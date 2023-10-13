The 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide aim to keep improving Saturday when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a college football Week 7 matchup. The Tide (5-1, 3-0) enter the SEC matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium atop the SEC West standings. Alabama lost 34-24 to Texas in Week 3 and followed with a 13-7 clunker against South Florida. The Tide rallied in the second half to beat Texas A&M 26-20 last Saturday. The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) are last in the division and come off a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss, which improved from 16th to 13th in the AP Top 25 poll.

Kickoff in Tuscaloosa, Ala. is set for noon ET. The latest Arkansas vs. Alabama odds list the Crimson Tide as 19.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Arkansas vs. Alabama spread: Crimson Tide -19.5

Arkansas vs. Alabama over/under: 46.5 points

Arkansas vs. Alabama money line: Crimson Tide -1365, Razorbacks +783

ARK: Is 9-3 ATS as a road underdog since 2020.

ALA: Is 15-6-1 ATS as a home favorite since 2020.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is 4-2 against the spread, and quarterback Jalen Milroe has taken a leap forward since his benching after the Texas loss. He returned to the starting lineup after the victory against USF and has accounted for six touchdowns in the past two games. He had a career-high 321 passing yards and three TD passes against the Aggies. Receiver Jermaine Burton had nine receptions for 197 yards and scored twice, and Isaiah Bond had 97 yards and the other score.

Alabama had two takeaways against Texas A&M, with Caleb Downs getting his second interception of the season. He also leads the team with 47 tackles. The Tide have 22 sacks, led by linebackers Dallas Turner (6.5) and Chris Braswell (4.5). The defense ranks in the nation's top 15 in both scoring (15.2 points per game) and total defense (299.5 yards). The Tide offense averages 31 points, while the Razorbacks are scoring 26 points per contest but allow almost 28. See which team to pick here.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has covered the spread in both road games, losing by three to LSU and seven to Ole Miss, as a double-digit underdog. The Razorbacks have scored 61 points over the past two games with Bama, but they allowed 91. The Arkansas offense can be potent with quarterback KJ Jefferson running the show. The senior has at least 245 passing yards in four of six games and has completed 67% of his throws. He has 1,300 yards and 12 TD passes for the season.

Running back Raheim Sanders, a first-team All-SEC selection last year, saw limited action last week after injuring a knee in the opener. He should be used more Saturday, and he rushed for 101 yards in last year's meeting. Backfield mate AJ Green is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. The Tide haven't been dominant this season, and Milroe has thrown four interceptions in five starts and has been sacked 21 times. The Razorbacks defense has 16 sacks and 11 takeaways. See which team to pick here.

