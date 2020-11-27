|
|
|STNFRD
|CAL
Stanford takes back Axe trophy, beats Cal 24-23 in Big Game
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Stanford players danced, hooted and hollered on California's home turf in Memorial Stadium. The Cardinal came together and posed for a group photo in front of card stunts in the bleachers above featuring a message ''Our axe'' that came from the opposing side.
They cradled the actual axe trophy that was now theirs again.
''It was awesome,'' quarterback Davis Mills said. ''There's been emotions this whole week.''
Austin Jones ran for a pair of short touchdowns, Mills threw for 205 yards and a TD, and Stanford blocked a would-be tying extra point in the final minute to take back The Axe by beating Bay Area rival Cal 24-23 in the Big Game on Friday.
Stanford special teams did a little bit of everything - capitalizing on a muffed punt, blocking a field goal moments before halftime, then Thomas Booker getting an elbow on Dario Longhetto's PAT attempt at the end for an impressive showing by a unit that has been a focal point during this strange season.
''We have the talent to influence games on special teams,'' coach David Shaw said. ''It was great to see it happen today.''
Christopher Brown Jr. had run for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining and Cal opted to try for a PAT rather than a two-point conversion.
''We felt good about going to overtime. Obviously it was the wrong decision, and I own that 100%,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''There's a lot of pain and frustration that we didn't play better. We had multiple opportunities to win the game and we didn't get it done.''
The Cardinal spoiled Cal's long-awaited home opener - it had been scheduled for Nov. 7 against Washington but that game got canceled because of a positive coronavirus test on the Bears.
This marked the first time both Cal and Stanford were winless coming into the game, and they also had never previously faced off on a Friday.
Michael Wilson had 88 yards on seven catches with a touchdown for Stanford (1-2), playing for the first time in nearly two weeks after last week's scheduled home game against Washington State got canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test among the Cougars.
This marked just the second game for Mills, held out of the season-opening loss at Oregon on Nov. 7 for what wound up to be a testing protocol mistake later acknowledged by the Pac-12.
The Cardinal had a nine-game Big Game winning streak snapped last season with a 24-20 home loss. They are now 9-1 in the rivalry under 10th-year coach Shaw. Once the clock expired, the celebrating began in earnest.
''They earned it last year. They took it from us,'' Stanford linebacker Curtis Robinson said. ''Anxious to get that photo.''
Jones ran for a 2-yard touchdown that put Stanford ahead early in the third but the Golden Bears (0-3) answered right back to tie it on Nikko Remigio's 3-yard TD reception from Chase Garbers set up by Damien Moore's 54-yard burst.
Garbers led Cal to the end zone on its opening drive, capped by a 7-yard touchdown throw to Kekoa Crawford, but the Bears couldn't quite pull off back-to-back Big Game victories.
''Unacceptable. Special teams is literally a simple technique that we have to execute with great effort and we are having issues there,'' Wilcox said.
Brown kept things interesting, rushing 15 yards on third-and-10 from the 19 in the final two minutes that made it first-and-goal before his scoring run three plays later. He is still limited by an injury.
Garbers completed his initial seven passes while Mills began 8 for 10 and hit Wilson on an 11-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter that sent the teams into halftime notched at 10-all.
''It's definitely difficult to get off to an 0-3 start,'' Garbers said. ''We have nothing to lose now.''
TONER'S LEG
After missing all four of his field-goal tries in the defeat at Oregon, Jet Toner has been a perfect 4 of 4 since. He kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first play of second quarter.
STEALING A GLIMPSE
More than 50 people hiked up Tightwad Hill for a view of the game despite school officials urging fans not to be on the hill given the pandemic.
Cal announced the popular viewing spot for those without a ticket because you can see down into Memorial Stadium from Charter Hill would be off limits.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal committed to being better on special teams and more effective in the third quarter after a 35-32 home loss to Colorado on Nov. 14. They delivered a stellar performance, highlighted by Booker's late block. ''I felt like the entire day we were getting pretty good pressure,'' Booker said. Salim Turner-Muhammad forced a fumble by Marcel Dancy that Booker recovered. Then Mills' 33-yard completion to Wilson set up the go-ahead score by Jones early in the third. ... Stanford improved to 23-12 under Shaw following a loss. The Cardinal deferred for the first time under Shaw after winning the toss.
