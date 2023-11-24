The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) will travel to play the Auburn Tigers (6-5) in the 2023 Iron Bowl on Saturday in an SEC on CBS matchup. It's the 88th edition of the Iron Bowl with Alabama leading the all-time series, 49-37-1, including winners of the last three meetings. Alabama enters on a nine-game winning streak since falling to Texas, 34-24, in its second game of the season. Auburn lost, 31-10, to New Mexico State last week, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -13.5

Auburn vs. Alabama over/under: 47.5 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Alabama -572, Auburn +419

Why Alabama can cover

Some in the college football world doubted Alabama this year after the Crimson Tide lost 34-24 to Texas in their second game of the season. However, Alabama hasn't lost since as it enters Saturday on a nine-game winning streak and 7-0 in the SEC. Although Alabama has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game, a second loss would essentially eliminate the Crimson Tide from making the College Football Playoff field. Also, with five undefeated teams left in the country, Alabama would like to not only win but win convincingly. Alabama has never missed back-to-back playoffs since its inception in the 2014 season.

Alabama has won 11 of the last 15 Iron Bowls, including claiming the last three by an average margin of 17.6 points. Auburn is coming off a shocking 31-10 loss to New Mexico State despite being a 25-point favorite entering the matchup. Perhaps Auburn was caught looking ahead to the Crimson Tide, but that's a tough loss to explain away. Alabama has covered the spread in its last four games and is 7-1 ATS over their last eight contests.

Why Auburn can cover

Before suffering its shocking 31-10 loss to New Mexico State last week, Auburn was on a three-game winning streak. The Tigers averaged 35.3 points per game over their three-game winning streak, all coming against SEC competition. Hugh Freeze, whose coaching career includes five years at Ole Miss, is turning the Auburn program around in his first year at the school after back-to-back losing seasons. Auburn is 4-3 ATS in SEC play this season, rarely finding itself in lopsided situations which included a 27-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

The Tigers have won two of the last three Iron Bowls played in Auburn. They lost to Alabama, 24-22, at home in a 2021 season in which Alabama went 6-7. Regardless of the team's overall performance, the players always seem to raise their level for the Iron Bowl. Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter has totaled at least 115 yards in four of his last five games and with a more focused effort out of Auburn this Saturday, the Tigers have the talent to keep the game within the margin to cover the 13.5-point spread.

