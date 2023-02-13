Akron coach Joe Moorhead has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season that will push his salary toward the middle tier of MAC coaches, according to ESPN. The extension comes amid potential interest from both NFL and Power Five college football teams searching for an offensive coordinator.

Moorhead emerged as a popular pick for high-profile jobs based upon his successful stints as offensive coordinator at Penn State and Oregon. He was linked to the Notre Dame offensive coordinator job -- among other major opportunities -- after Tommy Rees left for Alabama, and has also been tied to the Baltimore Ravens. However, he opted to return for another season at Akron.

Moorhead's decision to take the Akron job following the 2021 season came as somewhat of a surprise after a successful two-year stint as offensive coordinator at Oregon. The job returned Moorhead to his beginnings as an Akron assistant from 2004-08 and within two hours of his Pittsburgh roots. He took over a program that went 3-27 over the previous three seasons.

Akron struggled in Moorhead's first season with the program, limping out to a 2-10 record. However, the Zips were highly competitive down the stretch, losing five one-score games while crushing Northern Illinois 44-12 on the road. The offense improved from No. 106 to No. 80 in yardage under the offensive guru and led the MAC in passing offense. Wide receiver Alex Adams went from one catch the year prior to All-MAC First Team honors after catching 63 passes for 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Zips open their 2023 campaign on the road against Temple on Sept. 2.