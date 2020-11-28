Two of three remaining undefeated teams in the MAC will square off on Saturday when Buffalo plays host to Kent State on CBS Sports Network to highlight the network's holiday slate that spans three days and includes five games. The action begins Friday night with a battle of teams from The Great Lake State and concludes Saturday night when Navy hosts Memphis.

But the headliner arguably comes early on Saturday, when Buffalo and Kent State square off. The teams are tied atop the league's East division standings at 3-0 at the halfway point of the MAC's conference-only schedule, and they can ill-afford to lose if they hope to appear in the MAC Championship Game on Dec. 18.

The projected point total of 68 suggests it will be a high-scoring affair as do the recent results of both teams. The Golden Flashes are averaging 52.7 points per game and 616 yards per game. Buffalo is averaging 44.3 points and a comparatively meager 461 yards per game.

Kent State vs. Buffalo

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: Noon ET

Location: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: After 11 losing seasons in 12 years, Kent State made it back to 7-6 last season under second-year coach Sean Lewis. Now Lewis has guided the Golden Flashes to a 3-0 start with some explosive offense. Kent State put up 69 points against Akron on Nov. 17 and 62 against Bowling Green on Nov. 10. That offense will be tested against a 3-0 Buffalo team that has yet to allow more than 400 yards in a game. The Bulls aren't bad offensively, either, as they have scored 40 or more in all three of their games.

Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: FAU is not in the headlines as much now that the entertaining Lane Kiffin is no longer its head coach. But the Owls have quietly put together a 5-1 start under Willie Taggart as the former Oregon and Florida State coach has started his redemption tour with a splash. FAU's only loss came on the road against undefeated Marshall. No one has scored more than 20 points against the FAU defense, which is coordinated by former South Florida coach Jim Leavitt. MTSU's defense, by contrast, has been bad during the team's 3-6 start. But the Blue Raiders have won two of their past three games.

Memphis vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: The high-flying Memphis offense could have a field day against a Navy defense that allowed a combined 88 points to SMU and Houston in its last two games. But the Midshipmen have not played since Oct. 31, so they've had plenty of time to prepare for the Tigers, who have gone through some defensive woes of their own. Both teams are 3-2 in the AAC and play vastly different styles, which should make this an entertaining battle in which defense will be optional.