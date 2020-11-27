|
Central Michigan scores 25 in 4th quarter, beats EMU 31-23
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Lew Nichols III had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs and finished with a career-high 196 yards rushing, and Central Michigan scored 25 points in the final quarter to beat Eastern Michigan 31-23 on Friday night.
Nichols scored from the 9 and 1 to cap long drives, and Marshall Meeder made a 21-yard field goal with 2:31 to play to give Central Michigan (3-1, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) a 24-23 lead.
Devonni Reed intercepted a Preston Hutchinson tipped pass on Eastern Michigan's (0-4, 0-4) next possession. Kobe Lewis scored on a 9-yard touchdown run three plays later for the Chippewas with 1:43 remaining.
Nichols had 29 carries and Lewis added 106 yards rushing on 18 carries. Meeder kicked field goals from the 51 and 29 in the first quarter.
Hutchinson was 23 of 37 for 365 yards passing, threw three interceptions and added 57 yards on the ground. Hutchinson had a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and broke loose for a 20-yard TD run midway through the second.
L. Nichols III
7 RB
196 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
P. Hutchinson
10 QB
365 PaYds, 3 INTs, 57 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|22
|Rushing
|19
|6
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|553
|439
|Total Plays
|94
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|318
|74
|Rush Attempts
|57
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|235
|365
|Comp. - Att.
|24-37
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.0
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|42
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-42
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|235
|PASS YDS
|365
|318
|RUSH YDS
|74
|553
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|14/20
|118
|0
|1
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|9/15
|62
|0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1/1
|55
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|29
|196
|2
|36
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|18
|106
|1
|31
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|5
|18
|0
|6
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|7
|0
|7
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Dixon 15 WR
|D. Dixon
|4
|3
|83
|0
|55
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|9
|5
|46
|0
|16
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|6
|4
|36
|0
|18
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|7
|7
|36
|0
|9
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|5
|3
|26
|0
|10
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
M. Hegewald 46 TE
|M. Hegewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|6-3
|0.0
|0
M. Diallo 26 DL
|M. Diallo
|6-0
|2.0
|0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|4-7
|0.0
|0
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|4-2
|0.0
|1
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|4-1
|0.0
|1
G. Kreski 4 DB
|G. Kreski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|4-2
|0.0
|0
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
T. Brown 59 DL
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Bristol 10 DL
|J. Bristol
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
B. Edwards 0 DB
|B. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hill 6 DB
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Kent 19 DB
|D. Kent
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|3/3
|51
|2/2
|11
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|2
|52.0
|1
|64
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|24.0
|29
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|23/37
|365
|0
|3
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|15
|57
|2
|20
T. Bess III 30 RB
|T. Bess III
|2
|16
|0
|10
S. Evans 34 RB
|S. Evans
|9
|7
|0
|4
B. Dooley 77 OL
|B. Dooley
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|10
|8
|100
|0
|32
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|8
|6
|91
|0
|27
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|2
|2
|86
|0
|79
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|4
|2
|60
|0
|43
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|12-0
|0.0
|0
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|10-7
|0.0
|0
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|10-2
|0.0
|0
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|9-3
|0.0
|0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|9-4
|0.0
|0
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|4-2
|0.0
|0
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
M. Haney 97 DL
|M. Haney
|3-3
|0.0
|0
E. Williams 36 DB
|E. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Nowling 39 DB
|K. Nowling
|1-1
|0.0
|0
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. McNeal 19 DB
|M. McNeal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|0-1
|0.0
|1
M. Smith Jr. 57 DL
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|0-4
|0.0
|0
D. Brooks 96 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Stagner 58 DL
|C. Stagner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|3/3
|34
|2/2
|11
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|2
|47.0
|2
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|3
|23.3
|35
|0
D. Smith 33 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|16.0
|20
|0
J. Getzinger Jr. 83 TE
|J. Getzinger Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 37 for 29 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(14:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 38 for 1 yard (26-M.Diallo6-D.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 38(14:21 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to EMC 39 for 1 yard (3-A.McCoy71-R.Stuart).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 39(13:37 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 49 for 10 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(13:16 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at CMC 8 for 43 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - EMICH 8(12:36 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to CMC 3 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 3(12:03 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:58 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 29 for 29 yards (8-T.Peavy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(11:51 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 35 for 6 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 35(11:25 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to EMC 47 for 18 yards (17-M.Lee).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(11:07 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 44 for 3 yards (10-T.Speights32-T.Myrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 44(10:36 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 44(10:29 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 33 for 11 yards (10-T.Speights32-T.Myrick).