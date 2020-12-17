|
|
|UCF
|BYU
No. 17 BYU, Central Florida meet in Boca Raton Bowl
BYU had little time to savor the flavor of a victory in its regular-season finale before learning the destination of its next game.
The 17th-ranked Cougars (10-1) will visit the Sunshine State on Tuesday to face Central Florida (6-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
"I was just really ecstatic about that and just really excited about another chance to play with my team," BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi said, per the Salt Lake Tribune. "... It'll be fun to travel out to Florida and have some warmer weather, a lot warmer than last weekend.
"The team is really excited to play, prove ourselves again and be able to work and fix some of the things we have been lacking the last couple of weeks."
The Cougars answered a 22-17 setback at undefeated Coastal Carolina on Dec. 5 with a 28-14 victory over San Diego State on Saturday. Zach Wilson threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns in the latter contest to help BYU secure its first 10-win season since 2011.
"It's going to be warm and it's just another opportunity -- I think that's the best thing that we can have," Wilson said, per the Salt Lake Tribune. "What a great team we're going against as well, it's going to be an explosive offense we're against on the other side. We're going to have everything put together to play well against these guys. They're a good team."
Wilson wasn't kidding about the offense of the Knights, who rank second in the nation in total offense (585.6 yards) and passing (373) and sixth in points per game (44.3). UCF outdid that last number in its last outing, a 58-46 victory over South Florida on Nov. 27.
Like Wilson, Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a finalist for the Manning Award. Gabriel leads the nation with 3,353 passing yards and is second nationally with 30 touchdown passes.
Gabriel has added motivation for this game, and he didn't have to look far to find it. His father, Garrett, previously played for Hawaii and engaged in a memorable battle against Ty Detmer and BYU back in his day.
"It's almost funny because he had a chance to play them and now me. I'm super-excited for the opportunity," Gabriel said, per the Orlando Sentinel.
With Marlon Williams (team-leading 71 catches for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns) opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, UCF will lean on wideouts Jaylon Robinson (51 catches, 935 yards, five touchdowns) and Jacob Harris (seven touchdowns).
Greg McCrae leads the Knights in carries (131), rushing yards (681) and rushing touchdowns (nine). He found the end zone in every game but one this season.
While UCF boasts a potent offense, BYU's defense isn't too shabby. The Cougars have allowed an average of 14.6 points per game this season.
"Our players and staff are excited to be in this bowl game," UCF coach Josh Heupel said. "It gives our guys one more time to play together and gives us one more chance to go 1-0. We've done a lot of good things this year, and we look forward to this next opportunity."
The Knights will need to keep tabs on the Cougars' rushing attack. Lopini Katoa amassed 130 all-purpose yards against San Diego State in place of injured Tyler Allgeier, who leads BYU in carries (131), rushing yards (957) and touchdowns (12).
--Field Level Media
|
|
D. Gabriel
11 QB
217 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 31 RuYds
|
|
Z. Wilson
1 QB
425 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 12 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|35
|Rushing
|12
|14
|Passing
|14
|19
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|411
|655
|Total Plays
|88
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|194
|214
|Rush Attempts
|43
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|217
|441
|Comp. - Att.
