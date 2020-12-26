|
|
|LALAF
|TXSA
No. 16 La.-Lafayette tops UTSA 31-24 in First Responder Bowl
DALLAS (AP) Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday at SMU's Ford Stadium.
The Ragin' Cajuns (10-1) drove 72 yards in 12 plays for the winning score after UTSA (7-5) overcame a 24-7 second-half deficit to tie it.
UTSA associate head coach/offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. directed the Roadrunners after first-year coach Jeff Traylor twice tested positive for COVID-19 this week and didn't accompany the team.
Levi Lewis had first-half touchdown passes of 15 and 10 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette. Elijah Mitchell added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kenneth Almendares kicked a 31-yard field goal, The Ragin' Cajuns won their seventh straight game following a loss to Coastal Carolina in mid-October.
Frank Harris had touchdown passes of 29 yards and 10 yards and an 11-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners. Hunter Duplessis kicked a 20-yard field goal that tied with 13:32 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns, co-champions of the Sun Belt Conference with Coastal Carolina, will finish as a ranked team for the first time, having moved the FBS in 1982. They finished with double-digit wins for the second straight season after never previously doing so.
UTSA: The Roadrunners, playing in the program's second bowl, fell short of compiling the first four-game winning streak in the program's nine-year history.
UP NEXT
Louisiana-Lafayette: Lewis, a senior who is 22-6 as a starter, has said he will return next season thanks to the pandemic eligibility exemption. The Ragin' Cajuns are scheduled to open at Texas after upsetting then-No. 23 Iowa State in this year's 2020 opener to end a 20-game losing streak against ranked opponents.
UTSA: The Roadrunners should be experienced at the offensive skill positions with Harris, a junior, and sophomore running back Sincere McCormick scheduled to return. They will open at Illinois on Sept. 4.
|
|
E. Mitchell
15 RB
127 RuYds, RuTD, 45 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
F. Harris
0 QB
208 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 91 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|27
|Rushing
|13
|13
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|411
|431
|Total Plays
|69
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|223
|Rush Attempts
|46
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|146
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-84
|7-66
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.5
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|265
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|411
|TOTAL YDS
|431
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|19
|127
|1
|29
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|14
|98
|1
|22
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|7
|25
|0
|6
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|18
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|2
|45
|0
|36
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|6
|4
|38
|1
|15
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|3
|32
|0
|31
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 S
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 16 CB
|A. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|36.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|13/21
|208
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|23
|122
|0
|29
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|18
|91
|1
|15
|
K. Cobbs 17 RB
|K. Cobbs
|3
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|9
|5
|115
|1
|52
|
L. Watson 4 TE
|L. Watson
|2
|2
|37
|0
|23
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|4
|3
|26
|1
|11
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Guidry 41 LB
|D. Guidry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 LB
|D. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|1/2
|20
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|2
|37.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|3
|5.7
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 32 for 26 yards (30-D.Taylor33-B.Daniels).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(14:53 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 37 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 37(14:24 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 6 yards (0-R.Wisdom1-J.Haynes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(13:53 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 49 for 6 yards (4-A.Parks20-T.Woolen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 49(13:21 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy. Penalty on UTSA 26-C.Mayfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 49. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(13:14 - 1st) Penalty on ULL 67-K.Marks False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 36. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 41(13:14 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 34 for 7 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 34(12:45 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 32 for 2 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 32(12:02 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to UTSA 30 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 30(11:15 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UTSA 15 for 15 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15(10:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 1st) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 59 yards from ULL 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 6 for no gain (26-B.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 6(10:41 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 11 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill17-C.Manac).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 11(10:21 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on ULL 20-M.Garner Pass interference 12 yards enforced at UTSA 11. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(10:16 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 44 for 21 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(10:02 - 1st) Team penalty on ULL 12 players 5 yards enforced at UTSA 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXSA 49(9:30 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 50(9:01 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles to ULL 48 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 48(8:35 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on ULL 19-E.Garror Pass interference 5 yards enforced at ULL 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(8:32 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(8:28 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 34 for 9 yards (2-L.McCaskill7-F.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 34(8:05 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 29 for 5 yards (7-F.Gardner3-J.Dillon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 29(7:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-P.Butler at ULL 17. 9-P.Butler to ULL 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(7:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 22 for 5 yards (99-B.Matterson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 22(7:19 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 25 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom38-T.Mahnke).