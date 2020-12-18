The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Air Force Falcons at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Blaik Field in Michie Stadium. Army is 8-2 overall and 7-0 at home, while Air Force is 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. The rivalry game will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports Network and Air Force will hope to continue its domination of the series as a whole.

Air Force holds a 36-16-1 edge over Army all-time and won last year's battle 17-13. The Falcons are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Army vs. Air Force odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 37. Before entering any Air Force vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Army vs. Air Force spread: Army +2.5

Army vs. Air Force over-under: 37 points

Army vs. Air Force money line: Air Force -140, Army +120



What you need to know about Army

The Black Knights got themselves on the board against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, but Navy never followed suit. Army strolled past Navy with points to spare, taking the game 15-0. Army QB Tyhier Tyler did work as he rushed for one TD and 96 yards.

There were a total of just 12 first downs combined between Army and Navy last week and that's an ugly game script that certainly doesn't bother the Black Knights. They average 280.1 yards per game on the ground, while allowing just 117.9 yards per game rushing.

What you need to know about Air Force

Meanwhile, when you finish with 229 more yards than your opponent like the Falcons did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Utah State Aggies 35-7. They can attribute much of their success to QB Haaziq Daniels, who passed for one TD and 127 yards on nine attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 47 yards, and RB Kadin Remsberg, who rushed for one TD and 107 yards on 11 carries.

The Air Force offense is certainly the more prolific of the two, as the Falcons have rushed for at least 334 yards and four rushing touchdowns in four of their five games so far this season. Brad Roberts leads the team 378 yards and five scores and Air Force has a total of eight players who have rushed for at least 100 yards this season.