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(10:10 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 34 for -1 yard (10-T.Speights).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 34(9:34 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to EMC 37 for -3 yards (55-J.Ramirez17-M.Lee).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - CMICH 37(8:51 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 32 for 5 yards (29-K.Shine32-T.Myrick).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - CMICH 32(8:10 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 60 yards from CMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 40 for 35 yards (3-A.McCoy6-D.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(7:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 45 for 5 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 45(7:21 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to CMC 45 for 10 yards (17-G.Douglas5-D.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(6:44 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to CMC 41 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(6:44 - 1st) 30-T.Bess to CMC 39 FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). 3-A.McCoy to CMC 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(6:49 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at CMC 48 for 9 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 48(6:36 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 47 for 5 yards (29-K.Shine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(6:21 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(6:17 - 1st) 10-D.Richardson complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to EMC 39 for 8 yards (6-A.LaFleur93-J.Crawford).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 39(5:50 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 34 for 5 yards (98-W.Scott99-T.Rush).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(5:36 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 29 for 5 yards (29-K.Shine5-K.Hernandez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 29(5:11 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 23 for 6 yards (6-A.LaFleur17-M.Lee).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 23(4:46 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 20 for 3 yards (10-T.Speights5-K.Hernandez).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 20(4:19 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 11 for 9 yards (32-T.Myrick97-M.Haney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(3:56 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to EMC 5 for 6 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 5(3:33 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to EMC End Zone for 5 yards. Penalty on CMC 44-H.Buczkowski Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 2.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 12(3:12 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 10 for 2 yards (32-T.Myrick99-T.Rush).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 10(2:51 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to EMC 11 for -1 yard (93-J.Crawford32-T.Myrick).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 11(2:15 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 1st) 64-M.Meeder kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 33-D.Smith to EMC 28 for 12 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(2:06 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 46 for 18 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(1:44 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to CMC 22 for 32 yards (7-R.Bowens25-D.McNary).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(1:23 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to CMC 20 for 2 yards (59-T.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 20(0:40 - 1st) 34-S.Evans to CMC 16 for 4 yards (71-R.Stuart13-T.Hairston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 16(0:04 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Odukoya.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - EMICH 16(15:00 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(14:56 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 6 yards (90-G.Trueman97-M.Haney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(14:24 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 33 for 2 yards (10-T.Speights12-J.Hubbard).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 33(13:43 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 41 for 8 yards (55-J.Ramirez).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(13:18 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to EMC 4 for 55 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CMICH 4(12:43 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 1 FUMBLES (6-A.LaFleur). to the EMC End Zone downed by 32-T.Myrick touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(12:36 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to EMC 17 for -3 yards (26-M.Diallo13-T.Hairston).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - EMICH 17(12:12 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 34 for 17 yards (8-T.Brown5-D.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(11:54 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to EMC 38 for 4 yards (59-T.Brown17-G.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 38(11:07 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 38(11:01 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 38(10:56 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 50 yards from EMC 38 to CMC 12 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(10:49 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 13 for 1 yard (17-M.Lee98-W.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 13(10:19 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 13(10:15 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for 7 yards (39-K.Nowling).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 20(9:35 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 64 yards from CMC 20. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 21 for 5 yards (37-R.Sturkey).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(9:22 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 29 for 8 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 29(8:38 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 23 for -6 yards (26-M.Diallo).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - EMICH 23(7:55 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 35 for 12 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(7:25 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(7:19 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 48 for 13 yards (5-D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(7:01 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Evans.