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 25(6:41 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith pushed ob at UTSA 44 for 31 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 44(6:10 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter. Penalty on UTSA 20-T.Woolen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTSA 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 29(6:04 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 29(6:00 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UTSA 12 for 17 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 12(5:26 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to UTSA 14 for -2 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LALAF 14(4:50 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LALAF 14(4:43 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - LALAF 14(4:40 - 1st) 13-D.Cambre incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Wiggins.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(4:33 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 15 for 1 yard (24-B.Trahan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 15(4:09 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 20 for 5 yards (20-M.Garner24-B.Trahan).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 20(3:33 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 30 for 10 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(2:55 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 45 for 15 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(2:35 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 44 for 11 yards (9-P.Butler). Team penalty on ULL 12 players declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(2:10 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 39 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill95-A.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 39(1:40 - 1st) 17-K.Cobbs to ULL 37 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill7-F.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 37(1:04 - 1st) Team penalty on UTSA False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 37. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 42(0:43 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to ULL 36 for 6 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 36(0:07 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 32 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(15:00 - 2nd) 17-K.Cobbs to ULL 28 for 4 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 28(14:25 - 2nd) 17-K.Cobbs to ULL 24 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill24-B.Trahan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 24(13:54 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 24 for no gain (6-K.Moncrief3-J.Dillon).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - TXSA 24(13:06 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(13:02 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 25(12:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 34 for 9 yards (45-D.Henry38-T.Mahnke).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 34(12:25 - 2nd) Penalty on UTSA 1-J.Haynes Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 34. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(12:11 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 46 for 7 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 46(11:49 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to ULL 47 for 1 yard (20-T.Woolen0-R.Wisdom). Team penalty on UTSA 12 players 5 yards enforced at ULL 46. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(11:28 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 40 for 9 yards (96-C.Wiley21-K.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 40(11:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UTSA 31 for 9 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(10:36 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (99-B.Matterson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 30(9:57 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 16 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom4-A.Parks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(9:19 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 14(8:30 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:27 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 32 for 7 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 32(8:02 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 44 for 12 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 44(7:32 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 45 for 1 yard (16-A.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 45(7:00 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 50 for 5 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 50(6:26 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to ULL 42 for 8 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 42(6:00 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to ULL 28 for 14 yards (19-E.Garror).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:31 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(5:25 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to ULL 26 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 26(4:44 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus. Penalty on ULL 19-E.Garror Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 26. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(4:38 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 58 yards from UTSA 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 26 for 19 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(4:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 29 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke99-B.Matterson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 29(3:58 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 34 for 5 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 34(3:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(3:04 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 44 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 44(2:29 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 3 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 47(1:46 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 24 for 29 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(1:38 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to UTSA 10 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(1:25 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(1:21 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 2-K.Lacy Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ULL 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 80 yards from ULL 20 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(1:21 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 25 for no gain (10-A.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(1:11 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac99-T.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 28(0:25 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for 6 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 34(0:21 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from UTSA 34. 19-E.Garror to ULL 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(0:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith pushed ob at ULL 27 for -1 yard (96-C.Wiley).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 27(0:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis kneels at ULL 26 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 50 yards from ULL 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 19 for 4 yards (22-J.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 19(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 21 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill4-Z.Hill).
