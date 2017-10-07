Clemson QB Kelly Bryant suffers ankle injury vs. Wake Forest

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant left Saturday's game against Wake Forest with an apparent leg injury. Bryant left the field gingerly following a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that put the Tigers up 21-0 on the Demon Deacons.

Bryant was attended to inside Clemson's sideline medical tent and it appeared as if trainers were working on his lower leg. He was clearly in pain as he tried to walk on the sideline.

After the game, coach Dabo Swinney told reporters that Kelly "rolled his ankle." The severity of the injury is unknown -- "you never really know about those things," Swinney said.

Bryant was 21-of-29 passing for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he left the field. Zerrick Cooper entered the game for Bryant, who remained on the sideline but did not return to the field. Cooper's first two drives stalled and then Hunter Johnson entered the game and led a touchdown drive.

Swinney expressed confidence in both backup quarterbacks should Kelly miss any more game time because of the injury.

Dabo on Hunter Johnson/Zerrick Cooper: “If some reason Kelly can’t play, we can win with those guys.” — #DaHale (@DavidHaleESPN) October 7, 2017

Clemson gets a road game at Syracuse next on a short week before games against Georgia Tech, NC State and Florida State round out a tough mid-season stretch.