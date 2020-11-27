|
|
|NEB
|IOWA
Hawkeyes' defense comes up big in 26-20 win over Nebraska
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Tyler Goodson ran for 87 of his 111 yards in the second half and Zach VanValkenburg recovered Adrian Martinez's late fumble to secure Iowa's 26-20 win over Nebraska on Friday.
The Hawkeyes (4-2, 4-2 Big Ten) extended their win streak to four games and have beaten the Cornhuskers (1-4, 1-4) six years in a row.
''Any time you win a Big Ten game it's a big deal, especially against a rival,'' Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said.
Iowa was looking to add to its six-point lead when Keith Duncan's 51-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the cross bar with 2:02 left. The Cornhuskers then drove from their 32 to the Iowa 39 before Martinez fumbled under pressure. Iowa ran out the last 1:18.
''I don't think our record is indicative of where we are and the improvements we've made,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. ''Sooner or later we need to be buttoned up and detailed enough to make sure these close games go our way.''
Tied 13-13 at halftime, Nebraska took its first lead on its opening drive of the third quarter. Utilizing a quick tempo, the Huskers capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by Rahmir Johnson.
''We spoke at halftime,'' Petras said. ''The only thing holding us back was ourselves. We needed to come out there with a big drive.''
Iowa answered with a 14-play, 66-yard drive. Mekhi Sargen punctuated the drive with a touchdown, and Duncan followed with field goals of 48 and 37 yards.
''We like pounding the ball,'' offensive lineman Jack Plum said. ''It's tough Iowa football. When we can get the ground game going, we like running it.''
Petras completed 18 of 30 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.
Martinez, back as the starter after two games, was 18 of 20 for 174 yards. He also ran for 28 yards and a score.
''Very frustrating for us as players, as coaches,'' Martinez said. ''I know we're not satisfied. We want to beat these guys and we've been in a ton of close games against this team year in and year out... I have a ton of faith in Coach Frost and these guys. We're going to find a way.''
MUSTACHE TALK
Duncan has turned into one of the great villains in this rivalry. Last year he blew a kiss to the Nebraska bench after making the winning field goal as time expired. Friday, he jabbed the Huskers for receiver Kade Warner's comment Monday about the team growing mustaches for the Iowa game.
''I think they're too busy worrying about growing their mustaches than playing football, but that's the difference between Nebraska and Iowa,'' he said.
TOO MUCH CLAPPING
Nebraska center Cam Jurgens continued to struggle with the accuracy of his snaps, and Frost said the problem was caused by disruptive clapping on the Iowa sideline.
Ferentz pooh-poohed Frost's explanation.
''It's football. So maybe they need to change their cadence if it was interference of cadence,'' Ferentz said.
Later, Ferentz added, ''What are we talking about? It's football, right? It's football. Are they OK with how I dressed today? Should I be changing my pants, different shirt? What are we talking about?''
DAVIYON'S DOMINANCE
Daviyon Nixon continues to make his case for Big Ten defensive player of the year. The defensive tackle finished the game with eight tackles, three for loss and a sack. Nixon now has 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks through six games.
COSTLY SPECIAL TEAMS ERROR
After forcing an Iowa three-and-out, Nebraska muffed a punt. Terry Roberts recovered the ball, setting Iowa up with a first down from the Huskers' 38.
''Coach (LeVar) Woods, he told us all week, `At some point, they're going to put one on the ground,' '' Roberts said.
Iowa turned the muffed punt into a field goal, extending its lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The Huskers' defense proved better than advertised. Ranking 13th in the conference in rushing yards allowed per game, Nebraska held Iowa to just 123 on the ground -- the second-fewest by the Hawkeyes this season.
''Coming into the game, we expected them to overflow like they did,'' Goodson said. ''They watched film, studied us, and made some great adjustments.''
