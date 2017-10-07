Clemson QB Kelly Bryant suffers ankle injury vs. Wake Forest
Bryant, who has starred as Deshaun Watson's replacement, left the game after a touchdown drive
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant left Saturday's game against Wake Forest with an apparent leg injury. Bryant left the field gingerly following a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that put the Tigers up 21-0 on the Demon Deacons.
Bryant was attended to inside Clemson's sideline medical tent and it appeared as if trainers were working on his lower leg. He was clearly in pain as he tried to walk on the sideline.
After the game, coach Dabo Swinney told reporters that Kelly "rolled his ankle." The severity of the injury is unknown -- "you never really know about those things," Swinney said.
Bryant was 21-of-29 passing for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception before he left the field. Zerrick Cooper entered the game for Bryant, who remained on the sideline but did not return to the field. Cooper's first two drives stalled and then Hunter Johnson entered the game and led a touchdown drive.
Swinney expressed confidence in both backup quarterbacks should Kelly miss any more game time because of the injury.
Clemson gets a road game at Syracuse next on a short week before games against Georgia Tech, NC State and Florida State round out a tough mid-season stretch.
-
MSU upset latest Harbaugh rivalry loss
There was a Big Ten contender in the Big House on Saturday; it was wearing green and white
-
Projections: Two Big Ten teams in CFP
The Sooners' upset loss is the Big Ten's gain as Penn State joins the top four
-
Guice tweets shot at McElwain
Guice has a long memory it seems
-
Sister celebrates TE's TD on the field
The celebration came during the first of seven overtimes
-
Miami finally overcomes FSU demons
Miami beat Florida State for the first time since 2009
-
WMU-Buffalo sets FBS scoring, OT records
For the first time since 2006, a NCAA football game went to seven overtimes; this one made...
Add a Comment