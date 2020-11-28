|
|LVILLE
|BC
Boston College backups help beat Louisville 34-27
BOSTON (AP) Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for two touchdowns after starter Phil Jurkovec was hurt, and David Bailey ran for two scores before he left with an injury on Saturday as Boston College beat Louisville 34-27.
Jurkovec completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards before the pocket collapsed around him in the third quarter and knocked him out of the game. The Notre Dame transfer spent the rest of the game with his left knee wrapped on the sideline, joining Bailey, who had an unspecified injury.
Grosel completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards for BC (6-4, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). He also broke free for a 44-yard run that set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to CJ Lewis that made it 27-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Bailey ran 10 times for 53 yards, and Zay Flowers caught seven passes for 87 yards for the Eagles.
Malik Cunningham threw for 294 yards and ran for 133 more for Louisville (3-7, 2-7). After Grosel hit Jehlani Galloway from 21 yards out to make it 34-20 with just under five minutes remaining, Cunningham connected with Dez Fitzpatrick on a short pass-and-run for a 69-yard score.
Boston College went three and out, and Cunningham was moving the Cardinals before Jahmin Muse tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and defensive lineman Shita Sillah intercepted it at the Louisville 47.
Cunningham finished 19 for 31, with two touchdowns and an interception, hitting Fitzpatrick eight times for 182 yards.
QBS DOWN
Cunningham was also tended to on the field after taking a hard hit following a 20-yard run to the BC 2 late in the first half. He left the game and Evan Conley replaced him for the next play, a 2-yard touchdown run by Jalen Mitchell.
Cunningham returned for the Cardinals' next possession.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: Turnovers were a problem again. The Cardinals, who entered the game fourth-worst in the nation with 18 turnovers, fumbled the ball away on back-to-back first-half possessions, leading to 13 BC points. They had three giveaways in all.
BC: The Eagles won despite finishing the game without their starting quarterback and running back.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Off the next two weekends before playing Wake Forest on Dec. 19. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 5, switched to Saturday, and then moved to Dec. 19 to make room for the BC game.
BC: Wraps up the season against Virginia next Saturday.
M. Cunningham
3 QB
294 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 133 RuYds
D. Bailey
26 RB
53 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|493
|435
|Total Plays
|66
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|199
|188
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|294
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-41
|3-13
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-30.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|294
|PASS YDS
|247
|199
|RUSH YDS
|188
|493
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|19/31
|294
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|17
|133
|0
|23
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|10
|44
|1
|14
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|7
|30
|0
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|10
|8
|182
|1
|69
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|8
|5
|78
|1
|27
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bland 55 DL
|M. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sowders 72 OL
|E. Sowders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|7
|22.0
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|15/19
|203
|0
|0
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|4/7
|44
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|10
|53
|2
|12
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|2
|49
|0
|44
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|7
|34
|0
|22
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|12
|23
|0
|4
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|8
|7
|87
|0
|27
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|5
|4
|64
|0
|46
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|5
|3
|24
|1
|11
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|1
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roberts 4 DE
|M. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|2/2
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|2
|44.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 47 for 44 yards (37-D.Longman).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(15:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to BC 38 for 15 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(14:51 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to BC 17 for 21 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(14:05 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to BC 21 for -4 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - LVILLE 21(13:35 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to BC 21 for no gain (8-J.Muse).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 21(12:38 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - LVILLE 21(12:32 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 70-T.Reid False start 5 yards enforced at BC 21. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - LVILLE 26(12:32 - 1st) 32-J.Turner 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 26 yards (23-K.Cloyd).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(12:21 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 36 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 36(11:49 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 44 for 8 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(11:18 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 49 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BC 49(11:00 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 49 for no gain (10-R.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BC 49(10:19 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to LOU 46 for 3 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(9:50 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 40 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 40(9:07 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 31 for 9 yards (10-R.Burns3-R.Yeast).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(8:36 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 14 for 17 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(7:53 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to LOU 12 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 12(7:15 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to LOU 6 for 6 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 6(6:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 3 FUMBLES (9-C.Avery). 3-R.Yeast to LOU 4 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 4(6:45 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 22 for 18 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(6:12 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 25 for 3 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 25(5:39 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 6 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 31(5:01 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for 4 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(4:33 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(4:28 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 35(4:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 48 FUMBLES. 5-D.Jones to LOU 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(4:16 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to LOU 41 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 41(3:43 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 39 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BC 39(3:08 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 39 for no gain (72-E.Sowders33-I.Hayes).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 39(2:20 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 35 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(1:47 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 14 for 21 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(1:33 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 8 for 6 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 8(0:56 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 26 for 19 yards (33-C.Grieco).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(0:42 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 28 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie11-S.Sillah).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 28(0:03 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 34 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 34(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(14:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 44 for 7 yards.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 44(13:55 - 2nd) to LOU 36 FUMBLES. 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 36 for no gain.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 36(13:20 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to BC 40 for 24 yards (20-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(12:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 19-H.Hall.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 40(12:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to BC 44 FUMBLES (8-J.Muse). 96-C.Horsley to BC 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(12:11 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 29 for 27 yards (92-M.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(11:35 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to LOU 27 for 2 yards (92-M.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 27(11:01 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 25 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 25(10:16 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 20 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - BC 20(9:56 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 19 for 1 yard (11-N.Okeke).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(9:34 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 17 for 2 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BC 17(8:52 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Witter.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 17(8:46 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to LOU 8 for 9 yards (2-C.Jones11-N.Okeke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BC 8(8:10 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 7 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 7(7:36 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 6 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 6(6:56 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - BC 6(6:51 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 18 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(6:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 24 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 24(6:05 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 43 for 19 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(5:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to BC 46 for 11 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(4:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 28 for 18 yards (55-I.McDuffie4-M.