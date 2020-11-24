|
No. 4 Clemson hopes to unleash Lawrence against Pitt
Trevor Lawrence may finally get back in the game.
Clemson's junior quarterback, who hasn't played in more than a month, said Tuesday he's eager to return to action Saturday against Pitt after missing two games with COVID-19.
He was set to play Saturday at Florida State, but that game was postponed, meaning Lawrence hasn't played since an Oct. 24 win against Syracuse.
"I had a really good week of practice and was ready to go," Lawrence said. "I felt like I was in a good spot. Hopefully, everything goes well this week and we get to play."
The No. 4 Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) will host Pitt Saturday on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, and there's a chance that coach Dabo Swinney's team also will welcome back three key defenders who have missed substantial time with injuries, including top linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. and All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis.
Clemson is riding a 27-game home winning streak and hasn't lost a home game in 1,477 days. Ironically, that defeat came 43-42 at the hands of Pitt on Nov. 12, 2016; the Panthers would go on to win their final two regular-season games before losing to Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl and finishing 8-5.
Clemson never lost again that season, reeling off five straight victories en route to the national title.
The Tigers' only defeat this season came in a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, the last time the team played. Pitt (5-4, 4-4) has posted two straight impressive victories, rolling past Florida State and Virginia Tech by a combined 57 points.
"Pitt's a good football team," Swinney said. "A lot of people had them ranked really high early in the season and when you watch them, you'll see why. They're 5-4, but they easily are a 7-2, 8-1 team. They had two one-point losses.
"They're first in the country in tackles for loss, second in the country in sacks. A fun team to watch on tape, to be honest with you, because they play the game the way I think it should be played -- physical, tough, great effort, aggressiveness. We know we'll have our hands full with this group."
The Panthers' recent resurgence has a lot to do with the return of quarterback Kenny Pickett following an ankle injury. Pickett is coming off a 404-yard passing game in a win against Virginia Tech.
"Everything starts with their quarterback," Swinney said. "He's a really good player -- a veteran guy, he's savvy, understands what they're doing."
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is perhaps most impressed with Clemson's balance. The Tigers are one of only two teams to rank among the top 17 nationally in both total offense and total defense.
"Those are two really, really good ratings when you're both," Narduzzi said. "A lot of times you see a team that's got a top-rated offense and maybe not as good of a defense and vice versa, but they're good at everything they do. We know they're a talent-rich football team."
It goes a long way toward explaining why Clemson is a 24-point favorite.
"You really worry about what we do -- not worrying about Clemson and who they are," Narduzzi said. "It's about us executing."
K. Pickett
8 QB
209 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, -26 RuYds
|
|
T. Lawrence
16 QB
403 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|27
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|244
|581
|Total Plays
|66
|90
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|145
|Rush Attempts
|23
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|230
|436
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|35-52
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-31
|8-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-46.1
|7-42.4
|Return Yards
|23
|13
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|436
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|581
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|22/39
|209
|2
|4
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|1/2
|16
|0
|0
|
J. Yellen 16 QB
|J. Yellen
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|4
|21
|0
|10
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|10
|-26
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|7
|5
|62
|0
|18
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|9
|5
|41
|1
|18
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|7
|3
|32
|0
|29
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|3
|3
|30
|0
|22
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
K. Wright 28 TE
|K. Wright
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|3
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|4-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Petrishen 0 LB
|J. Petrishen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 21 DB
|R. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tallandier 26 DB
|J. Tallandier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Camp 10 DL
|K. Camp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|10
|46.1
|5
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|26/37
|403
|2
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|7/12
|31
|1
|0
|
H. Helms 18 QB
|H. Helms
|2/3
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|58
|2
|12
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|9
|46
|1
|15
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|5
|27
|1
|14
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|8
|9
|0
|12
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|9
|6
|176
|1
|70
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|11
|10
|93
|0
|19
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|4
|3
|38
|1
|32
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|5
|2
|37
|0
|35
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|5
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|2
|8
|1
|9
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Pace 14 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Earle 83 WR
|H. Earle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 45 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
T. Venables 12 S
|T. Venables
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Turner 38 S
|E. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 DE
|R. Upshaw
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 20 CB
|L. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/2
|46
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|6
|41.2
|1
|49
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Turner to PIT 28 for 3 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(14:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - PITT 28(14:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 17 for -11 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - PITT 17(13:59 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 17 to CLE 38 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(13:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 38(13:47 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 45(13:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 45(13:11 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from CLE 45 to PIT 14 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(13:04 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 20 for 6 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 20(12:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|Int
|
3 & 4 - PITT 20(12:39 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Wright INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Greene at PIT 24. 21-M.Greene to PIT 16 for 8 yards (68-B.Zubovic).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(12:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to PIT 15 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 15(12:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to PIT 5 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin38-C.Bright).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(11:41 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(11:36 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 28 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(11:13 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 28(11:09 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 28(11:03 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 53 yards from PIT 28 to CLE 19 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(10:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 37 for 18 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(10:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to PIT 31 for 32 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:16 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 29 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 29(9:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 29(9:38 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 29(9:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison INTERCEPTED by 23-A.Booth at CLE 35. 