The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule continues to heat up on Thursday. There are four games on the schedule, highlighted by a top-15 battle between No. 14 Arizona and No. 12 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET. The latest college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as 2.5-point favorites.

The day's action begins at 11 a.m. ET with No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College (+11) in the Fenway Bowl. Rutgers vs. Miami (+1.5) in the Pinstripe Bowl is at 2:15 p.m. ET, and No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State (-2) is the matchup in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at 5:45 p.m. ET. Before locking in any college football bowl picks, be sure to see the top Dec. 28 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

One of Sallee's top college football best bets for Dec. 28 bowl games: He is going Over 49.5 in the matchup of No. 24 SMU and Boston College in the Fenway Bowl at 11 a.m. ET in Boston.

The Mustangs averaged 40.8 points per game this season. They won't have starting quarterback Preston Stone due to a broken leg, but Sallee believes that backup Kevin Jennings will be a suitable replacement. Boston College, meanwhile, averaged 25 points per game, and has enough playmakers to hold up its end of the bargain in terms of scoring.

"It seems like the Mustangs' quarterback situation might be bringing this point total down a bit, but Jennings led them to a win over Tulane in the AAC Championship Game and has had a full month to get comfortable as the No. 1 signal-caller," Sallee said. "The Eagles' combination of quarterback Thomas Castellanos and running back Kye Robichaux are capable of making life difficult for opposing defensive coordinators as well. Weather won't be an issue at Fenway Park, so don't expect sloppy play." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

