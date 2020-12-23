|
|LATECH
|GAS
Ga. Southern routs La. Tech 38-3 in New Orleans Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts kept his team in suspense until pregame warmups.
That's when he started getting geared up emotionally the way he normally does on game days - which teammates and coaches understood to mean that their offensive leader wasn't going to let his shoulder injury sideline him for what was likely his final game with the Eagles.
''It really energized our team,'' coach Chad Lunsford said. ''The guys fed off that for sure.''
Werts had three touchdown runs and threw a 65-yard scoring pass to help Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday.
''Going into the week, I really didn't know if I was going to be able to play,'' insisted Werts, who missed Georgia Southern's previous two games. ''When the time came for me to make a decision, I felt good.''
Werts scored one of his touchdowns on a designed QB run that covered 37 yards. His two other rushing TDs came from a yard out.
''It definitely feels good to go out on top with my guys,'' Werts said. ''You're only as good as your last game, and if this is my last game, then I feel good about it.''
Georgia Southern (8-5) came up with four interceptions - including two near its own goal line in the first quarter. Safety Justin Birdsong intercepted two passes - the first against Louisiana Tech starter Aaron Allen and the second against reserve JD Head in the third quarter.
''It was a big game for us,'' said Birdsong, noting that his team was motivated by hearing that Louisiana Tech (5-5), which is in Conference USA, had won 18 straight against current Sun Belt Conference members. ''It was definitely a statement to go out there and do what we did.''
The Eagles came in averaging 262 yards rushing and finished with 322 against Louisiana Tech.
Malik Murry broke off a 43-yard run on the opening drive to set up Werts' first short TD run. Gerald Green's 55-yard run in the fourth quarter highlighted his 108-yard, one-TD performance. Werts finished with 71 yards rushing.
''I didn't want Shai to have to go out with an injury and I don't think he wanted to either,'' Lunsford said. ''Super proud of him, proud of how he was able to end his career here.''
TURNOVER TROUBLE
The Bulldogs were trying to win a bowl for the seventh straight season, but could not overcome three interceptions thrown by Allen inside the Georgia Southern 30 in the first half.
''He did not play very well,'' Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz said. ''He certainly hasn't played that way so far this year ... but he had a hard night tonight.''
Allen's first turnover came when Birdsong stepped in front of a pass at the 5 on a first-down play from the Eagles 17. Tech's next possession ended when cornerback Derrick Canteen intercepted his sixth pass this season on the Georgia Southern 1 on a Tech first down from the 26.
The second turnover set up Werts' deep pass to Khaleb Hood to make it 14-0.
Allen threw his third interception in the second quarter, when safety Anthony Wilson picked off a quick slant pass at the 25 on a second-and-10 from the Eagles' 30.
NEARLY BLANKED
Tech was on the verge of being shut out in the first half when Smoke Harris returned a punt 60 yards to set up the Bulldogs on the 0 with 31 seconds left. The defense responded by forcing two incomplete passes and sacking Allen to set up Jacob Barnes' 45-yard field goal.
''We didn't execute at a high level at all,'' Tech running back Israel Tucker said. ''We had too many turnovers.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech: Statistically, this was a difficult matchup for the Bulldogs, who came in allowing about 185 yards rushing. Once Werts and the Eagles' ground game got going, it was going to be up to Tech's offense to keep pace on the scoreboard, but turnovers prevented that.
Georgia Southern: The Eagles played to their strengths, riding their rushing attack for the bulk of the game and hitting Tech for a couple sizeable gains in the passing game - one for a score and one that set up Werts' second short rushing TD. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's opportunistic defense increased its season interception total to 18, and its takeaway total to 26, which ranks first in the nation (albeit in 13 games, more than any other team has played in this pandemic-altered season).