|21-45
|27-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-54
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|441
|
|
|194
|RUSH YDS
|214
|
|
|411
|TOTAL YDS
|655
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|21/45
|217
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|18
|77
|1
|16
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|16
|73
|0
|18
|
D. Gabriel 11 QB
|D. Gabriel
|6
|31
|0
|11
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|3
|13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Harris 87 WR
|J. Harris
|9
|4
|67
|1
|22
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|10
|5
|48
|0
|12
|
J. Robinson 1 WR
|J. Robinson
|7
|4
|44
|1
|14
|
J. Credle 13 WR
|J. Credle
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|3
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|3
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|7
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Hescock 88 TE
|J. Hescock
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Bien Aime 46 DB
|P. Bien Aime
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thornton 14 DB
|C. Thornton
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 26 DB
|J. McMillian
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 DB
|D. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lester 18 DB
|D. Lester
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 2 DB
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hancock 91 DL
|N. Hancock
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
|Z. Maxwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 10 LB
|E. Gilyard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 34 DB
|J. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DL
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Choute 40 DL
|K. Choute
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DL
|A. Montalvo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DL
|J. Celiscar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeLoach 90 DL
|C. DeLoach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 54 DL
|C. Goode
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski 98 K
|D. Obarski
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Osteen 36 P
|A. Osteen
|5
|40.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Johnson 17 WR
|A. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|19
|173
|1
|39
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|7
|21
|0
|11
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|5
|12
|2
|15
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|2
|6
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|6
|5
|96
|2
|36
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|6
|4
|90
|0
|34
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|5
|5
|86
|1
|35
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|9
|7
|70
|0
|16
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|3
|3
|60
|0
|43
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Cosper 85 WR
|B. Cosper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pyper 10 DB
|M. Pyper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ellis 2 DB
|K. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 52 LB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gagnier 27 DB
|T. Gagnier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|3
|22.7
|31
|0
|
K. Moore 15 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 26 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-D.Obarski kicks 62 yards from UCF 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 13 for 10 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(14:53 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 24 for 11 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(14:21 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 42 for 18 yards (34-J.Powell).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(14:02 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 15 for 43 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 15(13:25 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 15(13:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:11 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-M.Harper at UCF 39. 1-M.Harper to UCF 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(13:11 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 25(13:04 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 28 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UCF 28(12:38 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCF 28(12:32 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 44 yards from UCF 28 to BYU 28 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 28(12:23 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 40 for 12 yards (7-D.Brown). Penalty on UCF 7-D.Brown Pass interference declined.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(12:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u pushed ob at UCF 41 for 19 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(11:48 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 36 for 5 yards (10-E.Gilyard90-C.Deloach).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 36(11:20 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 3(11:10 - 1st) Team penalty on UCF Offside 2 yards enforced at UCF 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(11:10 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel pushed ob at UCF 36 for 11 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(10:56 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 47 for 11 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(10:43 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 48 for 5 yards (49-P.Wilgar53-I.Kaufusi).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 48(10:23 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 43 for 5 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 43(10:14 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UCF 43(10:07 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 1-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCF 48(10:07 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 45 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UCF 45(9:49 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCF 45(9:43 - 1st) 36-A.Osteen punts 33 yards from BYU 45 to BYU 12 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(9:34 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 12 for no gain (9-D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 12(9:00 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 14 for 2 yards (91-N.Hancock14-C.Thornton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 14(8:22 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 24 for 10 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(8:02 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 24(7:56 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 26 for 2 yards (15-T.Bethune91-N.Hancock).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 26(7:18 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 39 for 13 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(6:48 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to UCF 46 for 15 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(6:29 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 50 for -4 yards (9-D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 50(5:49 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 49 for 1 yard (40-K.Choute).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - BYU 49(5:11 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to UCF 38 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - BYU 38(4:48 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Cosper.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 38(4:42 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 88-J.Hescock. 88-J.Hescock to UCF 42 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 42(4:22 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 46 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCF 46(4:08 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 47 for 7 yards (15-C.Christensen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(3:54 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 42 for 5 yards (46-D.Jensen91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 42(3:42 - 1st) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 32 for 10 yards (41-K.Pili4-T.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 32(3:12 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Credle.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 32(3:08 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel to BYU 27 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCF 27(2:54 - 1st) 24-B.Thompson to BYU 23 for 4 yards (49-P.Wilgar93-B.El-Bakri).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UCF 23(2:13 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 24 for -1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(2:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UCF 42 for 34 yards (9-D.Wilson). Team penalty on UCF Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(2:07 - 1st) Penalty on UCF 9-D.Wilson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCF 42. