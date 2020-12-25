|
Marks lifts Buffalo to 17-10 Camellia Bowl win over Marshall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Kevin Marks looked like a super sub early, stalled against a stingy defense and then delivered the decisive blow.
Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left after a clock-eating drive and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl on Friday.
Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the Bulls (6-1) against one of the nation's top run defenses.
Buffalo milked more than six minutes off the clock on the final 13-play, 88-yard drive. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease took a knee on first down and coach Lance Leipold even considered calling for a second one for a team that had only made its first field goal of the season in the first half.
''Obviously. we needed every second we could get there toward the end,'' Leipold said.
Grant Wells then took Marshall (7-3), which had rallied from a 10-0 deficit, to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright's sack helped force a fourth-and-11 and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.
Both teams lost their conference championship games.
Buffalo improved to 2-3 in bowls, also beating Charlotte in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl. The Thundering Herd dropped their final three games after a 7-0 start and No. 15 ranking.
''We just didn't make enough plays offensively the last three weeks,'' Marshall coach Doc Holliday said.
The matchup between the nation's top rushing team and the No. 2 run defense lost some of its luster even before kickoff.
Patterson, who had 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games, didn't dress out after sustaining a right knee injury in the Mid-American Conference Championship Game. He served as a cheerleader on the sideline.
''We thought it would be best for his future,'' James Patterson, Buffalo's linebacker and Jaret's brother, said of the prolific runner's decision not to play. ''That's all that went into it. Nothing else.''
Marks had 23 carries for 117 yards by halftime, though he was mostly shut down in the second half by a defense giving up just 88.9 rushing yards a game coming in. Marks said he found out he would be starting ''at the end of the week.'' He wasn't surprised yards were hard to come by.
''It was all about patience,'' he said. ''With a good defense like that you have to take what they give you.''
The Thundering Herd still held Buffalo to 155 rushing yards, half of its own average.
Marshall tied it on Shane Ciucci's 21-yard field goal with 8:48 left in the third quarter, and that's where the score stood until Marks' touchdown.
Like Buffalo, Marshall wasn't at full strength. Leading rusher Brenden Knox, C-USA defensive player of the year Tavante Beckett and starting right tackle Josh Ball opted out of the game. Beckett was one of three defensive starters missing.
It was the first NCAA bowl game played on Christmas Day since 2003.
THE TAKEAWAY
Marshall: The offense went nowhere early but the defense withstood early scoring threats to keep the game tight. Punter Robert Lefevre helped out with fourth-quarter punts of 59 and 61 yards.
Buffalo: Got zip out of two impressive drives to open the game. Alex McNulty missed a 34-yard field goal - falling to 0 of 3 on the season - and then the Bulls failed on a fourth-down try from the Marshall 25. ... McNulty made a 25-yarder in the second quarter.
RUIZ SCHOLARSHIP
Leipold gave receiver Jovany Ruiz a scholarship the night before the game, and Ruiz responded with seven catches for 61 yards. ''It looked like a pretty good move,'' the coach said.
HOLLIDAY'S FUTURE
Holliday wasn't interested in discussing his own future with a contract that expires on June 30. ''I haven't even thought about it,'' he said. ''I'm trying to go see my family for a little bit. You know what I mean?''
UP NEXT
Marshall: Wells returns after earning Conference USA freshman of the year honors to lead the offense. Most of the starting defenders return but Beckett was one of the program's top pass rushers.
Buffalo: Patterson and Vantrease are only juniors so Buffalo could get them back for another season. But three offensive line starters and three starting receivers are seniors and so is defensive end Malcolm Koonce, a two-time All-MAC selection.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