Iowa: The Hawkeyes wanted to prove they could finish close games after dropping two to start the year, and they did just that. Iowa's defense came up clutch, forcing the game-sealing fumble with Nebraska driving, and the offense found its rhythm in the second half.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: The Huskers play at Purdue on Dec. 5.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes visit Illinois on Dec. 5.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. Martinez
2 QB
174 PaYds, 28 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
T. Goodson
15 RB
111 RuYds, 21 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|12
|8
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|338
|322
|Total Plays
|63
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|129
|Rush Attempts
|38
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|195
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|21-25
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|5
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|2-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|338
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|18/20
|174
|0
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|3/5
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|5
|42
|0
|21
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|6
|42
|0
|13
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|12
|28
|1
|18
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|5
|23
|1
|12
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|7
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|10
|9
|75
|0
|28
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|3
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|2
|2
|28
|0
|23
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Warner 81 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 90 P
|W. Przystup
|5
|37.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|18/30
|193
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|30
|111
|0
|13
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|5
|18
|1
|7
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|9
|7
|0
|4
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|6
|6
|0
|5
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|3
|44
|0
|16
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|7
|5
|38
|0
|15
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|2
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|4/5
|48
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|2
|40.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|2
|20.0
|23
|0
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|19.5
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 50 yards from NEB 35. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 32 for 17 yards (34-S.Otte).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(14:56 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 36 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 36(14:22 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to NEB 42 for 22 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(13:54 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 28 for 14 yards (3-W.Honas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:33 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 28-L.Reimer Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NEB 28.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(13:33 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 16 for -2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 16(13:33 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 14 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 14(12:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 14(12:10 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:06 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 37 for 12 yards (49-N.Niemann33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(11:46 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 42 for 5 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 42(11:18 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 35 for -7 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - NEB 35(10:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 25 for -10 yards (44-S.Benson).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NEB 25(10:07 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 39 yards from NEB 25. 16-C.Jones to IOW 44 for 8 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(9:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 44(9:48 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 43 for -1 yard (9-M.Dismuke).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 43(9:13 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to NEB 39 for 18 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(8:39 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 37 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 37(8:01 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 37 for no gain (3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 37(7:23 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 37(7:16 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 35 yards from NEB 37 Downed at the NEB 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 2(7:08 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 2 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 2(6:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to NEB 9 for 7 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 9(6:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 27 for 18 yards (26-K.Merriweather28-J.Koerner).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(5:48 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 24 for -3 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 24(5:19 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles pushed ob at NEB 32 for 8 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 32(4:49 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 35 for 3 yards (4-D.Belton).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 35(4:17 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 42 yards from NEB 35. 16-C.Jones to NEB 46 for 31 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(4:02 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at NEB 33 for 13 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(3:33 - 1st) 7-S.Petras scrambles to NEB 31 for 2 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 31(2:50 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 17 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(2:19 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 10 for 7 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 10(1:40 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 6 for 4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - IOWA 6(1:14 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:09 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 38 for 13 yards (28-J.Koerner8-M.Hankins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(0:53 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 43 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann8-M.Hankins).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 43(0:33 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles pushed ob at IOW 36 for 21 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(0:14 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 36(0:08 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to IOW 28 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEB 28(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to IOW 27 for 1 yard (31-J.Campbell28-J.Koerner).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEB 27(14:31 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to IOW 18 for 9 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(14:12 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to IOW 17 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 17(13:44 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 24-M.Scott. 24-M.Scott to IOW 14 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 14(13:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to IOW 13 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - NEB 13(12:40 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 35 yards from NEB 35. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 30 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(12:33 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for -1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 29(11:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 29(11:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Bootle at IOW 44. 7-D.Bootle to IOW 42 for 2 yards (84-S.LaPorta).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(11:44 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to IOW 37 for 5 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 37(11:20 - 2nd) 4-A.Brown pushed ob at IOW 19 for 18 yards (33-R.Moss).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(10:51 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to IOW 23 for -4 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 23(10:27 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to IOW 20 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NEB 20(9:52 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NEB 20(9:46 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 35 yards from NEB 35 to IOW 30 fair catch by 84-S.LaPorta.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(9:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 39 for 9 yards (3-W.Honas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 39(9:08 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 39(8:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to IOW 40 for 1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(8:13 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 47 for 13 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(7:46 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 49 for -2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 49(7:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 33 FUMBLES (13-J.Domann). out of bounds at the NEB 33.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:02 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 29 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(6:28 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 29 for no gain (98-C.Rogers). Penalty on IOW 73-C.Ince Clipping 15 yards enforced at NEB 29. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - IOWA 44(6:00 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 33 for 11 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 33(5:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta. Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Pass interference 11 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(5:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 22(5:06 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 20 for 2 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 20(4:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to NEB 15 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 15(3:52 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:48 - 2nd) to NEB 21 FUMBLES. 2-A.Martinez to NEB 21 for no gain.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 21(3:04 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 49 for 28 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(2:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 15-Z.Betts.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 49(2:25 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to IOW 48 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 48(1:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to IOW 26 for 22 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|-19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(1:32 - 2nd) to IOW 45 FUMBLES. to IOW 45 for no gain. Team penalty on NEB Holding declined.