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(1:47 - 1st) 2-N.Pau'u complete to 1-Z.Wilson. 1-Z.Wilson to UCF 11 for 16 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 11(1:06 - 1st) 5-D.Milne to UCF 4 for 7 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 4(0:30 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 20 for 20 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 20(0:18 - 1st) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 26 for 6 yards (34-K.Fonua2-K.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCF 26(0:03 - 1st) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 29 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 29(15:00 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 41 for 12 yards (23-Z.Anderson34-K.Fonua).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(14:46 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for 3 yards (98-G.Summers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCF 44(14:10 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 48 for 4 yards (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner34-K.Fonua).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UCF 48(13:53 - 2nd) Penalty on UCF 16-T.Nixon False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 48. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCF 43(13:29 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to BYU 47 for 10 yards (2-K.Ellis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 47(13:16 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 43 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCF 43(13:02 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 37 for 6 yards (73-C.Haws).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(12:39 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 33 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCF 33(12:22 - 2nd) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 34 for -1 yard. Penalty on UCF 68-M.Tatum Holding 10 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCF 43(12:01 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to BYU 21 for 22 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 21(11:50 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 21(11:42 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to BYU 14 for 7 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCF 14(11:07 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to BYU 10 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili93-B.El-Bakri).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 10(10:51 - 2nd) 24-B.Thompson to BYU 5 for 5 yards (52-J.Wilson41-K.Pili).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCF 5(10:16 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 60 yards from UCF 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 32 for 27 yards (34-J.Powell18-D.Lester).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(10:04 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 44 for 12 yards (8-Z.Maxwell14-C.Thornton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(9:32 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 44(9:24 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 29 for 27 yards. Team penalty on BYU Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 43.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 47(9:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to UCF 49 for 4 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 49(8:47 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UCF 31 for 18 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(8:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to UCF 27 for 4 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 27(7:25 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 3(7:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on UCF Offside 2 yards enforced at UCF 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:11 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to UCF 39 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(7:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 39(6:53 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCF 39(6:48 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCF 39(6:39 - 2nd) 36-A.Osteen punts 48 yards from UCF 39 Downed at the BYU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(6:25 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 18 for 5 yards (26-J.McMillian94-A.Montalvo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 18(5:45 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 19 for 1 yard (91-N.Hancock88-J.Celiscar).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 19(5:12 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 27 for 8 yards (10-E.Gilyard).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(4:35 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 35 for 8 yards (11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 35(4:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to UCF 35 for 30 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(3:46 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to UCF 25 fair catch by 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(3:31 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to UCF 27 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UCF 27(3:05 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 30-G.McCrae.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UCF 27(3:00 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe. Penalty on BYU 34-K.Fonua Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(2:54 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 44 for 2 yards (98-G.Summers41-K.Pili).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 44(2:10 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to BYU 41 for 15 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 41(1:59 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to BYU 30 for 11 yards (11-I.Herron).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 30(1:54 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel to BYU 28 for 2 yards (15-C.Christensen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCF 28(1:22 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 21 for 7 yards (73-C.Haws).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCF 21(0:59 - 2nd) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 18 for 3 yards (73-C.Haws53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 18(0:43 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCF 18(0:35 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCF 18(0:31 - 2nd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UCF 18(0:24 - 2nd) 98-D.Obarski 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(0:19 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson kneels at BYU 24 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 23 for 22 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(14:53 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 23(14:45 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 23 for no gain (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 23(14:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 23(14:08 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 37 yards from UCF 23. 26-H.Nyberg to UCF 50 for 10 yards (32-A.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 50(13:55 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to UCF 39 for 11 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 39(13:20 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:11 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to UCF End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(13:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(13:03 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BYU 25(12:58 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BYU 25(12:51 - 3rd) 36-A.Osteen punts 42 yards from UCF 25 to BYU 33 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCF 33(12:42 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCF 33(12:38 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for -3 yards (88-J.Celiscar).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - UCF 30(12:17 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 45 for 15 yards (7-D.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 45(11:56 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to UCF 48 for 7 yards (8-Z.Maxwell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 48(11:24 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 42 for 6 yards (91-N.Hancock26-J.McMillian).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 42(10:58 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 25 for 17 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(10:26 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to UCF 21 for 4 yards (94-A.Montalvo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UCF 21(9:43 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne. Penalty on UCF 7-D.