Cal: Redshirt sophomore defensive end JH Tevis had his first two career sacks in the first half. The Cal defense limited the Cardinal to 19 yards rushing in the opening two quarters after coming into the game allowing 5.3 yards per carry. ... Moore's 54-yard run was the team's longest play from scrimmage this year and since Brown ran the same distance in Cal's 35-20 win over Illinois in the Redbox bowl last Dec. 30. ... Crawford scored his second touchdown of the season and fourth of his career.
UP NEXT
Stanford: At Washington next Saturday.
Cal: Hosts Oregon next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. Jones
20 RB
85 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 6 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
C. Garbers
7 QB
151 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 51 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|300
|392
|Total Plays
|67
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|241
|Rush Attempts
|35
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|205
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-75
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-37.6
|6-40.8
|Return Yards
|6
|-12
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1--12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|24/32
|205
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|21
|85
|2
|8
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|6
|24
|0
|11
|
I. Sanders 0 QB
|I. Sanders
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|6
|-17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|10
|7
|88
|1
|33
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|6
|6
|71
|0
|24
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|6
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Humphreys 83 WR
|J. Humphreys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Smith 22 RB
|E. Smith
|3
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 29 RB
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 23 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 21 RB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jorgensen 29 S
|S. Jorgensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 11 P
|R. Sanborn
|8
|37.6
|4
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|19/29
|151
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|10
|121
|0
|54
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|13
|51
|0
|22
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|7
|42
|0
|23
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|4
|26
|1
|15
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|9
|5
|52
|1
|14
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|5
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|3
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
T. Clark 80 WR
|T. Clark
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 S
|E. Hicks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/2
|24
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 37 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|40.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|-12.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 48 for 23 yards (3-M.Antoine30-L.Damuni).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 48(14:24 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to STA 44 for 8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAL 44(13:41 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to STA 45 for -1 yard (30-L.Damuni21-K.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAL 45(12:57 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to STA 39 for 6 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 39(12:23 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to STA 23 for 16 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 23(11:49 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 28-D.Moore. 28-D.Moore to STA 13 for 10 yards (30-L.Damuni11-T.Keck).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 13(11:17 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to STA 7 for 6 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 7(10:40 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:32 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko pushed ob at STA 27 for 2 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(10:04 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 30 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 30(9:27 - 1st) 0-I.Sanders to STA 35 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(9:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(8:56 - 1st) Penalty on STA 5-C.Wedington False start 5 yards enforced at STA 35. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - STNFRD 30(8:56 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 23-R.Johnson. 23-R.Johnson to STA 41 for 11 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 41(8:18 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 43 for 16 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(7:51 - 1st) 15-D.Mills sacked at CAL 45 for -2 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - STNFRD 45(7:13 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 39 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 39(6:33 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 39(6:27 - 1st) 20-R.Sanborn punts 32 yards from CAL 39 Downed at the CAL 7.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 7(6:19 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 3 for -4 yards (34-T.Booker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CAL 3(5:37 - 1st) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 3 for no gain (34-T.Booker10-J.Fox).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAL 3(4:55 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles pushed ob at CAL 13 for 10 yards (30-L.Damuni29-C.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAL 13(4:34 - 1st) 37-J.Sheahan punts 50 yards from CAL 13. 4-M.Wilson pushed ob at STA 43 for 6 yards (32-D.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(4:24 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 47 for 4 yards (7-C.Anusiem90-B.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 47(3:47 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 48 for 1 yard (3-E.Hicks).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 48(3:06 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 40 for 12 yards (3-E.Hicks20-J.Drayden).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(2:35 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 16 for 24 yards (55-M.Iosefa26-C.Woodson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(1:57 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-E.Smith. 22-E.Smith to CAL 11 for 5 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 11(1:14 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to CAL 9 for 2 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 9(0:33 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to CAL 9 for no gain (19-C.Goode3-E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CAL 9(15:00 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:55 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 25 for no gain (90-G.Reid10-J.Fox).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 25(14:19 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 24 for -1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 11 - CAL 24(13:43 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 46 for 22 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(13:06 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore pushed ob at STA 45 for 9 yards (21-J.Woods). Penalty on STA 11-T.Keck Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at STA 45.