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
I. Tucker
22 RB
123 RuYds, 8 ReYds, REC
|
|
S. Werts
1 QB
126 PaYds, PaTD, 71 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|232
|448
|Total Plays
|66
|69
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|322
|Rush Attempts
|27
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|119
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|19-39
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-36.9
|7-40.3
|Return Yards
|60
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-60
|3--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|119
|PASS YDS
|126
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|322
|
|
|232
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Head 2 QB
|J. Head
|9/14
|78
|0
|1
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|10/24
|41
|0
|3
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|20
|123
|0
|24
|
H. Dixon 23 RB
|H. Dixon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|3
|-8
|0
|3
|
J. Head 2 QB
|J. Head
|2
|-14
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|9
|3
|26
|0
|16
|
T. Harris 83 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|6
|4
|19
|0
|13
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|6
|6
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Walker 84 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Magee 89 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Okorie 14 WR
|P. Okorie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Adams 45 FB
|J. Adams
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|12-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 90 DL
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 DL
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DL
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 95 DL
|G. Wilbon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 55 LB
|L. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Allen 3 QB
|A. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 83 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|8.7
|14
|0
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|2
|21.0
|37
|0
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|2
|11.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|60.0
|60
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|7/12
|126
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|16
|108
|1
|55
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|15
|71
|3
|37
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|9
|41
|0
|9
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|11
|37
|0
|8
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|2
|1
|65
|1
|65
|
S. Pelkisson 22 TE
|S. Pelkisson
|2
|2
|40
|0
|37
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Allen 43 LB
|T. Allen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pace 22 S
|T. Pace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bride 24 S
|T. Bride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 30 CB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 S
|R. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 92 DE
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|25
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|7
|40.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|-0.7
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 63 yards from LT 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 35 for 33 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(14:51 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 39 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAS 39(14:21 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 39(14:17 - 1st) 16-M.Murray pushed ob at LT 18 for 43 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(13:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to LT 12 for 6 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 12(12:59 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to LT 10 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 10(12:22 - 1st) 4-G.Green to LT 9 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 9(11:49 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to LT 7 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAS 7(11:16 - 1st) 4-G.Green to LT 4 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 4(10:44 - 1st) 4-G.Green to LT 1 for 3 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - GAS 1(10:09 - 1st) Penalty on LT 97-M.Williams Offside 0 yards enforced at LT 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 1(9:56 - 1st) 1-S.Werts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor kicks 46 yards from GSO 35. 83-T.Harris to LT 33 for 14 yards (26-A.Fieldings).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(9:47 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 31 for -2 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 31(9:17 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 31(9:12 - 1st) 3-A.Allen scrambles to LT 34 for 3 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LATECH 34(8:34 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 44 yards from LT 34. 7-K.Hood to GSO 22 for no gain (17-B.Calhoun).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(8:23 - 1st) 1-S.Werts scrambles to GSO 29 for 7 yards (90-D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 29(7:54 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 31 for 2 yards (43-T.Allen).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 31(7:37 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 30 for -1 yard (3-A.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 30(6:55 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 30 to LT 30 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(6:47 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 30(6:40 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 49 for 21 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 49(6:11 - 1st) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to GSO 33 for 16 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(5:56 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 33 for no gain (11-T.Bradley). Team penalty on GSO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at GSO 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LATECH 28(5:40 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 28(5:33 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 17 for 11 yards (94-C.Wright).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(5:07 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham INTERCEPTED by 18-J.Birdsong at GSO 5. 18-J.Birdsong pushed ob at GSO 22 for 17 yards (22-I.Tucker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(5:00 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 22 for no gain (97-M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 22(4:26 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 22-S.Pelkisson. 22-S.Pelkisson to GSO 25 for 3 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAS 25(3:46 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAS 25(3:40 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 35 yards from GSO 25 out of bounds at the LT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(3:30 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 47 for 13 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(3:02 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 44 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 44(2:35 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 41 for 3 yards (5-B.Josue).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 41(2:03 - 1st) 3-A.Allen sacked at GSO 50 for -9 yards. Penalty on GSO 11-T.Bradley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 41. No Play. (11-T.Bradley).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(1:44 - 1st) 3-A.Allen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 1. 13-D.Canteen pushed ob at GSO 10 for 9 yards (25-G.Garner).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(1:32 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 15 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 15(1:03 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 6-N.Thompson. 6-N.Thompson pushed ob at GSO 22 for 7 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(0:30 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 30 for 8 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 30(0:01 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 35 for 5 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(15:00 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 61 yards from GSO 35. 86-W.Toussant pushed ob at LT 41 for 37 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(14:43 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris pushed ob at GSO 46 for 13 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(14:30 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 46(14:26 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to GSO 39 for 7 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 39(13:45 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 30 for 9 yards (47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(13:23 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 30(13:16 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Wilson at GSO 25. 