K. McDaniel
15 RB
54 RuYds, RuTD
K. Marks Jr.
5 RB
138 RuYds, RuTD, 6 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|248
|295
|Total Plays
|59
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|155
|Rush Attempts
|37
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|114
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-81
|6-32
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|114
|PASS YDS
|140
|134
|RUSH YDS
|155
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|295
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|13/20
|114
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|18
|79
|0
|14
|
K. McDaniel 15 RB
|K. McDaniel
|10
|54
|1
|14
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|7
|-1
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|9
|6
|88
|0
|31
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|3
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|2
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|8-3
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Renalds 14 S
|N. Renalds
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 18 DL
|C. Gray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bowers 10 DB
|J. Bowers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coffman 94 DL
|J. Coffman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ciucci 96 K
|S. Ciucci
|1/2
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|5
|46.6
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|16/27
|140
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|35
|138
|1
|25
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|16
|1
|12
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|10
|7
|61
|0
|20
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|9
|4
|49
|0
|26
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|4
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 27 LB
|T. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Black 94 DE
|E. Black
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 7 S
|E. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Abbas 15 CB
|A. Abbas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller Jr. 30 LB
|R. Miller Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Darelus 99 DE
|F. Darelus
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/2
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Finegan 40 P
|E. Finegan
|2
|39.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Molinich 44 TE
|J. Molinich
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-D.Montiel kicks 50 yards from MSH 35. 44-J.Molinich to BUF 27 for 12 yards (18-C.Gray).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(14:53 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 49 for 22 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(14:15 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 49(14:12 - 1st) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at MSH 43 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 43(13:37 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 42 for 1 yard (41-A.Beauplan).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 42(13:04 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 38 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(12:30 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 36 for 2 yards (18-C.Gray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 36(11:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to MSH 30 for 6 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 30(11:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to MSH 18 for 12 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(11:01 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 17 for 1 yard (55-O.Porter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 17(10:19 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 17(10:12 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 17(10:05 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(10:00 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 25 for 5 yards (24-C.Gross).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 25(9:30 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 24 for -1 yard (18-R.Baker).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24(9:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 20 for -4 yards FUMBLES (6-M.Michel). 55-A.Mollette to MSH 20 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 20(8:40 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 50 yards from MSH 20 Downed at the BUF 30. Team penalty on MSH Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BUF 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(8:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to MSH 49 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 49(8:10 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 42 for 7 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(7:55 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 36 for 6 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 36(7:40 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 33 for 3 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 33(6:30 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 30 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan18-C.Gray).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:42 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to MSH 26 for 4 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 26(5:05 - 1st) 2-R.Cook to MSH 25 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander94-J.Coffman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 25(4:20 - 1st) 2-R.Cook to MSH 25 for no gain (18-C.Gray).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 25(4:14 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:53 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 39 for 14 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:27 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 42 for 3 yards (6-M.Michel20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 42(3:11 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 42(3:03 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 48 for 6 yards (33-T.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 48(2:26 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 52 yards from MSH 48 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(2:14 - 1st) 5-K.Marks runs ob at BUF 45 for 25 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(1:45 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 50 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 50(1:04 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to MSH 46 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 46(0:31 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 44 for 2 yards (94-J.Coffman18-C.Gray).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz pushed ob at MSH 24 for 20 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(14:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to MSH 21 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 21(14:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 5 for 16 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 5(13:25 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 4 for 1 yard (41-A.Beauplan24-E.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 4(12:53 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 2 for 2 yards (18-C.Gray92-R.Croom).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 2(12:22 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 1 for 1 yard (2-D.Hodge13-N.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 1(11:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(11:43 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage. Penalty on MSH 62-C.Madden Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSH 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 20(11:39 - 2nd) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 24 for 4 yards (0-E.Wilson31-K.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 24(11:15 - 2nd) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 29 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29(10:35 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29(10:28 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 29 Downed at the BUF 31. Team penalty on MSH Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSH 29. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MRSHL 19(10:02 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 26 yards from MSH 19 Downed at the MSH 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(9:53 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 44 for 1 yard (2-D.Hodge41-A.Beauplan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 44(9:13 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at MSH 40 for 4 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 40(8:55 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 34 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson92-R.Croom).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(8:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to MSH 26 for 8 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 26(7:46 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 22 for 4 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(7:13 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at MSH 24 for -2 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 24(6:38 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Holding declined. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 24. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - BUFF 9(6:30 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 8 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 8(5:49 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 8(5:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - BUFF 8(5:39 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(5:33 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 25 for no gain (18-R.Baker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(5:02 - 2nd) Team penalty on MSH 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MSH 25. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 20(4:57 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 35 for 15 yards (18-R.Baker33-T.Hill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(4:34 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 43 for 8 yards (20-J.Patterson99-F.Darelus).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 43(4:11 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 45 for 2 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(3:45 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 47 for 2 yards (0-E.Wilson6-M.Michel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 47(3:16 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to BUF 47 for 6 yards (15-A.Abbas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 47(2:54 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 43 FUMBLES (7-E.Brown). 55-A.Mollette to BUF 45 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(2:26 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans to BUF 43 for 2 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 43(1:57 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 34 for 9 yards (7-E.Brown).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(1:31 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs ob at BUF 3 for 31 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - MRSHL 3(1:24 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 2 for 1 yard (20-J.Patterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 2(0:49 - 2nd) 15-K.McDaniel runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 96-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 61 yards from BUF 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 37 for 33 yards (52-S.Dolac).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 41 for 4 yards (27-T.Thompson0-E.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 41(14:30 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to BUF 45 for 14 yards (20-J.Patterson6-M.Michel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(14:00 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 42 for 3 yards (20-J.Patterson6-M.Michel).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 42(13:29 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 40 for 2 yards (31-K.Wright0-E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 40(12:55 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 36 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 36(12:41 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to BUF 30 for 6 yards (24-C.Gross33-T.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(12:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans pushed ob at BUF 23 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 23(11:51 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 18 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson90-G.Wolo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18(11:29 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 17 for 1 yard (6-M.Michel31-K.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 17(10:44 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 17(10:40 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 2-A.Henry. 2-A.Henry to BUF 8 for 9 yards (4-I.King).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8(10:18 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to BUF 1 for 7 yards (24-C.Gross33-T.Hill).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 1(9:42 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to BUF 3 for -2 yards (6-M.Michel27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 3(9:02 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 3(8:54 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 3rd) 61-A.Musick kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(8:49 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to BUF 28 for 3 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 28(8:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 30 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(7:24 - 3rd) Penalty on BUF 80-T.Stephens False start 5 yards enforced at BUF 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BUFF 25(7:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BUFF 25(6:57 - 3rd) 40-E.Finegan punts 42 yards from BUF 25 to the MSH 33 downed by 87-J.Ruiz. Team penalty on MSH Illegal formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(6:45 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel pushed ob at MSH 45 for 12 yards (24-C.Gross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45(6:21 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 45(6:11 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 49 for 4 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 49(5:34 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on BUF 55-K.Laing Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 49. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 46(5:28 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to BUF 32 for 14 yards (24-C.Gross0-E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(4:51 - 3rd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at BUF 30 for 2 yards (27-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 30(4:18 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 30(4:12 - 3rd) 15-K.McDaniel to BUF 25 for 5 yards (24-C.Gross99-F.Darelus).
