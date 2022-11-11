The Clemson Tigers will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Clemson won its first eight games prior to losing at Notre Dame last week. Meanwhile, Louisville is riding a four-game winning streak following its 34-10 win against James Madison.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 7 points in the latest Clemson vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52. Before entering any Louisville vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clemson vs. Louisville. Here are several college football odds for Clemson vs. Louisville:

Clemson vs. Louisville spread: Clemson -7

Clemson vs. Louisville over/under: 52 points

Clemson vs. Louisville money line: Clemson -278, Louisville +222

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson is coming off a road loss to Notre Dame, but it has still picked up wins over three ranked opponents this season. The Tigers cannot afford another loss if they want to remain in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff, so they will be motivated for this game. They are riding a 38-game home winning streak and have never lost to Louisville in seven previous meetings.

The Tigers have gone 14-0 in their last 14 games following a loss and still have one of the best defenses in the country. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, while also rushing for 373 yards and four scores. Running back Will Shipley is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has scored 11 times.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville got off to a slow start this season, but it has rattled off four consecutive wins to become bowl eligible. The Cardinals have won all four of those games by double digits, including a 48-21 win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest two weeks ago. They racked up 244 rushing yards against James Madison last week, despite the Dukes entering that game with the top run defense in the country.

Running back Tiyon Evans had 10 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Jawhar Jordan added 17 attempts for 117 yards. Quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is one of the most dynamic players in college football, has amassed more than 2,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