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(12:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at STA 14 for 16 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 14(12:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at STA 18 for -4 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAL 18(11:16 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to STA 17 for 1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - CAL 17(10:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford pushed ob at STA 7 for 10 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CAL 7(10:19 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 9-O.St.Brown. 9-O.St.Brown runs ob at STA 32 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 32(9:42 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 36 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng20-J.Drayden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(9:01 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 40 for 4 yards (44-Z.Johnson32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 40(8:15 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 40 for no gain (24-C.Bynum).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 40(7:39 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to STA 40 for no gain (55-M.Iosefa90-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 40(7:08 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 41 yards from STA 40 to CAL 19 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio. Team penalty on CAL Illegal substitution declined.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(6:59 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 11 for -8 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - CAL 11(6:18 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - CAL 11(6:14 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to CAL 22 for 11 yards (21-K.Williamson32-J.McGill).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 22(5:41 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 40 yards from CAL 22 to STA 38 fair catch by 5-C.Wedington.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(5:33 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills to STA 45 for 7 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 45(4:57 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 45(4:52 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 39 for -6 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - STNFRD 39(4:20 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 33 yards from STA 39. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 28 FUMBLES. 34-T.Booker to CAL 16 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(4:06 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 16(4:00 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 11 for 5 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - STNFRD 11(3:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(3:09 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 24 for -1 yard (2-C.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAL 24(3:01 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 27 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAL 27(2:57 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 33 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CAL 33(2:48 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 38 yards from CAL 33 to STA 29 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(2:41 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 35 for 6 yards (3-E.Hicks8-K.Deng).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 35(2:15 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to STA 39 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(1:55 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 36 for -3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - STNFRD 36(1:45 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills sacked at STA 28 for -8 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 21 - STNFRD 28(1:39 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to STA 31 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng90-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - STNFRD 31(0:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 39 yards from STA 31 out of bounds at the CAL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(0:46 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 47 for 17 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 47(0:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk pushed ob at STA 42 for 11 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(0:29 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to STA 30 for 12 yards (30-L.Damuni17-K.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(0:20 - 2nd) spikes the ball at STA 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 30(0:19 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CAL 30(0:13 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford. Penalty on STA 28-S.Turner-Muhammad Pass interference 15 yards enforced at STA 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 15(0:08 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - CAL 15(0:03 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto 32 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 2-C.Robinson. 37-J.Sheahan to STA 26 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35. 5-C.Wedington to STA 24 for 24 yards (33-M.Jernigan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(14:54 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 28 for 4 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 28(14:24 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 3 yards (8-K.Deng).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 31(14:00 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - STNFRD 31(13:22 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 47 yards from STA 31 to CAL 22 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 22(13:15 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 27 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 27(12:35 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 31 for 4 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 31(12:03 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 41 FUMBLES (28-S.Turner-Muhammad). 34-T.Booker to CAL 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(11:57 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to CAL 8 for 33 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(11:32 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 2 for 6 yards (51-B.Antzoulatos).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 2(11:00 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(10:57 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark to CAL 34 for 9 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 34(10:30 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to STA 12 for 54 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 12(10:13 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to STA 11 for 1 yard (3-M.Antoine).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 11(9:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at STA 6 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 6(9:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to STA 3 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAL 3(9:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(9:13 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 6 yards (90-B.Johnson47-J.Tevis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 31(8:38 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 22-E.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 31(8:34 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 31(8:30 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 49 yards from STA 31 to CAL 20 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(8:23 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 25 for 5 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 25(7:43 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 29 for 4 yards (23-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAL 29(7:02 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 29 for no gain (17-K.Kelly).