Alabama, Oklahoma schedule future home-and-home football series for 2032 and 2033

Add another high-profile home-and-home nonconference series to college football's future arsenal to way, way down the road. On Tuesday, Alabama and Oklahoma announced they would play a home-and-home series in 2032 and '33. The Sooners will host the Crimson Tide on Sept. 11, 2032, in Norman before traveling for a Sept. 10, 2033 game in Tuscaloosa.

"The dates of these two games are down the road, but working ahead to schedule marquee opponents has become a necessity in today's college football world," said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione in a statement. "My thanks to (Alabama Athletics Director) Greg Byrne in working to renew this home-and-home series between two of the most storied programs in the sport's history. Our last on-campus series with Alabama in 2002 and 2003 reflected the great mutual respect befitting of two iconic programs and fan bases, and we're happy that a new generation of supporters will also get to experience the best that college football has to offer in Norman and Tuscaloosa."

Oklahoma also announced recently a future home-and-home series with Clemson slated for 2035 and '36. In fact, the Sooners have a number of marquee nonconference opponents scheduled in the next decade, including Michigan and Nebraska. Alabama also has upcoming games against Texas, West Virginia and Notre Dame.

Alabama and Oklahoma most recently met in this past season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, a 45-34 win for the Crimson Tide. The two teams have met a grand total of six times in their history with the Sooners holding a 3-2-1 edge.