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UCF 21. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - UCF 6(9:37 - 3rd) 18-G.Romney runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 61 yards from BYU 35. 4-R.O'Keefe to UCF 16 for 12 yards (37-W.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 16(9:24 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 34 for 18 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 34(9:10 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 36 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri49-P.Wilgar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 36(8:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 36(8:49 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris to UCF 49 for 13 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(8:35 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 47 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BYU 47(8:14 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Anderson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - BYU 47(8:12 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to BYU 39 for 8 yards (10-M.Pyper).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(8:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to BYU 38 for 1 yard (10-M.Pyper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 38(7:37 - 3rd) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 35 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 35(7:00 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - BYU 35(6:52 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 35(6:44 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 42 for 7 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCF 42(6:08 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 48 for 6 yards (18-D.Lester).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 48(5:35 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to UCF 37 for 15 yards (15-T.Bethune26-J.McMillian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 37(4:58 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to UCF 35 for 2 yards (14-C.Thornton15-T.Bethune).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UCF 35(4:20 - 3rd) Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen False start 5 yards enforced at UCF 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - UCF 40(4:04 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - UCF 40(3:54 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to UCF 38 for 2 yards (33-T.Morris-Brash).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 11 - UCF 38(3:10 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to UCF 32 for 6 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(3:03 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to UCF 35 for 3 yards (99-Z.Dawe53-I.Kaufusi).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 35(2:30 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 49 for 16 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(2:16 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-J.Credle. 13-J.Credle to BYU 42 for 7 yards (41-K.Pili1-M.Harper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 42(1:58 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 37 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi99-Z.Dawe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(1:35 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 33 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua93-B.El-Bakri).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BYU 33(1:17 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Anderson at BYU 2. 23-Z.Anderson to BYU 2 for no gain. Penalty on BYU 1-M.Harper Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(0:59 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Nixon.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 18(0:55 - 3rd) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 21 for -3 yards (27-T.Gagnier).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - BYU 21(0:11 - 3rd) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 25(0:05 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 36 for 11 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCF 36(15:00 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 50 for 14 yards. Penalty on BYU 85-B.Cosper Holding 10 yards enforced at UCF 50.
|Sack
|
1 & 6 - UCF 40(14:26 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at BYU 26 for -14 yards (15-T.Bethune).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - UCF 26(13:57 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 35 for 9 yards (34-J.Powell54-C.Goode).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UCF 35(13:18 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCF 35(13:12 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 47 yards from BYU 35. 17-A.Johnson to UCF 18 for no gain (31-M.Tooley).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(13:02 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to UCF 20 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 20(12:47 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to UCF 31 for 11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(12:32 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to UCF 30 for -1 yard (31-M.Tooley58-U.Leiataua).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 30(12:10 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 2-O.Anderson. 2-O.Anderson to UCF 40 for 10 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 40(11:45 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson to BYU 49 for 11 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 49(11:10 - 4th) 30-G.McCrae to BYU 48 for 1 yard (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 48(10:52 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 30-G.McCrae. 30-G.McCrae to BYU 37 for 11 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(10:38 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 16-T.Nixon. 16-T.Nixon to BYU 25 for 12 yards (1-M.Harper).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(10:23 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 4-R.O'Keefe. 4-R.O'Keefe to BYU 17 for 8 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 17(9:43 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 13 for 4 yards (91-E.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(9:23 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel to BYU 9 for 4 yards (41-K.Pili).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BYU 9(8:46 - 4th) 2-O.Anderson to BYU 9 for no gain (15-C.Christensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BYU 9(8:08 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 4-R.O'Keefe.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 6 - BYU 9(8:02 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel complete to 1-J.Robinson. 1-J.Robinson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:53 - 4th) 11-D.Gabriel incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 4th) 98-D.Obarski kicks 65 yards from UCF 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 31 for 31 yards (18-D.Lester32-Q.Bullard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(7:46 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 42 for 11 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(7:08 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to UCF 50 for 8 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 50(6:25 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to UCF 48 for 2 yards (18-D.Lester11-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(5:42 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 47 for 1 yard (14-C.Thornton40-K.Choute).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 47(4:57 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 39 for 8 yards (14-C.Thornton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 39(4:17 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 32 for 7 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(3:39 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to UCF 20 for 12 yards (26-J.McMillian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(2:57 - 4th) 18-G.Romney to UCF 20 for no gain (14-C.Thornton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 20(2:16 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - BYU 20(2:11 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to UCF 4 for 16 yards (7-D.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - BYU 4(1:34 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson kneels at UCF 6 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 6(0:45 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson kneels at UCF 7 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 7(0:10 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson kneels at UCF 8 for -1 yard.