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 29 - NEB 45(1:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles pushed ob at IOW 39 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 23 - NEB 39(1:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at IOW 16 for 23 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 16(1:00 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to IOW 3 for 13 yards (49-N.Niemann57-C.Golston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NEB 3(0:46 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to IOW 1 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(0:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 34 yards from NEB 35 to IOW 31 fair catch by 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(0:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 31(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 42 for 11 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 50 for 8 yards (13-J.Domann).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 50(0:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 42 for -8 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on IOW Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 25.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 30(15:00 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 40 for 10 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(15:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 44 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 44(14:46 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to IOW 49 for 7 yards (46-L.Klemp).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(14:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to IOW 45 for 4 yards (43-M.Nieman).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 45(13:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to IOW 32 for 13 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(13:27 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to IOW 17 for 15 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 17(12:57 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to IOW 12 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson49-N.Niemann).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 12(12:11 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 54 yards from NEB 35. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 34 for 23 yards (23-I.Gifford).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(12:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 41 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 41(11:30 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for 4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(11:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 45(11:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 2 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 47(10:19 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 37 for 16 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(9:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 30 for 7 yards (28-L.Reimer2-C.Tannor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 30(9:20 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 24 for 6 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(8:52 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 18 for 6 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 18(8:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 18(8:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to NEB 16 for 2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 16(7:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 11 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(7:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 6 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 6(6:31 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 2 for 4 yards (95-B.Stille).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 2(5:50 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 63 yards from IOW 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 21 for 19 yards (47-N.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(5:47 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 25 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell26-K.Merriweather).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NEB 25(5:11 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 24 for -1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 24(4:39 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 25 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon4-D.Belton).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEB 25(4:03 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 35 yards from NEB 25 out of bounds at the IOW 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(3:58 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 44 for 4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 44(3:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to NEB 46 for 10 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(2:53 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 41 for 5 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 41(2:25 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 35 for 6 yards (13-J.Domann98-C.Rogers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(1:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 33 for 2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 33(1:16 - 3rd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 33 for no gain (93-D.Daniels95-B.Stille).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 33(0:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 30 for 3 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 30(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(14:55 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 34 for 9 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 34(14:33 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 39 for 5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg33-R.Moss).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(14:09 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to IOW 47 for 14 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(13:50 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to IOW 17 for 30 yards. Penalty on NEB 54-B.Benhart Holding 10 yards enforced at IOW 47. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - NEB 43(13:20 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 41 for -2 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 22 - NEB 41(12:55 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 46 for 5 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - NEB 46(12:24 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 81-K.Warner. 81-K.Warner runs ob at IOW 45 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NEB 45(11:51 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 32 yards from IOW 45 out of bounds at the IOW 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(11:45 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 15 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille93-D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 15(11:08 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 15(11:02 - 4th) 7-S.Petras scrambles pushed ob at IOW 19 for 4 yards (2-C.Tannor).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 19(10:26 - 4th) 9-T.Taylor punts 46 yards from IOW 19. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to NEB 38 FUMBLES. 22-T.Roberts to NEB 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(10:15 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 34 for 4 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 34(9:40 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 22 for 12 yards (9-M.Dismuke13-J.Domann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(9:10 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 22(9:04 - 4th) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 22(8:58 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to NEB 19 for 3 yards (3-W.Honas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 19(8:25 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 63 yards from IOW 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 21 for 19 yards (21-I.Kelly-Martin13-J.Evans).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(8:14 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 25 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 25(7:41 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 30 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann54-D.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 30(7:15 - 4th) 14-R.Johnson to NEB 33 for 3 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(6:55 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 33 for no gain (54-D.Nixon49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 33(6:25 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NEB 33(6:18 - 4th) Penalty on NEB 57-E.Piper False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - NEB 28(6:18 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 28 for no gain (4-D.Belton97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NEB 28(5:40 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 37 yards from NEB 28 out of bounds at the IOW 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(5:37 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 40 for 5 yards (93-D.Daniels).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 40(4:51 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 46 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke99-T.Robinson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(4:12 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for -1 yard (9-M.Dismuke).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 45(3:32 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 40 for 15 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(2:57 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 37 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 37(2:18 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 33 for 4 yards (98-C.Rogers3-W.Honas).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 33(2:12 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 32 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 32(2:07 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(2:02 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 37 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston8-M.Hankins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 37(1:48 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 43 for 6 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(1:33 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to IOW 39 for 18 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(1:25 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 48 for -13 yards FUMBLES (57-C.Golston). 97-Z.VanValkenburg to NEB 48 for no gain (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
4th 0:47 ABC
-
UCF
SFLA
45
28
4th 14:20 ESPN
-
WYO
UNLV
38
7
4th 13:23 FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
6
20
4th 15:00 CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
17
17
3rd 6:19 FOX
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
PK
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
064.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
048.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
056 O/U
-23
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
061 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
062.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
046 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UVA
FSU
0
058 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0