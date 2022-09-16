Eastern Michigan makes a rare trip out west to take on Arizona State this Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field in Tempe, AZ. This is the schools' first meeting in football. Eastern Michigan has only faced one other Pac-12 team in its history; they fell 55-0 to ASU's rival, Arizona, in 1988. The Eagles are 1-1 this season after being trounced on the road by Louisiana, 49-21 in Week 2. Similarly, the Sun Devils are 1-1 after a 34-17 defeat at the hands of then No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are favored by 20 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Arizona State -20

Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 56.5 points

What you need to know about Eastern Michigan

After a close 42-34 win over FCS Eastern Kentucky in Week 1, the Eagles were stomped by Louisiana last Saturday. The team had five turnovers in the loss, including three interceptions by QB Taylor Powell. Despite throwing for 317 yards and a score, Powell was also sacked four times. After rushing as a team for 124 yards against EKU, the Eagles were held to only 41 yards on 23 carries vs. the Ragin' Cajuns.

Running back Samson Evans has rushed for two touchdowns on the season and threw for one in last weekend's game. Wide receiver Tanner Knue has caught 12 passes for 132 yards and three scores in the team's two games. Defensively, EMU has only one quarterback sack and has forced two turnovers thus far in 2022.

What you need to know about Arizona State

ASU hung with Oklahoma State until midway through the fourth quarter, only trailing by three points after an Emory Jones touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger early in the period. The Cowboys scored twice more to account for the 17-point difference. Senior running back Xazavian Valladay, a transfer from Wyoming, has been a bright spot for the Sun Devils rushing for 234 yards and three scores in the team's first two games.

Florida transfer QB Emory Jones has only thrown for the one touchdown on the season but rushed for two more in the team's Week 1 lopsided 40-3 win over FCS Northern Arizona. On defense, senior linebacker Kyle Soelle leads the team with 21 tackles and two interceptions.

