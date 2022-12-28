Top-25 teams look to finish on a high note when the 21st-ranked Texas Longhorns battle the 12th-ranked Washington Huskies on Thursday night in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns (8-4), who finished third in the Big 12 at 6-3, closed the regular season by winning two in a row and six of eight. The Huskies (10-2), who tied for second in the Pac-12 with Utah and Oregon at 7-2, have won six in a row. Washington is making its 41st bowl game appearance and first since 2019, while Texas is playing in its 58th bowl game. The Longhorns defeated Colorado 55-23 in last year's Alamo Bowl.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 9 p.m. ET. Texas leads the all-time series 3-1. The Longhorns are 3-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 67.5. Before locking in any Washington vs. Texas picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Texas vs. Washington and just revealed its Alamo Bowl 2022 predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Here are the CFB odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Washington spread: Texas -3

Texas vs. Washington over/under: 67.5 points

Texas vs. Washington money line: Texas -165, Washington +140

TEX: The Longhorns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four bowl games

WASH: The Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Texas vs. Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Texas can cover

Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has guided the Longhorns to six wins in his first nine career starts. The six victories are tied for the third-most by a freshman in program history. The transfer from Ohio State finished the regular season by completing 141 of 249 passes (56.6%) for 1,808 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 131.4 rating. He completed 18 of 31 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns at Kansas State on Nov. 5. That marked the fifth time in his first six starts he had thrown multiple touchdown passes.

With leading rushers Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson skipping the game to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Longhorns will turn to a number of other options, including freshman Jonathon Brooks and junior Keilan Robinson to power their rushing attack. Neither has seen significant action but Brooks did record four rushing touchdowns this season.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, the Longhorns are not a lock to cover the Texas vs. Washington spread. That's because the Huskies have been on a roll, and can light up the scoreboard. Washington topped 40 points or more in six games this season, including over 50 in the final two regular-season games. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs the offense, and has completed 330 of 500 passes (66%) for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 155.5 rating. He has also rushed for four touchdowns.

The Huskies have a pair of 1,000-plus yard receivers in sophomores Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Odunze has 70 receptions for 1,088 yards (15.5 average) and seven touchdowns, while McMillan has caught 71 passes for 1,040 yards (14.6 average) and eight scores. Odunze's best game was a nine-catch performance for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona. McMillan has caught no fewer than four passes in each game, including eight receptions three times. He had two touchdown receptions in the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3.

How to make Washington vs. Texas picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 62 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can see who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has been crushing its top-rated college football picks, and find out.