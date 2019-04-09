Alabama, Oklahoma schedule future home-and-home football series for 2032 and 2033
The sudden rush of nonconference games beyond 2030 is a new thing for college football, apparently
Add another high-profile home-and-home nonconference series to college football's future arsenal to way, way down the road. On Tuesday, Alabama and Oklahoma announced they would play a home-and-home series in 2032 and '33. The Sooners will host the Crimson Tide on Sept. 11, 2032, in Norman before traveling for a Sept. 10, 2033 game in Tuscaloosa.
"The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today's college football world," said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione in a statement. "My thanks to (Alabama Athletics Director) Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport's history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we're happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa."
Oklahoma also announced recently a future home-and-home series with Clemson slated for 2035 and '36. In fact, the Sooners have a number of marquee nonconference opponents scheduled in the next decade, including Michigan and Nebraska. Alabama also has upcoming games against Texas, West Virginia and Notre Dame.
Alabama and Oklahoma most recently met in this past season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, a 45-34 win for the Crimson Tide. The two teams have met a grand total of six times in their history with the Sooners holding a 3-2-1 edge.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ronnie Harrison fires back at Nick Saban
Harrison was a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Saban questions players leaving early
'Bama is the country's best program, and its coach wants time to develop his players
-
A Snacket champion is crowned
The big winner is not without at least some controversy
-
Herman rules LB out for 2019 season
Floyd was an early enrollee and expected to contribute for the Longhorns defense
-
Tuberville to run for U.S. Senate seat
Tuberville coached at Auburn in Alabama from 1998 to 2008
-
Vote in the final round of the Snacket
We've reached the final round in the battle for snack supremacy