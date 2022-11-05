The Alabama Crimson Tide have won 10 of their last 11 meetings against the LSU Tigers. No. 6 Alabama, which is coming off a 30-6 win over then-No. 24 Mississippi State, has a chance to pick up another win over the Tigers on Saturday night. There is plenty on the line in this matchup, as No. 10 LSU can take over first place in the SEC West with a win. The Tigers are coming off consecutive double-digit wins over Florida and then-No. 7 Ole Miss.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Alabama. Here are several college football odds for Alabama vs. LSU:

Alabama vs. LSU spread: Alabama -13.5

Alabama vs. LSU over/under: 56.5 points

Alabama vs. LSU money line: LSU +400, Alabama -550

Why LSU can cover

LSU has quietly been one of the most impressive teams in the SEC recently, winning six of its last seven games. The lone loss came against now top-ranked Tennessee, so that setback certainly does not look bad. LSU has picked up a pair of double-digit victories over Florida and then-No. 7 Ole Miss in its last two games, putting up 45 points in the win over the Rebels.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,812 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception, which has put his team in a good position to win games. Alabama has had some issues on the road this season, sneaking past Texas by one point before losing to Tennessee. The Tigers have covered the spread in five of their last six home games and only need to keep this game within a couple touchdowns to cash more tickets on Saturday night.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama tends to put together strong performances in big games under head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide have dominated good LSU teams over the past decade, and the Tigers have already been blown out by Tennessee at home this season. Alabama is led by star quarterback Bryce Young, who has thrown for 1,906 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for another three scores.

Junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs has turned into one of the top running backs in the country, rushing for 672 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. LSU has yet to score first in an SEC game, which does not bode well against Alabama. The Tigers are winless in their last five home games against the Crimson Tide and are not prepared to compete on Saturday night.

