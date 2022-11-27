Five Power Five jobs are now open in the 2022 cycle after Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after 12 seasons in Palo Alto, California. Shaw leaves as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record and a universally respected figure in college football but now the Cardinal vacancy has emerged as one of the most interesting openings of the carousel.
Stanford becomes the third Pac-12 job to open and the first Power Five vacancy since Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween. Harsin made six coaches fired before the month of November, tying the same vast number as the 2021 season. Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the first coach pink-slipped, and things have only spiraled from there. Georgia Tech and Colorado made changes after Geoff Collins and Karl Dorrell, respectively, led their teams to historically miserable starts.
Arizona State then ultimately fired Herm Edwards amid a 1-3 start and ongoing NCAA investigation. Meanwhile, Paul Chryst was off to a 2-3 start at Wisconsin for the third straight season and coming off a 34-10 loss to an Illinois team led by former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.
Arizona State ultimately hired rising Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for the role. Dillingham, 32, is the youngest head coach in FBS football. Nebraska went to the NFL ranks and nabbed recently fired Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, a turnaround artist at Baylor and Temple. More coaching hires could be coming soon as the regular season has come to a close.
Part of firing a coach midseason is attempting to get to the market early. It can work out in a big way, like USC having weeks to orchestrate poaching Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. However, the postseason market is now starting to open with Shaw leaving his post at Stanford. If last year is any indication, the poaching season could lead to a whole new round of openings.
That in mind, and with the carousel off to an early start yet again, let's have a look at the best Power Five coach openings on the heels of Stanford coming open.
|Outside of Ohio State, no program in the Big Ten has won more consistently over the past 30 years than Wisconsin. Between 1998 and 2019, Wisconsin produced 16 AP Top 25 finishes, 12 double-digit win seasons and seven top 10 rankings. Gary Andersen left of his own accord after two years, but each of the last four coaches served at least seven years in Madison, Wisconsin. It's rare to find a combination of historic success, strong administrative buy-in and patience, and a massive payday coming in the form of the Big Ten's new television contract should only make the job more attractive. One complication heading forward could be whether the Badgers' sweetheart division setup will go away with the introduction of UCLA and USC, but Wisconsin is a strong enough program to withstand the changes. Wisconsin isn't a Tier 1 job, but it's right at the top of Tier 2.
|Auburn ranks as perhaps the most mercurial job in all of college football. It's been proven there's legitimate national championship upside at this program; the Tigers have appeared in a pair of national title game since 2010. Whomever takes over the program also must contend with Alabama and Georgia as their chief rivals -- perhaps the most unwinnable scenario in college football -- along with a terminally dysfunctional administration and booster corps. Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in the next three years, which will only make the Auburn job more difficult. However, the combination of money and upside in the SEC recruiting footprint ensures the job will be attractive. The question just remains: How attractive?
|The last time Stanford made an external coaching hire was 2006 when the program plucked a former NFL player with just three years of collegiate coaching experience from San Diego to take over the program. Jim Harbaugh and his protege David Shaw could not have worked out better, but Shaw's resignation on Nov. 27 leaves the Cardinal in a difficult position. Stanford has all the money and prestige in the world to attract a quality coach, but any leader will have to work through exceedingly stringent academic standards. After a 6-18 record over the past two seasons, any candidate will have to gauge Stanford's commitment to major college football, especially in the era of NIL and post-Pac-12 realignment. The upside is high, but Stanford is one of the toughest jobs in the country.
|If the Geoff Collins era was any indication, sitting in the middle of downtown Atlanta and throwing Waffle House logos on merchandise isn't enough to get recruits to campus. Georgia Tech compares more favorably to Stanford and Duke due to the academic prestige and requirements in order to get recruits into the school than the SEC and ACC programs in the Southeast it has to recruit against. The most successful period in recent memory came while running the triple-option under Paul Johnson and opting not to compete in the rough-and-tumble SEC recruiting footprint. Whomever takes over this job has their hands full trying to choose a long-term identity.
|Colorado boasts a great campus right in one of the most beautiful areas in the country. Unfortunately, all the great attractions around Boulder manifest in tenuous, at best, football investment. Colorado ranked last among public schools in the Pac-12 in athletic spending during the 2020-21 school year. Just three years ago, the Buffaloes lost a coach to Michigan State after one season. There's no proven recruiting grounds or pathway to success at Colorado, and that has been firmly reflected in the ability to acquire and retain coaching talent.