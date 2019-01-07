2019 National Championship odds, line: Clemson vs. Alabama picks, best predictions from advanced model on 49-27 roll

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson vie for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is at 8 p.m. ET. Each school is outstanding on both sides of the ball and has a point differential of more than 30 per contest. And against the spread, the Tide and Tigers are an identical 8-5 this season. After the Tigers dismantled No. 3 Notre Dame, 30-3, in the first semifinal, the Tide rolled No. 4 Oklahoma in the second, 45-34. Alabama opened as a a 6.5-point favorite, but action on Clemson brought the line down to 5.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Alabama odds. The Over-Under has also dropped, opening at 60.5 and currently standing at 58. Before you make any Clemson vs. Alabama picks and National Championship predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Alabama's quick-strike offense is propelled by wideout Jerry Jeudy, who's netting a whopping 18.7 yards per grab. In addition to his 13 touchdowns, he's tops on the team with 63 receptions and 1,176 receiving yards.

Getting the ball into his hands is standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has tossed 41 touchdowns against only four interceptions. For the season, the sophomore signal caller has recorded six 300-yard games, including one last time out against the Sooners. In that game, he completed 89 percent of his attempts and tossed four touchdowns -- including a 13-yard pass to Jeudy in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Alabama has been favored in every game this season, but this is the first time the Tide have been favored by single-digits.

Just because the Crimson Tide have been unstoppable doesn't mean they'll cover the Alabama vs. Clemson spread, especially against the Tigers' imposing defense.

The Tigers are yielding a measly 12.9 points per game, and in nine of their 14 contests they have held opponents to 10 points or fewer. And while the Tigers are lauded for their imposing defense, they can also ring up points in a hurry. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on a run of more than 140 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. He has thrown just four picks for the season. Against the vaunted Irish secondary, he threw for 327 yards and three scores.

Clemson also has stud rusher Travis Etienne. The sophomore running back has recorded eight 100-yard games this season and 1,572 yards. Even more impressive is his 8.3 yards per carry and 23 touchdowns. Etienne picked up 109 yards on just 14 totes versus Notre Dame, including ripping off a 62-yard dash to the end zone to cap the scoring.

Clemson is 6-1 against the spread on the road or at neutral sites this season, and it's the first time the Tigers have been underdogs. They've covered five of their last seven games.

