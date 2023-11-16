The Big 12 has partnered with the WWE to promote the conference's upcoming championship game on Dec. 2. Notable WWE wrestlers will be on hand during pre-game community events, opening coin toss and, of course, the game itself.

The partnership will include a Big 12 x WWE logo on the field, along with a merchandise line that will be available for purchase in the stadium and online. Additionally, the winner of the game's Most Outstanding Player will be rewarded with a custom championship title belt by a WWE wrestler.

"WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference's biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12."

Big 12 Conference

Under Yormark, a former music and entertainment executive, the Big 12 has aggressively used its championship game as a major branding opportunity. Last season, the league partnered with streetwear brand A Bathing Ape for a co-branded logo and exclusive apparel line. Officials were decked out in BAPE-inspired camo logos. At the Big 12 basketball and baseball tournaments, the league introduced Big 12 Eats, a line of Big 12 school-inspired concession items.

The league is only increasing its investment in the event in 2023. In addition to the WWE promotions, the league is debuting its first-ever televised halftime show with Nelly headlining. More promotions surrounding the game are expected in the coming weeks.

"Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference's reach and influence," WWE president Nick Khan said in a statement. "We're excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship."

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game kicks off at 12 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With only two weeks remaining, five conference teams -- Texas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State -- are still alive for a berth.

Last season, No. 13 Kansas State edged out No. 3 TCU for a 31-28 victory to capture its third Big 12 championship. Running back Deuce Vaughn captured Most Outstanding Player honors.