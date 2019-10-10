College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, 2019: Penn State covers against Iowa

The Week 7 college football schedule features several high-profile matchups like No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (+10.5) in the 2019 Red River Showdown played at the Cotton Bowl, No. 5 LSU hosting No. 7 Florida (+13.5) in a crossover battle with major implications on the SEC standings, and No. 1 Alabama traveling to No. 24 Texas A&M (+17) in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS showdown. With those games and dozens of others on the schedule, you'll want some expert help to identify the best bets before locking in your own Week 7 college football picks. With that in mind, be sure to see the top college football predictions and Week 7 college football best bets from handicapping guru Barrett Sallee, given the blistering run he's on at SportsLine.

No. 10 Penn State (-3.5) is favored on the road against No. 17 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes missed a golden opportunity last week against Michigan, wasting an impressive defensive performance in a 10-3 final. Iowa held Michigan to just 267 yards of total offense, but the Hawkeyes turned it over four times and committed eight penalties in the loss.

The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, have been rolling over opponents, winning by an average of 31.5 points per game. This will be Penn State's first matchup against a ranked opponent, but the Nittany Lions have held their two other Big Ten foes to an average of just 3.5 points per game. Sallee likes them to go on the road and get a big win in this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

"There seems to be one game per season in which the magic of Kinnick Stadium takes over and the Hawkeyes produce an All-Everything performance," Sallee told SportsLine. "This won't be that game. The Nittany Lions' front seven will force Nate Stanley into even more mistakes and their dynamic offense will pull away in the second half."

