The third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs finished at 5-7 twice in three seasons before Sonny Dykes left SMU to take the head-coaching job this campaign. Dykes led the Mustangs to a 30-17 record over four years and helped the Horned Frogs make a dramatic turnaround as they have gone 13-1, with the only loss coming in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship. He can guide TCU to its first national title since 1938 with a victory against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday. Georgia (14-0) is looking to repeat after preventing Alabama from accomplishing the feat with a 33-18 triumph last year.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cal. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Before locking in any TCU vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the CFP final predictions and best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on TCU vs. Georgia and just revealed its coveted picks and CFP National Championship game 2023 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Georgia spread: Bulldogs -12.5

TCU vs. Georgia over/under: 62.5 points

TCU vs. Georgia money line: Bulldogs -455, Horned Frogs +345

UGA: The Bulldogs are 24-8 against the spread in their last 32 games following an ATS loss

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 10-3-1 ATS in their last 14 overall contests

TCU vs. Georgia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs have given up 71 points over their last two games, but they still rank fifth in the nation -- and first in the SEC -- with an average of 14.8 points allowed this season. TCU has the 20th-ranked rushing offense as it gains 204.5 yards on the ground per game, but it will be facing its toughest test of the year on Monday. Georgia yields 80 rushing yards per contest to rank second in the nation, just behind James Madison (79.5).

Georgia registered four sacks against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, including one by Jamon Dumas-Johnson. The sophomore linebacker leads the squad with four sacks after notching two last season. Freshman defensive lineman Mykel Williams and sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard have recorded 3.5 sacks apiece while senior linebacker Nolan Smith and first-team All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter each have three. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

The Horned Frogs are tied for fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 41.1 points and have recorded 50 or more four times, including in their 51-45 victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU received some impressive offensive performances in what was the second highest-scoring game in CFP history, behind only Georgia's 54-48 triumph against Oklahoma five seasons ago. Senior quarterback Max Duggan threw a pair of touchdown passes and also ran for two scores to pull even with Trevone Boykin (2012-15) for seventh place on the school's all-time list with 27 career rushing TDs.

The runner-up for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, Duggan racked up 57 of TCU's 263 yards on the ground while senior running back Emari Demercado posted his first 100-yard performance with 150 yards on 17 carries. Duggan threw one of his touchdown passes to Quentin Johnston, who finished with six catches for 163 yards en route to the game's Offensive MVP honors. It was the fourth 100-yard effort of the season and second in a row for the junior wideout, who registered 139 on four receptions against Kansas State. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. Georgia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. TCU in the CFP title game? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Georgia spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,500 the last six-plus years, and find out.