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAL 29(6:27 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 42 yards from CAL 29 to STA 29 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(6:19 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 37 for 8 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 37(5:46 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko INTERCEPTED by 32-D.Scott at STA 18. 32-D.Scott to STA 18 for no gain (13-S.Fehoko). Penalty on CAL 3-E.Hicks Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 37. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(5:31 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 36 for 17 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(5:31 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 30 for 6 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 30(4:22 - 3rd) 8-N.Peat to CAL 19 for 11 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(3:42 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 83-J.Humphreys. 83-J.Humphreys to CAL 13 for 6 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 13(3:12 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to CAL 10 for 3 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 10(2:33 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to CAL 8 for 2 yards (90-B.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(1:59 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 22 for 22 yards (30-L.Damuni9-N.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 22(1:44 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 25 for 3 yards (10-J.Fox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 25(1:03 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CAL 25(0:57 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 17 for -8 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CAL 17(0:24 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 43 yards from CAL 17 to STA 40 fair catch by 4-M.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(0:17 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 46 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 46(15:00 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 22-E.Smith. 22-E.Smith to STA 44 for -2 yards (44-Z.Johnson20-J.Drayden).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 44(14:22 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 48 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(13:47 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 40 for 8 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 40(13:20 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 33 for 7 yards (51-B.Antzoulatos8-K.Deng).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(12:40 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 26 for 7 yards (24-C.Bynum26-C.Woodson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - STNFRD 26(12:01 - 4th) 8-N.Peat to CAL 24 for 2 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - STNFRD 24(11:26 - 4th) 8-N.Peat to CAL 5 for 19 yards (32-D.Scott). Penalty on STA 78-M.Hinton Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - STNFRD 34(10:55 - 4th) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - STNFRD 34(10:46 - 4th) 20-R.Sanborn punts 30 yards from CAL 34 Downed at the CAL 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 4(10:38 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 4(10:34 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 17 for 13 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 17(10:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 17(9:53 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles runs ob at CAL 23 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAL 23(9:20 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 23 for no gain (91-T.Schaffer).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CAL 23(8:51 - 4th) 37-J.Sheahan punts 32 yards from CAL 23 out of bounds at the STA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(8:44 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 46 for 1 yard (3-E.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 46(8:04 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 48 for 6 yards (32-D.Scott8-K.Deng).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 48(7:23 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to CAL 39 for 9 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(6:42 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 33 for 6 yards (90-B.Johnson55-M.Iosefa).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 33(5:56 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to CAL 32 for 1 yard (47-J.Tevis90-B.Johnson).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 32(5:15 - 4th) 15-D.Mills sacked at CAL 40 for -8 yards (19-C.Goode).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - STNFRD 40(4:35 - 4th) 20-R.Sanborn punts 30 yards from CAL 40 to CAL 10 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 10(4:28 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 13 for 3 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 13(4:07 - 4th) 28-D.Moore to CAL 40 for 27 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(3:49 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers to CAL 49 for 9 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 49(3:23 - 4th) 34-C.Brown to STA 44 for 7 yards (29-S.Jorgensen).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 44(3:00 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to STA 30 for 14 yards (2-C.Robinson32-J.McGill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(2:42 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to STA 25 for 5 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAL 25(2:13 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 25(2:07 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark runs ob at STA 19 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(1:36 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 19(1:30 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 19(1:22 - 4th) 34-C.Brown pushed ob at STA 4 for 15 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - CAL 4(1:15 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 4(1:10 - 4th) 4-N.Remigio to STA 3 for 1 yard (10-J.Fox).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAL 3(1:02 - 4th) 34-C.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:58 - 4th) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is no good. blocked by 34-T.Booker. 27-O.Porter to STA 7 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 35(0:58 - 4th) Team penalty on STA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CAL 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 50(0:58 - 4th) Team penalty on STA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CAL 50. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 4th) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 12 yards from STA 35 out of bounds at the STA 23. Team penalty on CAL Offside declined. Team penalty on CAL First onside kickoff out of bounds 5 yards enforced at STA 23.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(0:48 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 32 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 32(0:44 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 32 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 32(0:40 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 40 for 8 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(0:30 - 4th) 15-D.Mills kneels at STA 39 for -1 yard.