23-A.Booth to CLE 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 40 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 40(8:48 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 48 for 12 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:19 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to PIT 43 for 5 yards (25-A.Woods).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 43(7:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:35 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(7:31 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 36 for 11 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(7:15 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 31-M.Goodrich at PIT 40. 31-M.Goodrich to PIT 35 for 5 yards (5-J.Wayne).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(7:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to PIT 18 for 17 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(6:46 - 1st) Team penalty on CLE 12 players 5 yards enforced at PIT 18. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 23(6:36 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to PIT 21 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 21(6:02 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to PIT 9 for 12 yards (31-E.Hallett15-J.Pinnock).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 9(5:24 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to PIT 5 for 4 yards (5-D.Alexandre9-B.Hill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(5:08 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 9-B.Hill Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at PIT 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(4:59 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 31 for 6 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 31(4:31 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 32 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 32(3:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 30 for -2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 30(3:11 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 52 yards from PIT 30 to CLE 18 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(3:03 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 13(3:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 32 for 19 yards (14-M.Williams).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(2:35 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to PIT 42 for 26 yards (21-R.Battle).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(2:02 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 17 for 25 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(1:29 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 10 for 7 yards (12-N.Patti).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 10(1:08 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 4 for 6 yards (91-P.Jones36-C.Pine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(0:51 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 1 for 3 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 1(0:09 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 45 for 18 yards (12-T.Venables).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(14:38 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 37 for -8 yards (13-T.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLEM 37(14:10 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 40 for 3 yards (11-B.Bresee17-K.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 40(13:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CLEM 40(13:41 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 39 yards from PIT 40 to CLE 21 fair catch by.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(13:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 25(13:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 25(12:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 12 for -13 yards (91-P.Jones97-J.Twyman).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CLEM 12(12:17 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 40 yards from CLE 12. 7-D.Turner to CLE 42 for 10 yards (44-N.Pinckney).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(12:04 - 2nd) 3-J.Addison to CLE 40 for 2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 40(11:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 40(11:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to CLE 22 for 18 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(11:03 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on CLE 20-L.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 22. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 12(10:57 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to CLE 6 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - PITT 6(10:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at CLE 16 for -10 yards. Penalty on PIT 59-C.Van Lynn Holding declined. (10-B.Spector).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - PITT 16(9:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to CLE 5 for 11 yards (21-D.Rencher2-F.Davis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PITT 5(9:16 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 5 for 70 yards (25-A.Woods). Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods Pass interference declined.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(8:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou. Team penalty on CLE Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at PIT 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(8:48 - 2nd) 27-C.Mellusi to PIT 8 for 2 yards (17-R.Weaver31-E.Hallett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 8(8:16 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 8(8:16 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Pass interference 6 yards enforced at PIT 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(8:10 - 2nd) 27-C.Mellusi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:59 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(7:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 27(7:33 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 32 for 5 yards (10-B.Spector). Penalty on PIT 68-B.Zubovic Illegal block in the back declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PITT 32(7:06 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 52 yards from PIT 32 to CLE 16 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(6:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 19 for 3 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 19(6:31 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin36-C.Pine).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 22(5:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 30 for 8 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:23 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 37 for 7 yards (36-C.Pine32-S.Dennis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 37(4:38 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 38 yards from CLE 37 to PIT 25 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden to PIT 32 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(4:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 32(3:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 44 for 12 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(3:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 34 for -10 yards FUMBLES (3-X.Thomas). 59-C.Van Lynn to PIT 34 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - PITT 34(2:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 35 for 1 yard (31-M.Goodrich).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 19 - PITT 35(2:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to CLE 36 for 29 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(1:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(1:46 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to CLE 31 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 31(1:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to CLE 25 for 6 yards (15-J.Venables11-B.Bresee).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to CLE 18 for 7 yards (2-F.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 18(1:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 18 for -7 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 17 - CLEM 18(0:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 44 for 26 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - CLEM 18(0:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 45 for 27 yards. Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLEM 18(0:41 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 24 for 6 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 24(0:36 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 39 yards from CLE 24. 