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 48(6:55 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to CMC 34 for 18 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(6:42 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to CMC 20 for 14 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(6:20 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 56 yards from EMC 35 out of bounds at the CMC 9.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(6:02 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 39 for 4 yards (90-G.Trueman57-M.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 39(5:37 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 7 yards (36-E.Williams55-J.Ramirez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(5:14 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(5:08 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 47 for 1 yard (32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 47(4:39 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at EMC 48 for 5 yards (29-K.Shine).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 48(4:06 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 40 yards from EMC 48 out of bounds at the EMC 8.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 8(3:58 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 14 for 6 yards (5-D.Reed13-T.Hairston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 14(3:31 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 14(3:25 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to EMC 21 for 7 yards (2-W.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(3:00 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to EMC 21 for no gain (5-D.Reed3-A.McCoy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 21(2:30 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 34-S.Evans. 34-S.Evans to EMC 26 for 5 yards (13-T.Hairston3-A.McCoy).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 26(2:21 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 31 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(1:56 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 31(1:53 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 31(1:48 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 48 for 17 yards (25-D.McNary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(1:17 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 34-S.Evans. 34-S.Evans to CMC 49 for 3 yards (25-D.McNary).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 49(1:11 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 49(1:05 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 49(0:58 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 44 yards from CMC 49 to CMC 5 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 5(0:51 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 21 for 16 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(0:46 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights32-T.Myrick).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 27(0:38 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 34 for 7 yards (97-M.Haney6-A.LaFleur).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(0:28 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to CMC 38 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 38(0:21 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to EMC 47 for 15 yards (11-I.Watson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(0:13 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson spikes the ball at EMC 47 for no gain.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(0:12 - 2nd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Hubbard at EMC 22. 12-J.Hubbard to EMC 35 for 13 yards (76-B.Raimann).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 34 for 32 yards (38-C.Ryland). Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at CMC 21.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(14:52 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick92-A.Merritt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 17(14:27 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 20(14:00 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 24 for 4 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(13:41 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Dixon. Penalty on EMC 32-T.Myrick Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(13:35 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 34 for no gain (92-A.Merritt58-C.Stagner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 34(13:06 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 34(12:59 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 15-D.Dixon. 15-D.Dixon to CMC 47 for 13 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(12:30 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols pushed ob at EMC 22 for 31 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(12:01 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson pushed ob at EMC 18 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 18(11:36 - 3rd) 10-D.Richardson scrambles to EMC 11 FUMBLES (5-K.Hernandez). 29-K.Shine to EMC 11 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(11:23 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to EMC 28 for 17 yards (0-B.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(11:04 - 3rd) 34-S.Evans to EMC 28 for no gain (8-T.Brown13-T.Hairston).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 28(10:44 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Reid at EMC 44. 2-W.Reid pushed ob at EMC 18 for 26 yards (10-P.Hutchinson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 18(10:33 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 18(10:30 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 16 for 2 yards (97-M.Haney6-A.LaFleur).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 16(9:54 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to EMC 7 for 9 yards (10-T.Speights96-D.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - CMICH 7(9:42 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 76-B.Raimann Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(9:42 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock to EMC 19 for 3 yards (5-K.Hernandez32-T.Myrick).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 19(8:55 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to EMC 9 for 10 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - CMICH 9(8:41 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 5 for 4 yards (92-A.Merritt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 5(8:14 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 46-M.Hegewald.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 5(8:10 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at EMC 1 for 4 yards (17-M.Lee).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 1(8:05 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock to EMC 1 for no gain (5-K.Hernandez).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 1(7:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 5 for 4 yards (10-J.Bristol).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 5(7:32 - 3rd) 34-S.Evans to EMC 6 for 1 yard (10-J.Bristol3-A.McCoy).