12-A.Wilson to GSO 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:11 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at GSO 35 for 10 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(12:42 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GSO 39 for 4 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 39(12:11 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GSO 44 for 5 yards (94-K.Rose).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 44(11:35 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 46 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(11:06 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 49 for 3 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 49(10:35 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 49(10:28 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 50 for 1 yard (90-D.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 50(9:49 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 50 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(9:37 - 2nd) 25-G.Garner to LT 24 for 4 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 24(9:08 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 25 for 1 yard (12-A.Wilson).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 25(8:29 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen sacked at LT 21 for -4 yards (94-C.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LATECH 21(7:53 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 21 to GSO 43 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(7:46 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 47 for 4 yards (90-D.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 47(7:10 - 2nd) 10-D.Lewis to LT 37 for 16 yards (4-B.Williamson7-J.Cole).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(6:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:26 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 43 yards from GSO 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 38 for 16 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(6:21 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 38 for 24 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(6:15 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 64-J.Mote Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GSO 38. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(6:06 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 44 for 9 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 44(5:39 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 39 for 5 yards (57-G.Adcock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(5:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 39 for no gain (94-C.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 39(4:42 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 39 for no gain (0-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 39(4:00 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LATECH 39(3:53 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 27 yards from GSO 39 to GSO 12 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(3:45 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for 8 yards (94-K.Rose).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 20(3:30 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 22 for 2 yards (56-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 22(2:57 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 22 for no gain (55-L.Bell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 22(2:30 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 24 for 2 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GAS 24(1:49 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GAS 24(1:44 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 24 to LT 36 fair catch by 5-S.Harris. Penalty on LT 86-W.Toussant Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 36.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 26(1:37 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 29 for 3 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 29(1:32 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 29(1:26 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 32 for 3 yards (43-T.Allen).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 32(1:19 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 32. 7-K.Hood to GSO 31 for -2 yards (42-J.Dickey).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(1:11 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 33 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 33(1:04 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GSO 36 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 36(1:00 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GSO 40 for 4 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAS 40(0:53 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 40. 5-S.Harris to GSO 20 for 60 yards (6-N.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:31 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:26 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:22 - 2nd) 3-A.Allen sacked at GSO 27 for -7 yards (5-B.Josue).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - LATECH 27(0:14 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 40 yards from GSO 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 31 for 6 yards (6-N.Thompson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(14:58 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 26 for -5 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - LATECH 26(14:26 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to LT 33 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LATECH 33(13:51 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LATECH 33(13:42 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 33 yards from LT 33. 7-K.Hood to GSO 34 for no gain (26-M.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(13:35 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 38 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 38(13:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 42 for 4 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 42(12:34 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 45 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(12:04 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 46 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - GAS 46(11:35 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 42 for -4 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - GAS 42(10:56 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 50 for 8 yards (30-C.Woods).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 50(10:13 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 45 yards from GSO 50 Downed at the LT 5.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 5(10:03 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 13 for 8 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 13(9:41 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 14 for 1 yard (44-J.Ellis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 14(9:23 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 17 for 3 yards (94-C.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(8:55 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 17 for no gain (47-R.Wade).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 17(8:13 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams to LT 15 for -2 yards (43-T.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 15(7:35 - 3rd) 3-A.Allen incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 15(7:29 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 32 yards from LT 15 to LT 47 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(7:23 - 3rd) 7-K.Hood to LT 38 for 9 yards (7-J.Cole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - GAS 38(6:50 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 38(6:43 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 22-S.Pelkisson. 22-S.Pelkisson to LT 1 for 37 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GAS 1(5:58 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 45 yards from GSO 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 33 for 13 yards (5-B.Josue).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(5:48 - 3rd) 2-J.Head incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 33(5:44 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 41 for 8 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 41(5:14 - 3rd) 2-J.Head complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 44 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(4:40 - 3rd) 2-J.Head sacked at LT 32 for -12 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 22 - LATECH 32(4:05 - 3rd) 2-J.Head complete to 88-K.Maxwell. 88-K.Maxwell to LT 40 for 8 yards (14-D.Baker).