|-18 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 21(14:42 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 15 FUMBLES. 7-F.Gardner to UTSA 3 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - LALAF 3(14:23 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35. 6-B.Dingle to UTSA 13 for 13 yards (13-P.Mensah). Penalty on UTSA 4-L.Watson Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at UTSA 13.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 7(14:14 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 11 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill7-F.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 11(13:58 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 14 for 3 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 14(13:34 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 17 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 17(13:07 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 17(13:00 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 17(12:57 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 9 for -8 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXSA 9(12:24 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 36 yards from UTSA 9 out of bounds at the UTSA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(12:16 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 32 for 13 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(11:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 32(11:47 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 30 FUMBLES (41-D.Guidry). 15-T.Harmanson to UTSA 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(11:47 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 50 for 12 yards (19-E.Garror9-P.Butler).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(11:26 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to ULL 35 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(11:04 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to ULL 29 for 6 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 29(10:22 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 3rd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(10:14 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 18 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(9:42 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 49 for 6 yards (41-D.Guidry).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 49(9:16 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 42 for 9 yards (0-R.Wisdom20-T.Woolen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(8:42 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 33 for 9 yards (4-A.Parks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LALAF 33(8:15 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 33(8:10 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis to UTSA 33 for no gain (96-C.Wiley).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 33(7:25 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 30 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom98-L.Dantzler). Penalty on ULL 87-N.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LALAF 43(6:42 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 32 yards from UTSA 43 Downed at the UTSA 11.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(6:33 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 23 for 12 yards (4-Z.Hill24-B.Trahan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(6:02 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 24 for 1 yard (6-K.Moncrief99-T.Humphrey).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 24(5:31 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 35 for 11 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(5:11 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to ULL 13 for 52 yards (20-M.Garner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 13(4:46 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 10 for 3 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 10(4:14 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 3rd) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(4:09 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 30 for 5 yards (0-R.Wisdom20-T.Woolen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 30(3:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to UTSA 23 for 47 yards (4-A.Parks). Penalty on ULL 74-M.Mitchell Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ULL 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 25(3:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 25(3:00 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 87-N.Johnson. 87-N.Johnson to ULL 27 for 2 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 27(2:17 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 27. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for -2 yards (49-P.Boudreaux).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(2:05 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 6-B.Dingle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(2:05 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 22 for 7 yards (21-T.Amos).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 22(1:47 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 49 for 29 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(1:24 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to ULL 43 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 43(1:04 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris to ULL 35 for 8 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(0:48 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 84-O.Cardenas. 84-O.Cardenas to ULL 14 for 21 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux9-P.Butler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 14(0:34 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 9-P.Butler Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 7 yards enforced at ULL 14. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXSA 7(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 4 for 3 yards (7-F.Gardner10-A.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 4(14:21 - 4th) 0-F.Harris to ULL 3 for 1 yard (2-L.McCaskill24-B.Trahan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 3(13:38 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 84-O.Cardenas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 3(13:32 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 4th) 38-E.Ornstein kicks 57 yards from UTSA 35. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 28 for 20 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(13:25 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 29 for 1 yard (99-B.Matterson).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 29(12:51 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 35 for 36 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(12:16 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 31 for 4 yards (45-D.Henry41-D.Guidry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 31(11:35 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to UTSA 27 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 27(10:57 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 22 for 5 yards (95-C.Clayton0-R.Wisdom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(10:15 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 22(10:10 - 4th) 21-C.Smith to UTSA 19 for 3 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 19(9:30 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis to UTSA 13 for 6 yards (15-T.Harmanson9-C.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 13(8:51 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 10 for 3 yards (96-C.Wiley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(8:25 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 21-C.Smith. 21-C.Smith to UTSA 8 for 2 yards (38-T.Mahnke).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 8(7:48 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to UTSA 1 for 7 yards (4-A.Parks9-C.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 1(7:20 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 4th) 45-K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(7:16 - 4th) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 35 for 10 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux17-C.Manac).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(6:48 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 39 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 39(6:31 - 4th) 0-F.Harris complete to 4-L.Watson. 4-L.Watson to ULL 38 for 23 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux2-L.McCaskill).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(6:08 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 37 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac10-A.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 37(5:28 - 4th) 3-S.McCormick to ULL 35 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 35(4:46 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 35(4:40 - 4th) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(4:37 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for 5 yards (41-D.Guidry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 41(3:56 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 45 for 4 yards (4-A.Parks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 45(3:16 - 4th) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 2 yards (41-D.Guidry15-T.Harmanson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(2:11 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 39 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(1:57 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to UTSA 17 for 22 yards (4-A.Parks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(1:09 - 4th) Team penalty on ULL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTSA 17. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 22(1:09 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at UTSA 23 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - LALAF 23(0:35 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis kneels at UTSA 24 for -1 yard.
