishop runs 26 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WKY 5-G.Walker Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 20 - WKY 36(4:38 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon pushed ob at GST 2 for 34 yards (3-C.Bacon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WKY 2(4:19 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(4:01 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 27 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 27(3:36 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 34 for 7 yards (10-D.Malone31-A.Kincade).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 34(3:02 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 40 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(2:43 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 40(2:39 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Coates.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 40(2:33 - 1st) 4-C.Brown scrambles to GST 48 for 8 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAST 48(2:08 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WKY 44 for 8 yards (5-N.Days).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(1:34 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WKY 42 for 2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 42(0:55 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash to WKY 23 for 19 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(0:34 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WKY 11 for 12 yards (35-W.Ignont).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 11(0:14 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 41 yards from GST 35. 90-J.Evans to WKY 34 for 10 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(0:03 - 1st) 3-J.Moses to WKY 39 for 5 yards (1-J.Hunter90-H.Willis).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - WKY 39(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 38 for -1 yard (90-H.Willis7-J.Strachan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WKY 38(14:23 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - WKY 38(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey False start 6 yards enforced at WKY 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WKY 32(14:11 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 28 yards from WKY 32 to the GST 40 downed by 39-D.Darden. Team penalty on GST 12 players 5 yards enforced at WKY 32. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - WKY 22(14:03 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 45 yards from WKY 22 to GST 33 fair catch by 20-Q.White. Team penalty on GST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(13:59 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 21 for 3 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 21(13:36 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 22 for 1 yard (98-M.Bragg97-D.Shipp).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 22(13:02 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 31 for 9 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(12:40 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to GST 38 for 7 yards (5-N.Days).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - GAST 38(12:19 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 2-J.Thrash False start 5 yards enforced at GST 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 33(12:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown to GST 35 for 2 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 35(11:40 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 88-A.Payne. 88-A.Payne to GST 42 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(11:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Thrash.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 42(11:13 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to WKY 45 for 13 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(10:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to WKY 25 for 20 yards (2-D.Key).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:28 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 26 for -1 yard (99-J.Madden).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 26(9:57 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(9:50 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 2-J.Thrash Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 54 yards from GST 20. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 40 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(9:43 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 25-C.Jones. 25-C.Jones to GST 47 for 13 yards. Penalty on WKY 85-T.Traynor Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 40. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - WKY 30(9:22 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 48-S.Witchoskey. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 36 for 6 yards (1-J.Hunter).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 14 - WKY 36(8:42 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to GST 49 for 15 yards (20-Q.White34-A.Lane).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WKY 49(8:06 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-A.Lane at GST 23. 34-A.Lane to GST 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 23(7:56 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 28 for 5 yards (34-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 28(7:27 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at GST 31 for 3 yards (5-N.Days).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 31(6:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to GST 28 for -3 yards. Penalty on WKY 36-K.Bailey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 28.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 43(6:38 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 47 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 47(6:15 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 49 for 4 yards (9-D.Bradshaw34-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 49(5:40 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 47 for 2 yards (8-M.Staples).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(5:06 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 47(4:55 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown scrambles runs ob at WKY 38 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 38(4:21 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 33 for 5 yards (5-N.Days).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 33(3:58 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to WKY 10 for 23 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 10(3:33 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 7 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber34-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 7(2:47 - 2nd) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 5 for 2 yards (34-J.Jones50-R.Barber).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAST 5(2:13 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 2-J.Thrash. 2-J.Thrash runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 51 yards from GST 35. 29-B.Bishop runs ob at GST 43 for 43 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(2:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Hunter at GST End Zone. 1-J.Hunter touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(1:52 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 20(1:46 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 0-T.Dixon. 0-T.Dixon pushed ob at GST 26 for 6 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WKY 26(1:41 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 44-D.Ndukwe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(1:32 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to GST 42 for 1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WKY 42(1:22 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 42(1:11 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 21-J.Williams. 21-J.Williams pushed ob at WKY 47 for 11 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(0:47 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 47(0:41 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WKY 47(0:37 - 2nd) Penalty on GST 17-D.Coates False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 47. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 15 - WKY 48(0:34 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WKY 34 for 18 yards (2-D.Key).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(0:28 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter pushed ob at WKY 8 for 26 yards (5-N.Days).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - WKY 8(0:21 - 2nd) 21-J.Williams to WKY 8 for no gain (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WKY 8(0:18 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 0-T.Dixon.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - WKY 8(0:12 - 2nd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:08 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 47 yards from GST 35. 20-N.Whittington to GST 35 for 47 yards (1-J.Hunter). Penalty on WKY 35-K.McClendon Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 35.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(0:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at WKY 24 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-M.Hayes kicks 50 yards from GST 35. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 36 for 21 yards (12-T.Gore).