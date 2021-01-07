It's a showdown between two of college football's most storied programs when the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Only Michigan has more victories in the last century than Ohio State's 931 and Alabama's 928, but the teams are meeting for just the fifth time. The Tide (12-0) have won three of the four meetings, but Ohio State (7-0) won the most recent matchup, a 42-35 victory in the 2015 semifinal on its way to the national title.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are eight-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 75. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Alabama: Crimson Tide -8

Ohio State vs. Alabama over-under: 75

Ohio State vs. Alabama money line: Buckeyes +250; Crimson Tide -300

Ohio State: RB Trey Sermon has 636 of his 868 rushing yards over the past three games

Alabama: WR DeVonta Smith had at least 130 receiving yards eight times this season

Why Alabama can cover



Heisman favorite Smith has 105 receptions and more than 1,600 yards, while Jones completes 77 percent of his throws and topped 4,000 yards. He has 36 TD passes against four interceptions and will face an Ohio State defense that ranks 103rd in the nation against the pass, allowing more than 260 yards per game.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has six interceptions and been sacked 20 times, so Will Anderson and Christian Barmore (seven sacks apiece) could play a major factor. Linebackers Christian Harris and Dylan Moses have combined for 147 tackles and six sacks, and Patrick Surtain is the nation's top cornerback.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is 19-7 against the spread in its last 26 games as an underdog, and Justin Fields is locked in. The quarterback threw for 385 yards and six TDs in the Buckeyes' 49-28 rout of Clemson in the semifinal despite severe rib pain. Top receiver Christian Olave returned from an injury to put up 132 yards and score twice against the Tigers.

The Buckeyes are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight bowl games, and the biggest weapon in recent weeks has been running back Trey Sermon. He rushed for a school-record 331 yards in the Big Ten title game and gashed Clemson for 193.

The Buckeyes' defense allows just 21 points per game and has 18 takeaways and 19 sacks in the seven games. Linebacker Pete Werner (46 tackles) is the emotional leader, excelling in coverage and forcing turnovers, while Jonathon Cooper (3.5 sacks) and Haskell Garrett (two) will apply plenty of pressure.