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - MRSHL 25(3:29 - 3rd) 96-S.Ciucci 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(3:23 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 25 for no gain (41-A.Beauplan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(2:51 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to BUF 27 for 2 yards (41-A.Beauplan24-E.Neal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BUFF 27(2:07 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre pushed ob at BUF 27 for no gain (14-N.Renalds). Penalty on BUF 18-T.Wilson Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BUF 27. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - BUFF 22(1:43 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson. Penalty on MSH 10-J.Bowers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(1:34 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn. Penalty on MSH 10-J.Bowers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BUF 37. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(1:26 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 47 for 1 yard (22-K.Martin24-E.Neal).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 47(0:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to MSH 39 for 8 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 39(0:17 - 3rd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 34 for 5 yards (10-J.Bowers13-N.Johnson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(15:00 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz INTERCEPTED by 13-N.Johnson at MSH 10. 13-N.Johnson to MSH 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(14:53 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at MSH 17 for 7 yards (33-T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 17(14:30 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 17 for no gain (90-G.Wolo).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 17(13:47 - 4th) 8-G.Wells runs ob at MSH 19 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 19(13:03 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 59 yards from MSH 19 Downed at the BUF 22.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(12:46 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 20 for -2 yards (15-T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 20(1:20 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to BUF 26 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - BUFF 26(11:13 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz pushed ob at BUF 36 for 10 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(10:41 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 39 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal92-R.Croom).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 39(10:09 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz pushed ob at MSH 45 for 16 yards (14-N.Renalds). Penalty on BUF 71-R.Thomas-Ishman Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BUF 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 34(9:35 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - BUFF 34(9:30 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - BUFF 34(9:27 - 4th) 40-E.Finegan punts 36 yards from BUF 34 to MSH 30 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(9:20 - 4th) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 34 for 4 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 34(8:49 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller pushed ob at MSH 37 for 3 yards (4-I.King).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 37(8:11 - 4th) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 27 for -10 yards (94-E.Black).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 27(7:40 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 61 yards from MSH 27 Downed at the BUF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(7:27 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 13 for 1 yard (22-K.Martin32-K.Cumberlander).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 13(6:49 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to BUF 14 for 1 yard (99-J.Edwards24-E.Neal). Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BUF 14. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(6:49 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 35 for 6 yards (10-J.Bowers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 35(5:47 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 41 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(5:13 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 89-Z.Lefebvre.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(5:04 - 4th) 2-R.Cook to BUF 44 for 3 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - BUFF 44(4:23 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz pushed ob at MSH 46 for 10 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 46(3:44 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to MSH 44 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 44(3:03 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to MSH 18 for 26 yards (3-S.Gilmore13-N.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(2:23 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to MSH 15 for 3 yards (2-D.Hodge55-O.Porter).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 15(2:16 - 4th) 5-K.Marks to MSH 13 for 2 yards (10-J.Bowers41-A.Beauplan).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 13(2:11 - 4th) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 1-A.Nunn. 1-A.Nunn to MSH 1 for 12 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - BUFF 1(1:53 - 4th) to MSH 2 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUFF 2(1:14 - 4th) 5-K.Marks runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 16-A.McNulty kicks 35 yards from BUF 35 to MSH 30 fair catch by.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(1:09 - 4th) Team penalty on BUF Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 35(1:09 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 35(1:04 - 4th) 8-G.Wells scrambles runs ob at MSH 45 for 10 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(0:56 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans runs ob at MSH 43 for -2 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - BUFF 43(0:50 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to BUF 42 for 15 yards (0-E.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(0:45 - 4th) spikes the ball at BUF 42 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 42(0:43 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton. Penalty on BUF 18-R.Baker Pass interference 7 yards enforced at BUF 42. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(0:38 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to BUF 20 for 15 yards (30-R.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(0:32 - 4th) spikes the ball at BUF 20 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 20(0:30 - 4th) 8-G.Wells sacked at BUF 29 for -9 yards (31-K.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - BUFF 29(0:15 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 5-S.Evans. 5-S.Evans pushed ob at BUF 21 for 8 yards (18-R.Baker).
|Sack
|
4 & 11 - BUFF 21(0:09 - 4th) 8-G.Wells sacked at BUF 25 for -4 yards (94-E.Black).