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 36(14:55 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 38 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 38(14:25 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 45 for 7 yards (27-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 45(13:49 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 46 for 1 yard (1-J.Hunter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(13:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to GST 44 for 10 yards (34-A.Lane).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(12:52 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to GST 4 for 40 yards (28-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - GAST 4(12:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to GST 4 for no gain (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 4(11:35 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt. Penalty on GST 90-H.Willis Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at GST 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAST 2(11:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:25 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 57 yards from WKY 35. 20-Q.White to GST 18 for 10 yards (12-A.Brathwaite).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 18(11:17 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 29 for 11 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(10:55 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 32 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 32(10:26 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 35 for 3 yards (50-R.Barber91-C.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 35(9:55 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 34 for -1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WKY 34(9:24 - 3rd) 38-K.Wright punts 34 yards from GST 34. 17-T.Collier to WKY 32 FUMBLES. 1-J.Hunter to WKY 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 32(9:14 - 3rd) 26-T.Gregg to WKY 27 for 5 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - GAST 27(8:44 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown sacked at WKY 28 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAST 28(8:12 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GAST 28(8:05 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 57 yards from GST 35. 29-B.Bishop to WKY 42 for 34 yards (6-J.Ifedi).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(7:51 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley to GST 49 for 9 yards (90-H.Willis1-J.Hunter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WKY 49(7:24 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to GST 46 for 3 yards (28-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(6:55 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 46(6:43 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - WKY 46(6:34 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 47 for -7 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 17 - WKY 47(6:34 - 3rd) Penalty on GST 7-J.Strachan Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WKY 47. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(6:26 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to GST 26 for 12 yards (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(5:49 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 26(5:41 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to GST 11 for 15 yards (35-K.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(5:20 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 19-D.Wade. 19-D.Wade to GST 2 for 9 yards (20-Q.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 2(4:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to GST 2 for no gain (28-C.Moore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 2(3:57 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome to GST 2 for no gain (35-K.Carter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WKY 2(3:22 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 3(3:08 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 8 for 5 yards (50-R.Barber).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 8(2:44 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 12 for 4 yards (5-N.Days).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 12(2:18 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 42 for 30 yards (29-B.Bishop). Penalty on WKY 9-X.Lane Offside declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 42(1:54 - 3rd) 17-D.Coates to GST 45 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 45(1:13 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to WKY 49 for 6 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 49(0:35 - 3rd) 4-C.Brown to WKY 47 for 2 yards (5-N.Days).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 47(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 97-D.Shipp Offside 5 yards enforced at WKY 47. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 42(15:00 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to WKY 29 for 13 yards (2-D.Key).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(14:35 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to WKY 23 for 6 yards (5-N.Days).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 23(13:57 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to WKY 26 for -3 yards (8-M.Staples).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 26(13:25 - 4th) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to WKY 18 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 18(12:54 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to WKY 10 for 8 yards (5-N.Days).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 10(12:09 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to WKY 12 for -2 yards (50-R.Barber).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAST 12(11:28 - 4th) 4-C.Brown incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GAST 12(11:23 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 56 yards from GST 35. 29-B.Bishop to WKY 27 for 18 yards (5-B.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(11:19 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 20-N.Whittington. 20-N.Whittington to WKY 26 for -1 yard (91-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 26(10:38 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Wade.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - WKY 26(10:28 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 3-J.Moses. 3-J.Moses to WKY 31 for 5 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WKY 31(9:51 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 40 yards from WKY 31 to GST 29 fair catch by 0-T.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 29(9:48 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to GST 32 for 3 yards (97-D.Shipp35-W.Ignont).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 32(9:18 - 4th) 21-J.Williams to GST 35 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 35(8:35 - 4th) 4-C.Brown to GST 31 for -4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAST 31(7:54 - 4th) 39-M.Hayes punts 36 yards from GST 31 to the WKY 33 downed by 1-J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(7:41 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 36 for 3 yards (5-B.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 36(7:07 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 36(6:59 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome scrambles to WKY 42 for 6 yards (7-J.Strachan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WKY 42(6:15 - 4th) Penalty on WKY 61-J.Meredith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 42. No Play.
|Sack
|
4 & 6 - WKY 37(6:03 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 27 for -10 yards (54-T.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 27(5:54 - 4th) 23-M.Carroll to WKY 25 for 2 yards (98-M.Bragg).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAST 25(5:20 - 4th) 10-M.Colasurdo complete to 11-C.Thompson. 11-C.Thompson runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(5:13 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 53 yards from GST 35. 29-B.Bishop to WKY 40 for 28 yards (48-J.Abraham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(5:04 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to WKY 46 for 6 yards (37-V.Heyward).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 46(4:41 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to GST 44 for 10 yards (52-D.Wilson34-A.Lane).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(4:13 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to GST 37 for 7 yards (8-J.Pennimon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 37(3:41 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Traynor.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 37(3:34 - 4th) 25-C.Jones to GST 5 for 32 yards (8-J.Pennimon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAST 5(3:07 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to GST 2 for 3 yards (8-J.Pennimon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 2(2:23 - 4th) 25-C.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 10 yards from WKY 35 to the WKY 45 downed by 88-A.Payne.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(2:17 - 4th) 31-M.Pruitt to WKY 48 for -3 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - GAST 48(1:36 - 4th) 31-M.Pruitt to WKY 50 for -2 yards (29-B.Bishop).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 15 - GAST 50(0:50 - 4th) 31-M.Pruitt to WKY 49 for 1 yard (29-B.Bishop).
