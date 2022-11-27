Five Power Five jobs are now open in the 2022 cycle after Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after 12 seasons in Palo Alto, California. Shaw leaves as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record and a universally respected figure in college football but now the Cardinal vacancy has emerged as one of the most interesting openings of the carousel.

Stanford becomes the third Pac-12 job to open and the first Power Five vacancy since Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was fired on Halloween. Harsin made six coaches fired before the month of November, tying the same vast number as the 2021 season. Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the first coach pink-slipped, and things have only spiraled from there. Georgia Tech and Colorado made changes after Geoff Collins and Karl Dorrell, respectively, led their teams to historically miserable starts.

Arizona State then ultimately fired Herm Edwards amid a 1-3 start and ongoing NCAA investigation. Meanwhile, Paul Chryst was off to a 2-3 start at Wisconsin for the third straight season and coming off a 34-10 loss to an Illinois team led by former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

Arizona State ultimately hired rising Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for the role. Dillingham, 32, is the youngest head coach in FBS football. Nebraska went to the NFL ranks and nabbed recently fired Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, a turnaround artist at Baylor and Temple. More coaching hires could be coming soon as the regular season has come to a close.

Part of firing a coach midseason is attempting to get to the market early. It can work out in a big way, like USC having weeks to orchestrate poaching Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. However, the postseason market is now starting to open with Shaw leaving his post at Stanford. If last year is any indication, the poaching season could lead to a whole new round of openings.

That in mind, and with the carousel off to an early start yet again, let's have a look at the best Power Five coach openings on the heels of Stanford coming open.