7-D.Turner to PIT 50 for 13 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(0:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to CLE 45 for 5 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 45(0:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to CLE 30 for 15 yards (21-M.Greene16-R.Thornton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 19-M.Dukes to CLE 20 for 20 yards (26-J.Tallandier).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(14:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 19 for -1 yard FUMBLES (17-R.Weaver). to CLE 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 19(14:47 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to CLE 4 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - PITT 4(14:29 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:24 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:24 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 35 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin). Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 25. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - CLEM 15(13:59 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 27 for 12 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(13:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 28 for 1 yard (36-C.Pine).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 28(13:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams. Penalty on PIT 91-P.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 28. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 33(13:06 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 39 for 6 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(12:45 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 6 yards (2-D.Green38-C.Bright).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 45(12:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to PIT 43 for 12 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(11:41 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(11:41 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 30 for 13 yards (36-C.Pine).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(11:05 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CLE 56-W.Putnam Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at PIT 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 35(11:05 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 3-A.Rodgers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PIT 35. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 30 - CLEM 50(11:05 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to PIT 41 for 9 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 21 - CLEM 41(10:39 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 22 for 19 yards (25-A.Woods).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 22(10:02 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to PIT 24 for -2 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 24(9:09 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(9:03 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 27 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 27(8:47 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 27(8:39 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 27(8:34 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 43 yards from PIT 27 to CLE 30 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(8:28 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 33 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 33(8:01 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 35 for 2 yards (10-K.Camp5-D.Alexandre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 35(7:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CLEM 35(7:18 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 40 yards from CLE 35 to PIT 25 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:11 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 47 for 22 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(6:45 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to CLE 44 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - PITT 44(6:16 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to CLE 42 for 2 yards (5-K.Henry6-M.Jones). Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 46(5:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 48 for 2 yards (31-M.Goodrich6-M.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 48(5:19 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 50 for 2 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 50(4:48 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 39 yards from PIT 50 to CLE 11 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(4:36 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to CLE 17 for 6 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 17(4:11 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 23 for 6 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(3:49 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Etienne.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 23(3:43 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to CLE 35 for 12 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(3:12 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 50 for 15 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(2:38 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to PIT 42 for 8 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 42(2:12 - 3rd) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 45 for -3 yards (31-E.Hallett38-C.Bright).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 45(1:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to PIT 38 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to PIT 3 for 35 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CLEM 3(0:56 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:52 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 30 for 5 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 30(0:23 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 34 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Int
|
3 & 1 - PITT 34(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack INTERCEPTED by 31-M.Goodrich at PIT 41. 31-M.Goodrich to PIT 41 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(14:55 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to PIT 41 for no gain (10-K.Camp30-B.George).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 41(14:23 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to PIT 40 for 1 yard (38-C.Bright).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 40(13:48 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to PIT 26 for 14 yards (26-J.Tallandier).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(13:24 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to PIT 17 for 9 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 17(12:54 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 17(12:49 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 15 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis17-R.Weaver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(12:15 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 15(12:07 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 27-C.Mellusi. 27-C.Mellusi to PIT 16 for -1 yard (30-B.George91-P.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 16(11:31 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 9 for 7 yards (26-J.Tallandier).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 9(10:52 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 27-C.Mellusi. 27-C.Mellusi runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers kicks 63 yards from CLE 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 41 for 39 yards (87-S.Ennis).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(10:38 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 35 for -6 yards (53-R.Upshaw).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 16 - PITT 35(10:05 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to PIT 45 for 10 yards (2-F.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 45(9:39 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PITT 45(9:31 - 4th) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 42 yards from PIT 45 to CLE 13 fair catch by 22-W.Swinney.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(9:23 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to CLE 19 for 6 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 19(9:04 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 19(9:01 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to CLE 20 for 1 yard (30-B.George6-J.Morgan).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 20(8:25 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 49 yards from CLE 20 to PIT 31 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.