|+79 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 6(6:55 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon to CMC 15 for 79 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(6:30 - 3rd) 34-S.Evans to CMC 17 for -2 yards (26-M.Diallo13-T.Hairston).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - EMICH 17(5:53 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to CMC 1 for 16 yards (5-D.Reed2-W.Reid).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - EMICH 1(5:36 - 3rd) Team penalty on EMC False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 1. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - EMICH 6(5:12 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams. Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Pass interference 4 yards enforced at CMC 6. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 2 - EMICH 2(5:08 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to CMC 7 for -5 yards (26-M.Diallo13-T.Hairston).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 7(4:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at CMC 14 for -7 yards (26-M.Diallo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - EMICH 14(3:52 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 33-D.Smith. 33-D.Smith to CMC 14 for no gain (25-D.McNary).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - EMICH 14(3:11 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(3:07 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law pushed ob at CMC 32 for 7 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 32(2:49 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 45 for 13 yards (9-C.Flowers39-K.Nowling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(2:37 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs ob at EMC 49 for 6 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 49(2:14 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 38 for 11 yards (19-M.McNeal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(1:53 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Wilson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 38(1:48 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 31 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick55-J.Ramirez).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 31(1:21 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 27 for 4 yards (55-J.Ramirez98-W.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(1:01 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 22 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick93-J.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 22(0:33 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 69-D.Motowski False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 27(0:26 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 27(0:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law pushed ob at EMC 18 for 9 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 18(0:04 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 15 for 3 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 15(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 15(14:55 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 15(14:51 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to EMC 9 for 6 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 9(14:07 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(14:02 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 45 yards from CMC 35. 33-D.Smith to EMC 40 for 20 yards (6-D.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(13:55 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 2-T.Odukoya. 2-T.Odukoya runs ob at EMC 47 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 47(13:24 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to CMC 46 for 7 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(13:00 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to CMC 40 for 6 yards (4-G.Kreski13-T.Hairston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 40(12:15 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to CMC 37 for 3 yards (4-G.Kreski).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 37(11:38 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to CMC 35 for 2 yards (34-A.Siddiq17-G.Douglas).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(11:09 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue to CMC 8 for 27 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - EMICH 8(10:33 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to CMC 8 for no gain (4-G.Kreski71-R.Stuart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 8(9:57 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles to CMC 5 for 3 yards (45-J.Whiteside25-D.McNary).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 5(9:21 - 4th) 77-B.Dooley to CMC 11 for -6 yards (25-D.McNary). Team penalty on EMC Illegal formation declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - EMICH 11(9:04 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(8:59 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 31 for 6 yards (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 31(8:34 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 50-J.Kimbrough False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 31. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 26(8:31 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan pushed ob at CMC 35 for 9 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(8:15 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 42 for 7 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 42(7:54 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 44 for 2 yards (97-M.Haney10-T.Speights).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 44(7:28 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 46 for 2 yards (32-T.Myrick97-M.Haney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(7:10 - 4th) 12-T.Brock scrambles to EMC 48 for 6 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 48(6:42 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols pushed ob at EMC 12 for 36 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 12(6:25 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 5 for 7 yards (36-E.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 5(5:56 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 4 for 1 yard (5-K.Hernandez99-T.Rush).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 4(5:30 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 3 for 1 yard (6-A.LaFleur99-T.Rush).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 3(5:03 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 1 for 2 yards (10-T.Speights5-K.Hernandez).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CMICH 1(4:38 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 61 yards from CMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 10 for 6 yards (6-D.Hill24-D.Bracy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(4:30 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 13 for 3 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 13(4:23 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 7 FUMBLES. 13-T.Hairston to EMC 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - CMICH 7(4:18 - 4th) 12-T.Brock to EMC 4 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 4(3:51 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 2 for 2 yards (6-A.LaFleur5-K.Hernandez).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 2(3:14 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to EMC 3 for -1 yard (6-A.LaFleur92-A.Merritt).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 3(2:35 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(2:26 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 5-D.Reed Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at EMC 32. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(2:26 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 40 for 7 yards (32-T.Myrick10-T.Speights).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 40(2:19 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to EMC 9 for 31 yards (29-K.Shine17-M.Lee).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CMICH 9(1:49 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 4th) 64-M.Meeder kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at EMC 35 for 19 yards (6-D.Hill).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(1:36 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs ob at EMC 44 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 44(1:31 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 44(1:24 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 44 for no gain (13-T.Hairston8-T.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 44(1:12 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 45 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(1:00 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-D.Kent at CMC 46. 19-D.Kent runs ob at EMC 38 for 16 yards.
