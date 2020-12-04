The No. 13 BYU Cougars and No. 18 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers ultimately might not have the strength of schedule needed to make the College Football Playoff. But the undefeated teams are doing all they can to at least make a case. They'll meet up on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET in Conway, S.C., in a game that was put together after Coastal Carolina's matchup against Liberty was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 10-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Coastal Carolina odds. The over-under for total points is set at 61.5.

BYU vs. Coastal Carolina spread: BYU -10

BYU vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 61.5 points

BYU vs. Coastal Carolina money line: BYU -360; Coastal Carolina +285

What you need to know about BYU

The independent Cougars have been one of the most impressive teams in the nation this season. They are 8-0 overall and 7-1 against the spread. BYU set the tone for the season by beating Navy 55-3 in its opener, and the Cougars have scored at least 40 points in all but one game, including a 51-17 win on the road against then-No. 21 Boise State on Nov. 6.

Quarterback Zach Wilson is in the Heisman conversation thanks to some massive numbers. He's completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,724 yards, 26 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed for eight touchdowns. Running back Tyler Allgeier has also been a star, rushing for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers are also 8-0 with a 7-1 ATS mark. Coach Jamey Chadwell has seen his stock rise as they've picked up several notable wins. The season started with a 38-23 upset of Kansas on the road. Coastal Carolina has also beaten top Sun Belt teams Louisiana and Appalachian State on its way to clinching the Sun Belt East title.

They haven't been quite as explosive as BYU, but the Chanticleers are giving up just 16.8 points per game. And though quarterback Grayson McCall might not have quite the same numbers as Wilson, he still has a stunning 20-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and has rushed for five TDs.