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(4:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to BC 22 for 6 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 22(4:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 2 for 20 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(3:49 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 57 yards from LOU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 22 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(3:39 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 24 for 46 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(3:12 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 21 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 21(2:30 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 9 for 12 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - BC 9(1:51 - 2nd) Team penalty on BC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LOU 9. No Play.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 14 - BC 14(1:29 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 21 for -7 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - BC 21(0:52 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 10 for 11 yards (9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BC 10(0:39 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BC 10(0:34 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 20 for 17 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(0:26 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 33 for 13 yards (20-E.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(0:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33(0:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 36 for 3 yards (4-M.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 53 yards from LOU 35. 38-P.Stehr to BC 32 for 20 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(14:55 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to BC 46 for 14 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(14:35 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 42 for 12 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(13:58 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 25 for 17 yards (33-I.Hayes13-K.Clark).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(13:25 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 81-S.Witter. 81-S.Witter to LOU 4 for 21 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - BC 4(13:09 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 1 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BC 1(12:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 20 for 17 yards (17-B.Sebastian32-N.DeNucci).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(12:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 32 for 12 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(12:09 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 40 for 8 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 40(11:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall pushed ob at LOU 46 for 6 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(11:08 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 48 for 2 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 48(10:28 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 48(10:24 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 43 for 9 yards (4-M.Roberts).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(9:36 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to BC 36 for 7 yards.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 36(9:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs ob at BC 9 for 27 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9(8:32 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to BC 6 for 3 yards (8-J.Muse).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LVILLE 6(7:57 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on BC 8-J.Muse Holding 3 yards enforced at BC 6. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - LVILLE 3(7:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 2 for 1 yard (5-D.Jones55-I.McDuffie).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 2(7:16 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to BC 6 for -4 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 6(6:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 6(6:27 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner 24 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on BC 10-B.Sebastian Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 35 yards from LOU 35. 51-H.Davis to BC 32 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 32(6:23 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 32(6:17 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 39 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BC 39(5:37 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BC 39(5:33 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 48 yards from BC 39 to LOU 13 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:25 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 27 for 14 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(5:09 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 30 for 3 yards (99-T.Rayam).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 30(4:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Valdez44-B.Barlow).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 32(4:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to BC 45 for 23 yards (5-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:28 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to BC 46 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 46(2:37 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 46(2:33 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 30 yards from BC 46 to BC 16 fair catch by 16-J.Luchetti.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 16(2:26 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 20 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 20(1:45 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 25 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+44 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 25(1:02 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel pushed ob at LOU 31 for 44 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(0:17 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to LOU 27 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BC 27(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy. Penalty on LOU 6-Y.Diaby Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 13(14:55 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 13(14:48 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to LOU 12 for 1 yard (93-J.Dawson33-I.Hayes). Penalty on LOU 93-J.Dawson Facemasking 6 yards enforced at LOU 12.
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - BC 6(14:18 - 4th) Team penalty on BC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 11 - BC 11(13:53 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 11(13:45 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 57 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 14 yards (33-C.Grieco21-J.DeBerry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(13:34 - 4th) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 28 for 6 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 28(13:01 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs ob at LOU 46 for 18 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(12:31 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs ob at BC 48 for 6 yards. Penalty on LOU 74-A.Boone Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at LOU 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 25 - LVILLE 31(11:59 - 4th) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 35 for 4 yards (96-C.Horsley).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 21 - LVILLE 35(11:25 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to BC 48 for 17 yards (11-S.Sillah).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 48(10:50 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to BC 49 for -1 yard (96-C.Horsley11-S.Sillah).
|+26 YD
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 49(10:25 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at BC 23 for 26 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(9:46 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles runs ob at BC 20 for 3 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 20(9:02 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 20(9:02 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 20(8:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 5 for 15 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - LVILLE 5(8:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 4 for 1 yard (28-J.Lamot44-B.Barlow).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 4(7:52 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 60 yards from LOU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 48 for 43 yards (12-M.Character).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(7:38 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 47 for 5 yards (55-M.Bland).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 47(6:54 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 25 for 22 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(6:10 - 4th) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 24 for 1 yard (10-R.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 24(5:27 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to LOU 21 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - BC 21(4:42 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 4th) 37-D.Longman kicks 59 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 25 yards (10-B.Sebastian32-N.DeNucci).
|+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(4:27 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 4th) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 4th) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 38 yards from LOU 35 to BC 27 fair catch by 51-H.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 27(4:16 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 3 yards (92-M.Clark).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 30(3:30 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to BC 25 for -5 yards (6-Y.Diaby13-K.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - BC 25(3:23 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel scrambles to BC 30 for 5 yards (92-M.Clark22-Y.Abdullah).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BC 30(3:12 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 40 yards from BC 30 to LOU 30 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(3:05 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 30(3:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 15-J.Mitchell. 15-J.Mitchell pushed ob at LOU 39 for 9 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 39(2:28 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 41 for 2 yards (99-T.Rayam55-I.McDuffie).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(2:23 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 49 for 8 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 49(1:49 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-S.Sillah at LOU 45. 11-S.Sillah to LOU 47 for -2 yards (79-C.DeGeorge).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(1:42 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to LOU 46 for 1 yard (6-Y.Diaby9-C.Avery).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BC 46(1:33 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to LOU 42 for 4 yards (12-M.Character33-I.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BC 42(0:47 - 4th) 23-T.Levy to LOU 40 for 2 yards (12-M.Character).
