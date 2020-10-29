With only one matchup between ranked opponents -- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 18 Penn State (+12) -- on the Week 9 college football schedule, there are some large spreads bettors will need to consider. The latest Week 9 college football odds from William Hill list top-ranked Clemson as a 31-point favorite against Boston College. No. 2 Alabama is also laying 31 points against Mississippi State, while No. 4 Notre Dame is -20 against Georgia Tech.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 8 of the 2020 college football season on a 55-31 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 9: He likes the UCF Knights (-2.5) to cover at Houston in a 2 p.m. ET kickoff in the AAC. The Knights have lost two of their last three, but Sallee isn't confident that Houston will be able to keep up in this matchup.

He is especially pointing to Houston's 43-26 loss to BYU a couple weeks back. In that game, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 40 yards on the ground.

"The Cougars got lit up like a Christmas tree two games ago when they faced BYU," Sallee told SportsLine. "I guarantee you that Knights coach Josh Heupel has examined that in great detail. Why? Because his quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, is one of the most dynamic players in the country. Houston won't be able to keep pace in what will be a track meet -- AAC style."