|Int
|
3 & 14 - LATECH 40(3:36 - 3rd) 2-J.Head incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-J.Birdsong at GSO 44. 18-J.Birdsong to LT 46 for 10 yards (80-G.Hebert).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(3:26 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to LT 45 for 1 yard (44-M.Carabin). Penalty on LT 95-G.Wilbon Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LT 45.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(3:08 - 3rd) 25-J.White to LT 21 for 9 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 21(2:35 - 3rd) 25-J.White to LT 12 for 9 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(2:03 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to LT 9 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 9(1:32 - 3rd) 25-J.White to LT 6 for 3 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 6(0:53 - 3rd) 25-J.White to LT 2 for 4 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - GAS 2(0:13 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to LT 1 for 1 yard (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - GAS 1(15:00 - 4th) 25-J.White to LT 1 for no gain (93-D.Hall).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - GAS 1(14:17 - 4th) 1-S.Werts sacked at LT 8 for -7 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - GAS 8(13:32 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor kicks 38 yards from GSO 35. 83-T.Harris to LT 36 for 9 yards (6-N.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(13:22 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 39 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 39(12:49 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 86-W.Toussant. 86-W.Toussant to LT 43 for 4 yards (14-D.Baker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 43(12:18 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to LT 43 for no gain (57-G.Adcock).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 43(11:37 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 38 yards from LT 43 to GSO 19 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(11:30 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 24 for 5 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 24(10:56 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 22 for -2 yards (56-M.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 22(10:15 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 5-M.LaRoche. 5-M.LaRoche pushed ob at GSO 28 for 6 yards (7-J.Cole).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAS 28(9:35 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 32 yards from GSO 28 to LT 40 fair catch by 5-S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(9:28 - 4th) 2-J.Head incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Maxwell.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 40(9:24 - 4th) 23-H.Dixon to LT 48 for 8 yards (43-T.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 48(9:05 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 5-S.Harris. 5-S.Harris to GSO 48 for 4 yards (43-T.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 48(8:51 - 4th) 0-C.Powell incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Magee.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 48(8:34 - 4th) 2-J.Head to GSO 50 for -2 yards (92-J.Mitchell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LATECH 50(8:03 - 4th) 2-J.Head incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 50(7:57 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 50 yards from GSO 50 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 20(7:47 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 26 for 6 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 26(7:04 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 32 for 6 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(6:25 - 4th) Penalty on GSO 28-D.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - GAS 27(6:02 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 30 for 3 yards (56-M.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - GAS 30(5:22 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 39 for 9 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+55 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 39(4:37 - 4th) 4-G.Green to LT 6 for 55 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - GAS 6(3:47 - 4th) 4-G.Green to LT 4 for 2 yards (95-G.Wilbon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 4(3:11 - 4th) 4-G.Green runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor kicks 32 yards from GSO 35. 83-T.Harris to LT 36 for 3 yards (26-A.Fieldings).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(3:01 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 42 for 6 yards (40-J.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 42(2:24 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to LT 50 for 8 yards (40-J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:51 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 49 for 1 yard (5-B.Josue).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 49(1:20 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to GSO 41 for 8 yards (5-B.Josue).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 41(1:00 - 4th) 22-I.Tucker to GSO 40 for 1 yard (12-A.Wilson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(0:28 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 83-T.Harris. 83-T.Harris to GSO 20 for 20 yards (30-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:09 - 4th) 2-J.Head incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Okorie.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(0:02 - 4th) 2-J.Head complete to 84-J.Walker. 84-J.Walker to GSO 3 for 17 yards (22-T.Pace).
