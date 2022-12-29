The 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns look to extend their bowl dominance over the Pac-12 when they take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies on Thursday in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns (8-4), who are 31-24-2 all-time in bowl games, are 8-4 against Pac-12 teams, including a 55-23 win over Colorado in last year's Alamo Bowl. Texas is 4-1 all-time in the Alamo Bowl. The Huskies (10-2), meanwhile, are 19-20-1 in bowl games dating back to the 1924 Rose Bowl. They are 0-1 at the Alamo Bowl, losing 67-56 to Baylor in 2011. Texas will be without running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as well as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown due to NFL opt-out decisions.

The game from the Alamodome in San Antonio kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. Washington is averaging 40.8 points per game this season, fourth-best in the FBS, while Texas averages 35.7, 20th-best. The Longhorns are favored by 3 points in the latest Texas vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 67.5. Before locking in any Washington vs. Texas picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Washington spread: Texas -3

Texas vs. Washington over/under: 67.5 points

Texas vs. Washington money line: Texas -165, Washington +140

TEX: The Longhorns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four bowl games

WASH: The Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

Why Texas can cover

Sophomore Xavier Worthy is one of the top wide receivers in the Big 12, ranking first in receiving touchdowns with nine (15th-best in the FBS), seventh in receiving yards (676) and receptions per game (4.4), eighth in total touchdowns (nine) and ninth in receiving yards per game (56.3). He has caught a pass in all 24 games he has played, tied for the eighth-longest streak in program history, and has 115 career receptions. Worthy is also serving as the Longhorns' primary punt returner this season, averaging 10.4 yards per return, the fourth-best return average in the conference. In the season finale against Baylor, he had seven receptions for 62 yards.

Ohio State transfer and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers is off to a fast start to his Longhorns' career, registering six wins in his first nine starts. Ewers threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 49 passing at Oklahoma State on Oct. 22, the first 300-yard passing game of his career. In the win over Iowa State on Oct. 15, Ewers passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns, completing 17 of 26 passes. He was solid against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, completing 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, establishing a then-career best in each category. The four touchdown passes are tied for third-most in the Texas-Oklahoma series and are the most by a Texas freshman.

Why Washington can cover

Despite that, the Longhorns are not a lock to cover the Texas vs. Washington spread. That's because the Huskies have been on a roll, and can light up the scoreboard. Washington topped 40 points or more in six games this season, including over 50 in the final two regular-season games. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs the offense, and has completed 330 of 500 passes (66%) for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 155.5 rating. He has also rushed for four touchdowns.

The Huskies have a pair of 1,000-plus yard receivers in sophomores Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. Odunze has 70 receptions for 1,088 yards (15.5 average) and seven touchdowns, while McMillan has caught 71 passes for 1,040 yards (14.6 average) and eight scores. Odunze's best game was a nine-catch performance for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona. McMillan has caught no fewer than four passes in each game, including eight receptions three times. He had two touchdown receptions in the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3.

