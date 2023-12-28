The 24th-ranked SMU Mustangs will look to close out the season on a 10-game winning streak when they face the Boston College Eagles on Thursday in the Fenway Bowl. The Mustangs (11-2, 8-0 AAC), who last lost on Sept. 23 at TCU 34-17, cruised to the American Athletic Conference championship, even after losing starting quarterback Preston Stone to a broken leg in the final regular season game. The Eagles (6-6, 3-5 ACC) have struggled of late, losing their last three games, including two by 25 points or more. This will be the second-ever meeting between the teams and first since 1986 when SMU posted a 31-29 win.

Kickoff from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 11 a.m. ET. SMU is averaging 40.2 points per game this season, sixth-best in the country, while Boston College is averaging 25 points, 83rd-best. The Mustangs are favored by 10 points in the latest SMU vs. Boston College odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5.

SMU vs. Boston College spread: SMU -10

SMU vs. Boston College over/under: 47.5 points

SMU vs. Boston College money line: SMU -373, Boston College +291

SMU: 8-5 ATS this season

BC: The Eagles have hit the game total over in 9 of their last 12 games (+5.70 units)

Why SMU can cover

Among the Mustangs' go-to receivers on offense is sophomore tight end RJ Maryland. He has 34 receptions for a team-high 518 yards (15.2 average) and seven touchdowns. In the AAC title game against Tulane, he caught five passes for 56 yards. In 11 games of action, he scored a touchdown in seven of those, and finished with at least three catches in eight games. His only catch in a 38-34 win at Memphis on Nov. 18 was a 43-yard touchdown.

Another weapon on offense is sophomore wide receiver Jordan Hudson. The transfer from TCU has 28 receptions for 412 yards (14.7 average) and seven touchdowns. His best game came in a 55-0 win at Temple on Oct. 20. That day, he caught a season-high six passes for 82 yards and two TDs. He has at least one catch in 12 games, and has scored at least one TD in six games. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

Sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos helps power the Eagles offense. He finished the regular season by completing 178 of 312 passes (57.1%) for 2,146 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted 13 times, but is also the team's leading rusher. He carried a team-high 194 times for 957 yards (4.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. In the 45-20 loss to Miami, Fla., in the regular-season finale, he had 281 yards from scrimmage, including 151 passing and 130 rushing, and accounted for two scores.

Due to the transfer portal, which hit the Eagles' running back position hard, junior Kye Robichaux will be among the few remaining options at the position. But Robichaux has had a solid season, carrying 150 times for 691 yards (4.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (6.9 average). In the 10 games he saw action, Robichaux registered three 100-plus-yard rushing performances, including a 21-carry, 165-yard and two-touchdown effort in a 38-23 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 21. See which team to pick here.

