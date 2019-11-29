Clemson vs. South Carolina odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from Tigers expert who's 5-1

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers will aim for their sixth straight victory in the rivalry when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Kickoff for this 2019 Rivalry Week game at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 12 p.m. ET. Clemson has won by an average of 23.4 points during its five-game run and beaten South Carolina by over 20 in each of the last three meetings. The reigning national-champion Tigers, who are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 road games, have won 26 consecutive contests since losing to Alabama in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. South Carolina has not defeated Clemson since Nov. 30, 2013, when it posted a 31-17 victory. The Tigers are 27-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 50.5 in the latest Clemson vs. South Carolina odds. Before locking in your South Carolina vs. Clemson picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert, Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's and coach's perspective.

The football analyst is enjoying another strong year for SportsLine members and enters this week with an incredible 93-54 record on his college football picks for the 2019 season, returning a whopping profit of almost $3,500 to his followers. In addition, Hunt has had a keen eye for the Tigers and is on a 5-1 run on against-the-spread picks involving Clemson. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Clemson vs. South Carolina and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick for Saturday's matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several betting lines for Clemson vs. South Carolina:

Clemson vs. South Carolina spread: Tigers -27

Clemson vs. South Carolina over-under: 50.5

Clemson vs. South Carolina money line: Tigers -4640, Gamecocks +1443

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne is averaging an FBS-best 8.7 yards per carry

USC: QB Ryan Hilinski has thrown one interception in his last seven games

Hunt knows that the Tigers have been pounding their opponents this season. Clemson has scored at least 45 points in six straight contests, tying the ACC record set in 2013 by Florida State. Overall this year, the Tigers, who rank third in the nation in total offense, have produced at least 41 points in nine of their 11 games.

Etienne has rushed for a school-record 873 yards over his last six contests and needs to hit the century mark on Saturday to tie Clemson's mark for most career 100-yard performances (17 by Wayne Gallman, 2014-16). The junior is one touchdown away from becoming the first Tiger to run for 15 in multiple seasons and is 208 yards shy of passing Raymond Priester (3,966) for first place on the school's all-time list. Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 21 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation, and has made 111 attempts without being intercepted.

Despite the Tigers' offensive abilities, they are not guaranteed to cover the Clemson vs. South Carolina spread on Saturday.

That's because the Gamecocks have won 32 of their last 42 non-conference games. South Carolina is seeking its second win over a top-five team this year after topping Georgia 20-17 in overtime on Oct. 12. The Gamecocks have had five backs rush for over 100 yards in a game this season and are the only SEC team with three players who have registered at least four sacks.

The Gamecocks' chances to end their slide against the Tigers would be better if a pair of offensive weapons return to the lineup. Senior running back Tavien Feaster, who transferred from Clemson over the summer, is expected to play after missing two games with a groin injury, while senior receiver Bryan Edwards is questionable to come back from a one-game absence following an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Edwards leads the SEC with an average of 7.1 receptions per game and needs one touchdown catch to tie Sidney Rice and Alshon Jeffery (23) for the most in school history.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins South Carolina vs. Clemson? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Carolina vs. Clemson spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the No. 1 college football expert who has hit on five of his last six picks involving the Tigers, and find out.