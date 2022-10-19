The Appalachian State Mountaineers will try to extend their dominance over the Georgia State Panthers when the two teams square off in a Sun Belt Conference matchup on Wednesday at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers are a perfect 8-0 against the Panthers in the series, which began in 2014. The average score has been 37-11. App State (3-3, 1-2 in Sun Belt) enters this year's matchup having lost two of its last three games. Meanwhile, Georgia State (2-4, 1-1) is on a two-game winning streak, with victories over Army and Georgia Southern.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Georgia State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of App State. He is 11-3 (+768) in his last 14 college football picks involving the Mountaineers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Georgia State vs. App State:

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State spread: Mountaineers -9.5

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State over/under: 60 points

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State money line: Mountaineers -365, Panthers +285

APST: QB Chase Brice ranks eighth in the country in touchdown passes (18)

GAST: CB Quavian White is tied for fifth among active FBS players in career interceptions (11)

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State has a pass-rushing presence in Nick Hampton. A 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker, Hampton ranks second in the conference and 15th in the country in sacks per game (0.83). He also is No. 4 among active full-time FBS players in career sacks (24.5).

In addition, the Mountaineers face a Georgia State defense that has struggled this season. The Panthers allow 33.3 points per game, which ranks 13th in the 14-team Sun Belt and 115th in the country. That bodes well for an App State offense that ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (35.2 points per game).

Why Georgia State can cover

Georgia State's ground game is on a roll. The Panthers average 234.5 rushing yards per game, which leads the conference and ranks 13th in the country. In victories over Army and Georgia Southern the last two weeks, the Panthers rushed for 634 yards combined.

In addition, Georgia State has a playmaker in cornerback Quavian White. A senior from Greer, S.C., White ranks fourth in the FBS in interceptions, with four. In the season opener at South Carolina, he had two interceptions, two tackles for loss including a sack, a pass breakup and five tackles. He has 11 career interceptions, which is the program record and tied for fifth among active FBS players.

How to make App State vs. Georgia State picks

Hunt has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning Over the total, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Georgia State vs. App State? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over Wednesday, all from the football expert who is 11-3 in his last 14 picks involving the Mountaineers, and find out.