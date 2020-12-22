|
|
|MRSHL
|BUFF
Marshall, Buffalo look to rebound in Camellia Bowl
Marshall and Buffalo have experienced similar football seasons.
Both started with long winning streaks that thrust them into the Top 25 and led to dreams of playing in more lucrative bowl games.
However, the Thundering Herd and Bulls picked the wrong time to stumble, leading to their convergence at Montgomery, Ala., on Christmas Day in the Camellia Bowl.
Marshall (7-2) was ranked as high as 15th after jumping out to a 7-0 start behind a staunch defense and the poised play of freshman quarterback Grant Wells. But the defense slipped just a bit and Wells struggled with turnovers and inconsistency.
After tossing five interceptions in a shutout loss in the regular-season finale against Rice, Wells completed just 8 of 24 pass attempts in the Dec. 18 Conference USA title game. UAB held Marshall scoreless in the first half and earned a 22-13 victory.
"Offensively, we have to play with more confidence," Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday said. "We are not making the plays we were making before."
Nor is the Marshall defense stopping others from making plays, as it had most of the year. UAB owned the ball for more than 41 minutes and finished with 468 total yards, collecting 21 first downs and rushing for 216 yards against the nation's second-ranked run defense (88.9 yards per game).
Spencer Brown's 149 yards ended the Herd's streak of nine consecutive games without allowing 100 yards on the ground.
"We all know what we have to do, and we all know what happened," Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said. "We all won as a team when we were winning and on our high horse and we lost as a team. That doesn't make us any less of a team. The pieces just didn't fall together."
The Thundering Herd likely will build their bowl offense around running back Brenden Knox, who rushed for 887 yards in nine games and needs 148 to reach 3,000 for his career.
Buffalo went into the Mid-American Conference title game as a heavy favorite over Ball State after going 5-0 behind the sterling running of Jaret Patterson. But the Bulls coughed up 35 first-half points and couldn't play catch-up in the second half of a 38-28 defeat to the Cardinals in Detroit.
Patterson, whose 301- and 409-yard games in consecutive weeks against Bowling Green and Kent State that put him on the periphery of the Heisman Trophy race, was held to 47 yards on 18 carries by Ball State. He also injured his right knee and was limited during the second half.
According to Bulls coach Lance Leipold, Patterson plans to play on Friday.
"We'll see where it's at, we'll have to look at it," Leipold said. "We'll have to get to work on it and see where we're at from an availability standpoint."
Kyle Vantrease has been an efficient passer for the Bulls, hitting 63 percent of his passes for 1,186 yards with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions.
This will be the first time the teams have met since 2004, when Marshall was in the MAC. The Herd won that contest 48-14.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|9
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|32
|166
|Total Plays
|10
|31
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|121
|Rush Attempts
|6
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|5
|45
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|6-10
|Yards Per Pass
|0.2
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-29
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.5
|1-14.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|5
|PASS YDS
|45
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|32
|TOTAL YDS
|166
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|2/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
K. McDaniel 15 RB
|K. McDaniel
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Renalds 14 S
|N. Renalds
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 18 DL
|C. Gray
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coffman 94 DL
|J. Coffman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 P
|R. LeFevre
|2
|50.5
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|6/10
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|16
|104
|0
|25
|
K. Vantrease 7 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|16
|1
|12
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ruiz 87 WR
|J. Ruiz
|4
|3
|29
|0
|20
|
Z. Lefebvre 89 TE
|Z. Lefebvre
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Marks Jr. 5 RB
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Wilson 18 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Nunn 1 WR
|A. Nunn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Michel 6 DE
|M. Michel
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gross Jr. 24 S
|C. Gross Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hill 33 S
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Baker 18 S
|R. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wilson 0 DT
|E. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Patterson 20 LB
|J. Patterson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wright 31 LB
|K. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Molinich 44 TE
|J. Molinich
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 29(10:28 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 29 Downed at the BUF 31. Team penalty on MSH Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MSH 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 29(10:35 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 24(11:15 - 2nd) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 29 for 5 yards (20-J.Patterson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 20(11:39 - 2nd) 15-K.McDaniel to MSH 24 for 4 yards (0-E.Wilson31-K.Wright).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(11:43 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage. Penalty on MSH 62-C.Madden Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at MSH 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 2nd) 16-A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 1(11:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 2(12:22 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 1 for 1 yard (2-D.Hodge13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 4(12:53 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 2 for 2 yards (18-C.Gray92-R.Croom).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - BUFF 5(13:25 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 4 for 1 yard (41-A.Beauplan24-E.Neal).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUFF 21(14:05 - 2nd) 5-K.Marks to MSH 5 for 16 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(14:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease to MSH 21 for 3 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz pushed ob at MSH 24 for 20 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 46(0:31 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 44 for 2 yards (94-J.Coffman18-C.Gray).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUFF 50(1:04 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to MSH 46 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(1:45 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 87-J.Ruiz. 87-J.Ruiz to BUF 50 for 5 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(2:14 - 1st) 5-K.Marks runs ob at BUF 45 for 25 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 48(2:26 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 52 yards from MSH 48 to BUF End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 42(3:03 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 48 for 6 yards (33-T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 42(3:11 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:27 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 42 for 3 yards (6-M.Michel20-J.Patterson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:53 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 39 for 14 yards (24-C.Gross).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - BUFF 25(4:14 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Ruiz.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUFF 25(4:20 - 1st) 2-R.Cook to MSH 25 for no gain (18-C.Gray).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BUFF 26(5:05 - 1st) 2-R.Cook to MSH 25 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander94-J.Coffman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:42 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 18-T.Wilson. 18-T.Wilson to MSH 26 for 4 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUFF 33(6:30 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 30 for 3 yards (41-A.Beauplan18-C.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 36(7:40 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 33 for 3 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(7:55 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 36 for 6 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUFF 49(8:10 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 42 for 7 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(8:27 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 5-K.Marks. 5-K.Marks to MSH 49 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 20(8:40 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 49 yards from MSH 20 Downed at the BUF 31. Team penalty on MSH Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at BUF 31.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24(9:15 - 1st) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 20 for -4 yards FUMBLES (6-M.Michel). 55-A.Mollette to MSH 20 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 25(9:30 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 24 for -1 yard (18-R.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(10:00 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 25 for 5 yards (24-C.Gross).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - BUFF 17(10:05 - 1st) 16-A.McNulty 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUFF 17(10:12 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BUFF 17(10:19 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(11:01 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 17 for 1 yard (55-O.Porter).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 30(11:30 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease to MSH 18 for 12 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUFF 36(11:58 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease complete to 89-Z.Lefebvre. 89-Z.Lefebvre to MSH 30 for 6 yards (14-N.Renalds).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(12:30 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 36 for 2 yards (18-C.Gray).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BUFF 42(13:04 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 38 for 4 yards (99-J.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUFF 43(13:37 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to MSH 42 for 1 yard (41-A.Beauplan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUFF 49(14:12 - 1st) 5-K.Marks pushed ob at MSH 43 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(14:15 - 1st) 7-K.Vantrease incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Nunn.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(14:53 - 1st) 5-K.Marks to BUF 49 for 22 yards (3-S.Gilmore).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-D.Montiel kicks 50 yards from MSH 35. 44-J.Molinich to BUF 27 for 12 yards (18-C.Gray).
